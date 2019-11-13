TV Premiere Dates 2019: The Complete Guide
Need to know when a show is back on TV? The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a comprehensive list of 2019 launch dates for programs from the broadcast, cable, premium networks and streaming services. Bookmark this page as it will be updated throughout the year.
In the Peak TV era of more than 500 scripted shows — and hundreds more unscripted ones — it can be tough to keep track of when any given show will be on.
The Hollywood Reporter is here to help. Below is a comprehensive guide to premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels and on streaming services for the coming year.
The calendar will be updated throughout the year as more premiere and finale dates are announced, so bookmark this page for a one-stop guide to what's coming in 2019. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
November
Friday, Nov. 1
Apple TV+ launches with originals The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind
American Son (Netflix), Queer Eye (Netflix), Atypical (Netflix)
Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted (Showtime)
Sunday, Nov. 3
9 p.m.: The Affair (Showtime, series finale)
Monday, Nov. 4
The Devil Next Door (Netflix), The End of the Fucking World (Netflix)
9 p.m.: His Dark Materials (HBO)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
8 p.m.: The Little Mermaid Live (ABC)
Sunday, Nov. 10
8 p.m.: Shameless (Showtime), Dublin Murders (Starz)
9 p.m.: Back to Life (Showtime)
11:30 p.m. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Disney+ launch date
High School Musical (Disney+), The Mandalorian (Disney+)
10 p.m.: Ambitions (OWN)
Wednesday, Nov. 13
8 p.m.: CMA Awards (ABC)
9 p.m.: The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (AMC, Sundance)
Friday, Nov. 15
The Man in the High Castle (Amazon, final season)
Dollface (Hulu)
Sunday, Nov. 17
The Crown (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Mad About You (Spectrum, first six episodes)
Thursday, Nov. 21
No Activity (CBS All Access, all episodes)
Friday, Nov. 22
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)
The Feed (Amazon)
Nailed It! Holiday (Netflix)
Sunday, Nov. 24
Slow Burn (Epix)
Thursday, Nov. 28
Servant (Apple TV+)
Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix)
Friday, Nov. 29
Harley Quinn (DC Universe)
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
December
Monday, Dec. 2
8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
10 p.m.: Making It (NBC)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
9 p.m.: The Moodys (Fox), Vikings (History, final season part one)
Midnight: Toast of London (IFC)
Thursday, Dec. 5
V Wars (Netflix)
Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access)
9:30 p.m.: Project Runway (Bravo)
Friday, Dec. 6
Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Reprisal (Hulu)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
Sunday, Dec. 8
10 p.m.: The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime), Silicon Valley (HBO, series finale)
10:30 p.m.: Mrs. Fletcher (HBO, series finale)
11 p.m.: Work in Progress (Showtime)
Monday, Dec. 9
Family Reunion (Netflix)
Friday, Dec. 13
The Expanse (Amazon)
Runaways (Hulu)
Sunday, Dec. 15
9 p.m.: Watchmen (HBO, finale)
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Mad About You (Spectrum, last six episodes)
Soundtrack (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family/Good Times (ABC)
Thursday, Dec. 19
8 p.m.: Miss America (NBC)
Friday, Dec. 20
The Witcher (Netflix)
Monday, Dec. 23
9 p.m.: His Dark Materials (HBO, finale)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Lost in Space (Netflix)
Thursday, Dec. 26
You (Netflix)
Sunday, Dec. 29
8 p.m.: Flirty Dancing preview (Fox)
10 p.m.: Dare Me (USA)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
8 p.m. Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey (Fox)
JANUARY 2020
TBD: The New Pope, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
8 p.m.: Flirty Dancing (Fox)
9 p.m.: Almost Family (Fox)
Thursday, Jan. 2
8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Fox)
9 p.m.: Deputy (Fox)
Sunday, Jan. 5
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
Power (Starz, final season)
Monday, Jan. 6
8 p.m.: America's Got Talent; The Champions (NBC)
10 p.m.: Manifest (NBC)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
8 p.m.: The Resident (Fox), Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)
9 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
9 p.m.: Schitt's Creek (Pop, final season)
10 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, preview), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS, final season), Party of Five (Freeform)
Friday, Jan. 10
8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 12
7 p.m.: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Outsider (HBO)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
10 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform)
Thursday, Jan. 16
8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform)
8:30 p.m.: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
Sunday, Jan 19
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: 911: Lone Star (Fox)
