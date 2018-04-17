Which Former Trump Aides Will Become Media Stars?
News media analyst Andrew Tyndall takes a look at the future prospects of the White House alums who burned bright — and burnt out — since Trump took office.
Steve Bannon
The Breitbart honcho turned chief strategist, 64, was fired in August amid comments in Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury.
Tyndall: “He wants to own the platform for pundits, not be one; to control the microphone, not provide its fodder.”
Michael Flynn
The ex-national security adviser, 59, didn’t last a month but continues to be a star player in the Robert Mueller probe.
Tyndall: “Presumably [if it’s on-air, it will be] via remote-video hookup, wearing pinstripes, from Leavenworth.”
Hope Hicks
Trump’s favorite head of communications, 29, bowed out in March.
Tyndall: “If she avoided the provocative sound-bite when she was communications director, for crying out loud, why would she want to proffer one now?”
Corey Lewandowski
Trump’s ex-campaign manager, 44, was fired pre-election.
Tyndall: “No journalistic organization … should contemplate hiring anyone who manhandles a reporter the way he did Breitbart’s Michelle Fields … and that includes you, CNN.”
Omarosa Manigault
The Apprentice alum turned “adviser,” 44, was reportedly dragged from the White House before returning to reality TV.
Tyndall: “Hasn’t she already landed the gig as Big Brother’s in-house talking head?”
Reince Priebus
Former RNC chair and chief of staff, 46, has tried to keep his spotlight low since his July ouster.
Tyndall: “In what capacity? A Trump loyalist as former chief of staff? Or a never-Trumper as ex-RNC chair? We’d never know his motivation.”
Sean Spicer
The SNL-parodied ex-press secretary, 46, tried to redeem himself with an Emmy Awards appearance.
Tyndall: “If he was ever going to be picked up, it would have already happened. The publicity glow bestowed by Melissa McCarthy has dimmed.”
