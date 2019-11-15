'Ford v Ferrari': 6 of the Film's Stars and Their Real-Life Inspirations

James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari is driving up some serious Oscar buzz. Based on real-life events, the film chronicles the story behind Ford Motor Co.’s conquest to outperform every car on the racetracks.

In a move to secure the company with the fastest cars, Ford made an offer to buy Ferrari and their fleet of race-cars in 1963. Just before the deal was to close, however, Enzo Ferrari pulled out, disagreeing with Ford's demand to retain financial control.

The sudden change of plans fueled Henry Ford II to create his own engine, one that would not only be faster than the Ferrari, but also win a victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a celebrated car race.

The film follows the company's historic quest in crafting the speediest sports car, while celebrating those behind the wheel, notably duo Carroll Hall Shelby (played by Matt Damon) and Ken Miles (played by Christian Bale).

Ford v Ferrari had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September and later screened at Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is set to drive into theaters nationwide on Nov. 15.

Read more about the cast and the real-life characters they're playing below.