Tiffany Haddish, Bryan Cranston and 8 More Guest Stars on Making the Most of Limited Screen Time

In the second season of The Crown, Balfour plays Jacqueline Kennedy, who after an “intimate” dinner at Buckingham Palace, held in honor of her and JFK (Michael C. Hall), gets caught making fun of the queen’s (Claire Foy) dowdiness and dilapidated digs.

THE "MONEY SCENE"

“The fact that she orchestrated a meeting with the queen so that she could apologize says a huge amount about Jackie Kennedy. There’s so much restraint, but a level of transparency that — for someone not only in her position but talking to someone in the queen’s position — was unheard of. She was really opening up and being transparent about some very private matters that, had the queen said anything to anyone about their conversation, would have had huge implications. There’s a huge amount of trust, a huge amount of putting her ego aside to do what’s right — but also a real sense of diplomacy. She never really falls apart. She never begs for forgiveness. There’s no messiness — even in that moment of incredible vulnerability she still has a huge amount of grace. I think that is a really beautiful summary of who she was as a person.”