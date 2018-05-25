'Mary Shelley': 4 Characters From the Film and Their Real-Life Counterparts
Find out how Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, Bel Powley and Tom Sturridge prepared for their roles in Haifaa al-Mansour's gothic coming-of-age film about the 'Frankenstein' author.
Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, shows the eponymous young author (Elle Fanning) falling in love with married Percy Shelley (Douglas Booth) and beginning a tumultuous life of travel, infidelity and loss.
By the time she pens the original concept for Frankenstein (at the Genevan home of Lord Byron, played by Tom Sturridge), Mary Shelley (born Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin) is only 18-years-old, but with a life overflowing with pain. Find more historical information about the tragic author and portraits of Shelley herself here.
Tasked with playing two of Mary Shelley's Gothic-era contemporaries are Bel Powley (as Shelley’s half-sister and best friend, Claire Clairmont) and Maisie Williams.
The movie first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival before being picked up by IFC, which released it on May 25.
To find out how these 21st century actors became 19th century writers, read on below.
-
Mary Shelley, portrayed by Elle Fanning
To play a feminist, headstrong interpretation of Mary Shelley (born Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin), Fanning looked no further than her family members.
“I live with my mom and my grandmother, and I have a sister, and my mom’s sister has a daughter,” Fanning said to Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine. “It’s generations of women who are very fierce and not afraid to speak their minds. I grew up in a household where, if you want your voice to be heard, you have to be louder, and I feel like I’m a stronger woman because of it. Of course, I’m still finding myself. But I’m almost there.”
Even if she doesn’t know herself, she certainly learned a lot about Shelley throughout this process. She told Total Film that she “learned a lot” about the writer.
“What fascinated me was that it’s a struggling artist, but it’s a woman struggling artist, which you don’t see very often,” she added. “And when I filmed the movie I was about to turn 18. This was the last movie that I had to do school on the set. It was a milestone movie for me.”
-
Percy Shelley, portrayed by Douglas Booth
Douglas Booth, who New York Magazine critic Emily Yoshida calls “capably dashing,” plays Mary Shelley’s adulterous poet husband. Although the relationship is fraught with drama and sadness, al-Mansour thought the passion was just as important.
After all, the real Percy Shelley and Mary Shelley were together from 1814 until Shelley's untimely death in 1822, despite their hardships.
-
Claire Clairmont, portrayed by Bel Powley
Bel Powley plays Mary Shelley’s half-sister, Claire Clairmont. The two are extremely close and Claire even tags along with Percy and Mary when they begin their travels. In the film, she goes with them to Lord Byron's home in Geneva, where the real Clairmont becomes pregnant (and is later abandoned) by Byron.
Fanning remarked that she and Powley had a "revolt against the corsets" to Total Film.
-
Lord Byron, portrayed by Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge, who currently appears in the Starz show Sweetbitter, plays the enigmatic and eccentric Lord Byron in Mary Shelley. His dark yet vivacious take on the poet is a bold choice.
“We had already had this relationship and created our bonds and he came in and really spiced it up,” Fanning told The Hollywood Reporter. “His Lord Byron is so wacky and cool.”
In the same interview, Bel Powley and Douglas Booth recalled Sturridge improvising a lot.
“He walked out of that big stately home and suddenly yelled my name,” Douglas Booth said of their first scene together. “First thing and we had all been getting on very happily and he just ‘Shelley!’ He just strode over to me and just kissed me on the lips, which wasn’t in the script.”