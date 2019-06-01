'Rocketman': 4 of the Film's Stars and Their Real-Life Inspirations

Paramount's $41 million Elton John biopic Rocketman traces the life and career of one of music's most influential artists. Produced by the singer, written by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and directed by Dexter Fletcher — who replaced Bryan Singer on last year's award-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — the film has been described by its star Taron Egerton as more of a fantasy musical biopic than a strict, dramatic adaptation of the entertainment legend's life.

The film follows John from his days as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through the formation and development of his creative relationship with lyricist Bernie Taupin, one of music's longest, most influential and dynamic partnerships. In addition to charting the incredible highs and successes of the performer's career, the film will also explore the singer and composer's struggles with depression, substance abuse and accepting his sexual orientation.

While the film is open about its use of creative license, all the main characters are based on real people. Below, read more about the cast, the people they played and how the film's stars prepared for their roles.