Late Night Lately: Live Debate Commentary, Colbert's Southern Hospitality, BTS' Carpool Karaoke

Following the 10th Democratic debate Tuesday in South Carolina, hosts Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert went live to offer their political and social commentary.

Noah said the debate "was a little crazy!" as the show cut to clips of the seven candidates arguing with one another over who signed which particular bill. "I haven't seen white people go at each other that hard since khakis were on sale at Banana Republic."

As the show cut again to clips of news anchors critiquing Mike Bloomberg's past performances, The Daily Show revisited a line that Sanders said during Tuesday's debate: "The economy is doing really great for Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires." Noah went on to say, "If Bernie was a boxer, he'd be the kind of boxer who would hit you in the locker room before the fight."

Continuing that thread, he referenced the way Elizabeth Warren "slammed [Bloomberg] for bankrolling Republicans" at the first debate, and how she "came after him" again tonight.

Colbert introduced a segment titled "Fury Road to the White House," showing a clip of the candidates dropped into the frenetic, action-packed world of Mad Max. "These folks said a lot of words, and I did not hear many of them," the host admitted, referencing the fact that candidates were speaking over one another.

The host joked that "Mayor Bloomberg kept workshopping his comedy" throughout the debate, highlighting his "naked cowboy" comment — which referenced the shirtless, cowboy-hat donning guitarist in Times Square — along with the accidental comedy of Amy Klobuchar's "Uncle Dick" line. "I'm pretty sure Michael Bloomberg had to sign an NDA for talking about his 'Uncle Dick in a Deerstand,'" Colbert laughed.

Turning again to Biden, Colbert referenced his answer to the question from moderators, "What is the common misconception about you?" Biden's response was, "That I have more hair than I think I do." Quipped Colbert, "So your biggest misconception that people have about you is a misconception you have about yourself?"

Noting that Sanders' misconception was that people think his ideas are "radical" when they are in fact not, Colbert seized the opportunity to launch into another impersonation, picking up from where Sanders left off in his sentence about all the places in the world that have his ideas in place. "...in countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Mordor," Colbert joked.