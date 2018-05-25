'Mary Shelley': 4 Characters From the Film and Their Real-Life Counterparts

Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, shows the eponymous young author (Elle Fanning) falling in love with married Percy Shelley (Douglas Booth) and beginning a tumultuous life of travel, infidelity and loss.

By the time she pens the original concept for Frankenstein (at the Genevan home of Lord Byron, played by Tom Sturridge), Mary Shelley (born Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin) is only 18-years-old, but with a life overflowing with pain. Find more historical information about the tragic author and portraits of Shelley herself here.

Tasked with playing two of Mary Shelley's Gothic-era contemporaries are Bel Powley (as Shelley’s half-sister and best friend, Claire Clairmont) and Maisie Williams.

The movie first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival before being picked up by IFC, which released it on May 25.

To find out how these 21st century actors became 19th century writers, read on below.