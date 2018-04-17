Tribeca Festival Highlights: 10 Can't-Miss Events

While Tribeca has included TV since it screened the Friends series finale in 2004, it's only since 2016 that it has hosted a section dedicated to the small screen. This year, it will feature 18 shows, including eight series and three season premieres. They included Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which Jay-Z executive produced and which will air on the Paramount Network in July; Starz's New York-set Sweetbitter; YouTube Red's Cobra Kai, with Ralph Macchio reprising his Karate Kid role; and the season two premiere of Westworld. Plus, a number of feature films exploring iconic shows will have world premieres, like Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary, looking back at Paul Feig's cult hit. "This year's programming mirrors the larger festival in that each show or project drives a conversation," says Tribeca executive vp Paula Weinstein.

