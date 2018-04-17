Tribeca Festival Highlights: 10 Can't-Miss Events
Among the filmmakers flocking to the fest will be the activists behind Time's Up, director Drake Doremus and actors Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley.
-
Zoe
April 21
The sci-fi romance from Drake Doremus (Like Crazy) serves as the centerpiece gala film. Set in a world where the emotional high of falling in love is simulated by technology, it stars Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux, with Christina Aguilera and Rashida Jones.
-
'The Party's Just Beginning'
April 22
Karen Gillan, who's best known for playing the blue-hued alien Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, wrote, directed and stars in this coming-of-age story. A love letter to Gillian's home turf, the Scottish Highlands, the feature also stars Lee Pace.
-
Schindler's List
April 26
A 25th-anniversary screening of the Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg classic about the Holocaust and some of its survivors will include a discussion with the filmmaker and castmembers Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley. April 26
-
Time's Up
April 28
The movement's first public NYC event will include conversations with Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore and Amber Tamblyn, as well as Fatima Goss Graves (National Women's Law Center) and Monica Ramirez (Alianza Nacional de Campesinas).
-
VR
Tribeca will host 20 VR and AR experiences, featuring Alicia Vikander (Arden's Wake: Tide's Fall), Rosario Dawson (BattleScar) and Lupita Nyong'o (My Africa). Together (pictured), by Terrence Malick, fuses dance and technology.
-
The Fourth Estate
Of the 96 projects in the feature film lineup, 46 percent are directed by women, the highest percentage in the fest’s history. Among them is Liz Garbus’ Showtime documentary series The Fourth Estate, which follows New York Times journalists as they cover President Trump’s first year in office.
-
Scarface
April 19
The film that coined the iconic “Say hello to my little friend" will make its way back to the big screen to mark its 35th anniversary. The screening of Brian De Palma’s classic outlaw tale will be followed by a conversation with De Palma and the film’s stars Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.
-
Tribeca Talks
April 19
The festival always attracts notable film and TV talent, who participate in talks about their recent, and not so recent, work. This year’s series of Tribeca Talks includes Alexander Payne (April 28), Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro (April 21), Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee (April 24), and John Legend.
-
Blue Night
Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest, in which she plays a famous singer who receives a devastating diagnosis, finds the Sex and the City star back on the streets of New York. The French New Wave-inspired drama, which will have its world premiere at the fest, also star Jacqueline Bisset and Common.
-
TV Highlights
While Tribeca has included TV since it screened the Friends series finale in 2004, it's only since 2016 that it has hosted a section dedicated to the small screen. This year, it will feature 18 shows, including eight series and three season premieres. They included Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which Jay-Z executive produced and which will air on the Paramount Network in July; Starz's New York-set Sweetbitter; YouTube Red's Cobra Kai, with Ralph Macchio reprising his Karate Kid role; and the season two premiere of Westworld. Plus, a number of feature films exploring iconic shows will have world premieres, like Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary, looking back at Paul Feig's cult hit. "This year's programming mirrors the larger festival in that each show or project drives a conversation," says Tribeca executive vp Paula Weinstein.
