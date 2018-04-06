'Chappaquiddick': 6 of the Film's Stars and Their Real-Life Inspirations

On July 18, 1969, Senator Ted Kennedy drove his car off of a bridge on Chappaquiddick island in Massachusetts. The accident caused the death of 28-year-old political staffer Mary Jo Kopechne. Kennedy did not report the accident until 10 hours later.

The upcoming film Chappaquiddick tells the story of Kennedy’s personal and political life following the aftermath of the fatal car accident that took place when Kennedy drove Kopechne home from a party with the other "Boiler Room Girls" that worked on Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 presidential campaign. Director John Curran explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the film retells “that pivotal week in Ted Kennedy’s life” after the accident.

The true story is told through the performances of Jason Clarke, Kate Mara, Bruce Dern, Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan and Taylor Nichols.

Read on to find out how the actors prepared to play their real-life characters.