Monday, Jan 20
8 p.m.: 911: Lone Star (Fox, time period premiere)
9 p.m.: Prodigal Sun
Tuesday, Jan. 21
9 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Thursday, Jan. 23
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
8:30 p.m.: Outmatched (Fox)
9 p.m.: The Bold Type (Freeform)
Friday, Jan. 24
Shrill (Hulu)
Sunday, Jan. 26
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Grammy Awards (CBS)
Tuesday, Jan. 28
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW, series finale)
Thursday, Jan. 30
8:30 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, series finale)
Friday, Jan. 31
BoJack Horseman (Netflix, final season part two)
FEBRUARY 2020
Sunday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Super Bowl LIV (Fox)
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (approximate): The Masked Singer (Fox)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Fox)
Thursday, Feb. 6
8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC), Katy Keene (The CW)
9 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC, new time)
9:30 p.m.: Indebted (NBC)
10 p.m.: Tommy (CBS)
Friday, Feb. 7
8 p.m.: MacGyver (CBS)
9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, new time)
Saturday Feb. 8
2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: XFL Football (ABC)
5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT: XFL Football (Fox)
Sunday, Feb. 9
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: The Oscars (ABC)
9 p.m.: Homeland (Showtime, final season)
10 p.m.: Kidding (Showtime)
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)
Thursday, Feb. 13
8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, time period premiere)
Friday, Feb. 14
High Fidelity (Hulu)
Sunday, Feb. 16
Outlander (Starz)
The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
8:30 p.m.: Duncanville (Fox)
9 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, time period premiere)
10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC), NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, new time)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS, series finale)
MARCH 2020
TBD: One Day at a Time (Pop)
January
Tuesday, Jan. 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix, final season)
9 p.m.: Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
Wednesday, Jan. 2
8 p.m.: 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox), Grown-ish (Freeform), Love & Hip Hop Miami (VH1)
9 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox), Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime), Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1)
Thursday, Jan. 3
Star Trek: Short Treks – The Escape Artist (CBS All Access)
8 p.m. Gotham (Fox, final season), The Titan Games (NBC)
9 p.m.: The Orville (Fox, time period premiere), Racing Wives (CMT), Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
10 p.m.: The Blacklist (NBC), Music City (CMT)
Friday, Jan. 4
Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe)
9 p.m.: The Blacklist (NBC, time period premiere), 20/20 (ABC, new time period)
Sunday, Jan. 6
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
9 p.m.: Worst Cooks in America (Food)
Monday, Jan. 7
No Offence (Acorn TV)
8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC), America's Got Talent: The Champions (NBC), Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
9 p.m.: Kids Baking Championship (Food)
10 p.m.: Winner Cake All (Food)
Tuesday, Jan. 8
8 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (NBC), Good Trouble (Freeform), Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (MTV), Finding Your Roots (PBS)
10 p.m.: Project Blue Book (History)
Wednesday, Jan. 9
8:30 p.m.: Schooled (ABC)
10 p.m.: Match Game (ABC), You're the Worst (FXX, final season), The Dictator's Playbook (PBS), I'm Sorry (truTV)
Thursday, Jan. 10
9 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
9:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC, new time period), Fam (CBS)
10 p.m.: Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WE)
Friday, Jan. 11
Friends From College (Netflix)
Future Man (Hulu)
Informer (Amazon)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Sunday, Jan. 13
9 p.m.: True Detective (HBO), Victoria (PBS), Valley of the Boom (Nat Geo), American Style (CNN)
Monday, Jan. 14
9 p.m.: The Passage (Fox)
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tuesday, Jan. 15
9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), American Experience (PBS)
10 p.m.: Drunk History (Comedy Central), Temptation Island (USA), Teachers (TV Land, final season)
10:30 p.m.: Corporate (Comedy Central)
Wednesday, Jan. 16
10 p.m.: Deadly Class (Syfy), Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Thursday, Jan. 17
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
9 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC, new night), Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
10 p.m.: How to Get Away with Murder (ABC), Backyard Envy (Bravo)
Friday, Jan. 18
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)
The Punisher (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)
Saturday, Jan. 19
9 p.m.: Dynasties (BBC America)
Sunday, Jan. 20
9 p.m.: Shameless (Showtime)
10 p.m.: Black Monday (Showtime), Crashing (HBO)
10:30 p.m.: SMILF (Showtime), High Maintenance (HBO)
