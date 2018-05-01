Desert Flower in Bloom: Where To Travel in Arizona This Spring

Long before Harvey Weinstein fled Tinseltown for Arizona, the saguaro-spotted state was already gaining visibility among high-end travelers. Its raw natural beauty and frontier spirit were certainly on the minds of Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez who named their first fragrance Arizona. Their road trips in the state inspired its white cactus flower note and artistic bottle sculpted like a slot canyon.

There’s also something to be said for the population explosion, as more people are moving to Phoenix’s Maricopa County than any other county in the U.S.. Locals joke the sprawling suburbs of strip malls are really just an extension of Los Angeles. Here are some better reasons for Angelenos to hop over for a semi-staycation.