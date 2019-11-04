'Judy': 6 of the Film's Stars and Their Real-Life Inspirations

Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, about the troubled singer-actress' final year before her death.

The Rupert Goold-directed film, currently in theaters, was adapted by Tom Edge from Peter Quilter's play End of the Rainbow.

The film chronicles Garland’s last few performances in London, the romance she embarks on with musician Mickey Deans, played in the film by Finn Wittrock, and her struggles with depression and addiction.

Rufus Sewell, Bella Ramsey, Lewin Lloyd, Gemma-Leah Devereux, Fenella Woolgar, Jessie Buckley and Michael Gambon round out the cast, with Darci Shaw playing a young version of Garland.

Zellweger is already getting awards attention for her role as Garland. The Hollywood Reporter's Stephen Farber said, in his review of Judy, that Zellweger, who "looks uncannily like Garland (kudos to the hair and makeup designers)," "captures sides of Garland’s personality that not everyone acknowledges, particularly her self-deprecating sense of humor."

"In other scenes of the singer in a state of disheveled disarray, Zellweger tells us everything we need to know about Judy’s damaged past — without any flashbacks," Farber writes. "Then there are the musical performances, which are nothing short of extraordinary. Zellweger’s rendition of one of Garland’s classics, 'I’ll Go My Way by Myself,' is a breathtaking tour de force, and the actress is equally electrifying when she sings 'Come Rain or Come Shine.'"

The main characters are all based on real people from Judy’s life. Below, read more about the cast and the people they portrayed.