Monday, Jan. 21
8 p.m.: Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS)
9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW, new time period), American Pickers (History)
10 p.m.: Pawn Stars (History)
Wednesday, Jan. 23
9 p.m.: The Magicians (Syfy)
10 p.m.: Suits (USA), Drop the Mic (TNT; formerly on TBS)
10:30 p.m.: Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild (TNT; formerly on TBS)
Thursday, Jan. 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Siren (Freeform)
9:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC, finale)
10 p.m.: Broad City (Comedy Central, final season)
10:30 p.m.: The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Friday, Jan. 25
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Black Earth Rising (Netflix)
Kingdom (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Strike Back (Cinemax)
Sunday, Jan. 27
7 p.m.: Rent Live (Fox)
8 p.m.: The Circus (Showtime)
Monday, Jan. 28
9 p.m.: I Am the Night (TNT)
Thursday, Jan. 31
9:30 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC, new time period)
February
Friday, Feb. 1
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders (Amazon)
Folklore (HBO Go/HBO Now)
Sunday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Super Bowl LII (CBS)
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (approximate): The World's Best (CBS)
Monday, Feb. 4
8:30 p.m.: Man with a Plan (CBS)
10 p.m.: Elvis Goes There (Epix)
Tuesday, Feb. 5
8 p.m.: American Housewife (ABC, new time period)
9 p.m.: American Soul (BET)
Wednesday, Feb. 6
8 p.m.: The World's Best (CBS, time period premiere)
Friday, Feb. 8
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
White Dragon (Amazon)
11 p.m.: 2 Dope Queens (HBO)
Sunday, Feb. 10
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
9 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC), Hustle (Viceland)
10 p.m.: Slutever (Viceland)
Monday, Feb. 11
10 p.m.: American Dad (TBS)
Tuesday, Feb. 12
9 p.m.: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)
10 p.m.: Boomerang (BET)
10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers (TBS)
Wednesday, Feb. 13
9 p.m.: Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, finale)
Friday, Feb. 15
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
Doom Patrol (DC Universe)
Lorena (Amazon)
9 p.m.: Proven Innocent (Fox)
Saturday, Feb. 16
8 p.m.: Ransom (CBS)
Sunday, Feb. 17
11 p.m.: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Tuesday, Feb. 19
10 p.m.: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Wednesday, Feb. 20
8 p.m.: Survivor: Edge of Extinction (CBS)
9 p.m.: The World's Best (CBS, new time period)
11 p.m.: Documentary Now! (IFC)
Thursday, Feb. 21
The Oath (Sony Crackle)
10 p.m.: Flack (Pop)
11 p.m.: Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Friday, Feb. 22
This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy (Amazon)
Sunday, Feb. 24
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: 91st Oscars (ABC)
11:35 p.m. ET (approximate)/10 p.m. PT: Whiskey Cavalier (ABC)
Monday, Feb. 25
8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC), Shadowhunters (Freeform)
10 p.m.: The Enemy Within (NBC)
Tuesday, Feb. 26
9 p.m.: World of Dance (NBC)
Wednesday, Feb. 27
10 p.m.: Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, time period premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 28
9 p.m.: Wife Swap (CMT)
10 p.m.: Better Things (FX)
March
Friday, March 1
The Widow (Amazon)
Northern Rescue (Netflix)
Losers (Netflix)
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix)
Sunday, March 3
8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC), World of Dance (NBC, time period premiere), Leaving Neverland (HBO)
9 p.m.: Free Solo (National Geographic), The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power (CNN)
10 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC, new time period), Good Girls (NBC)
Thursday, March 7
8 p.m.: Superstore (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: AP Bio (NBC)
9 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)
10 p.m.: For the People (ABC)
Friday, March 8
After Life (Netflix)
Tin Star (Amazon)
Costume Quest (Amazon)
Shadow (Netflix)
Saturday, March 9
10 p.m.: Family or Fiancé (OWN)
Sunday, March 10
8 p.m.: American Gods (Starz)
9 p.m.: The Case Against Adnan Syed (HBO), Now Apocalypse (Starz), Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo), Tricky Dick (CNN)
Monday, March 11
Manhunt (Acorn TV)
Tuesday, March 12
8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC, finale), MasterChef Junior (Fox)
10 p.m.: Videos After Dark (ABC)
Wednesday, March 13
10 p.m.: SEAL Team (CBS, new time period)
Thursday, March 14
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Project Runway (Bravo)
Friday, March 15
Arrested Development (Netflix)
Catastrophe (Amazon, final season)
Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shrill (Hulu)
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)
The Disappearance of Madeline McCann (Netflix)
Sunday, March 17
9 p.m.: Billions (Showtime)
Monday, March 18
9 p.m.: 911 (Fox), Black Lightning (CW, finale)
10 p.m.: The Fix (ABC)
Tuesday, March 19
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)
9 p.m.: Mental Samurai (Fox)
10 p.m.: The Village (NBC), If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)
Wednesday, March 20
The Act (Hulu)
8 p.m.: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform)
9 p.m.: All American (The CW, finale)
Friday, March 22
The OA (Netflix)
Sunday, March 24
10 p.m.: Into the Badlands (AMC, final season)
Monday, March 25
10 p.m.: Knightfall (History)
Wednesday, March 27
9 p.m.: Million Dollar Mile (CBS), Jane the Virgin (The CW, final season)
10 p.m.: Happy! (Syfy), What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Thursday, March 28
9 p.m.: Legacies (The CW, finale)
9:30 p.m.: Abby's (NBC)
10 p.m.: Impractical Jokers (TruTV)
10:30 p.m.: Tacoma FD (TruTV)
Friday, March 29
Santa Clarita Diet, On My Block (Netflix)
Hanna (Amazon)
Sunday, March 31
8 p.m.: Call the Midwife (PBS)
9 p.m.: Masterpiece: Mrs. Wilson (PBS)
10 p.m.: Barry (HBO)
10:30 p.m.: Veep (HBO, final season)
April
Monday, April 1
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, new time period)
9 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (CBS, finale), Street Outlaw (Discovery)
Tuesday, April 2
9 p.m.: Little People, Big World (TLC)
10 p.m.: Miz & Mrs (USA)
10:30 p.m.: The Last O.G. (TBS), Growing Up Chrisley (USA)
Wednesday, April 3
10 p.m.: Brockmire (IFC)
Thursday, April 4
8 p.m.: Cloak and Dagger (Freeform)
9 p.m.: In the Dark (The CW), Wife Swap (Paramount)
Friday, April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
Our Planet (Netflix)
The Tick (Amazon)
8 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, series finale)
9 p.m.: Gold Rush: Parker's Trail (Discovery)
10 p.m.: Warrior (Cinemax)
11 p.m.: Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO)
Sunday, April 7
8 p.m.: Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)
9 p.m.: A Discovery of Witches (BBC America/AMC)
10 p.m.: The Chi (Showtime)
Monday, April 8
Queens of Mystery (Acorn TV)
Tuesday, April 9
8 p.m.: The Bold Type (Freeform)
9 p.m.: The Code (CBS), The Village (NBC, time period premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Splitting Up Together (ABC, finale)
10 p.m.: Fosse/Verdon (FX), You Me Her (Audience Network)
Wednesday, April 10
You vs. Wild (Netflix)
Thursday, April 11
8 p.m.: Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV)
9:30 p.m.: Fam (CBS, finale)
Friday, April 12
Special (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, finale)
8:30 p.m.: Speechless (ABC, finale)
Sunday, April 14
8 p.m.: God Friended Me (CBS, finale)
9 p.m.: Game of Thrones (HBO, final season)
Monday, April 15
No Good Nick (Netflix)
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW, new time period), The Code (CBS, time period premiere), T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1)
Tuesday, April 16
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (DC Universe)
9:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (ABC)
10 p.m.: The Rookie (ABC, finale)
Wednesday, April 17
9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)
Thursday, April 18
8:30 p.m.: Life in Pieces (CBS)
Friday, April 19
Ramy (Hulu)
Bosch (Amazon)
Sunday, April 21
10 p.m.: Madam Secretary (CBS, finale)
Monday, April 22
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS, finale), Live Rescue (A&E)
10 p.m.: Gentleman Jack (HBO)
Tuesday, April 23
I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Being Mary Jane (BET, series finale)
9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW, finale), The Curse of Civil War Gold (History)
10 p.m.: Games People Play (BET)
Wednesday, April 24
Cobra Kai (YouTube)
Thursday, April 25
8 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW, finale)
9 p.m.: Top Gear (BBC America)
Friday, April 26
Chambers (Netflix)
Saturday, April 27
9 p.m.: The Son (AMC, final season)
Sunday, April 28
8 p.m.: The Red Line (CBS)
9 p.m.: Deep State (Epix)
Monday, April 29
Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn TV)
Tuesday, April 30
9 p.m.: The 100 (The CW), Games People Play (BET, time period premiere)
May
Thursday, May 2
8 p.m.: iZombie (The CW, final season)
Friday, May 3
Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Saturday, May 4
8 p.m.: Million Dollar Mile (CBS, time period premiere)
9 p.m.: Ransom (CBS, time period premiere)
Sunday, May 5
8 p.m.: The Spanish Princess (Starz)
9 p.m.: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)
Monday, May 6
8 p.m.: Shadowhunters (Freeform, series finale)
8:30 p.m.: Man With a Plan (CBS, finale)
9 p.m.: Chernobyl (HBO)
Tuesday, May 7
9 p.m.: The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)
Wednesday, May 8
Lucifer (Netflix)
8 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC, finale)
8:30 p.m.: Schooled (ABC, finale)
9 p.m.: Modern Family (ABC, finale)
9:30 p.m.: Single Parents (ABC, finale)
Thursday, May 9
8 p.m.: Paradise Hotel (Fox)
9 p.m.: Mom (CBS, finale)
10:30 p.m.: Klepper (Comedy Central)
Friday, May 10
Easy (Netflix, final season), The Society (Netflix)
Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
8 p.m.: Agents of SHIELD (ABC), MacGyver (CBS, finale)
9 p.m.: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime), What Would You Do? (ABC)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS, finale)
Sunday, May 12
8 p.m.: Our Cartoon President (Showtime)
10 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC, finale)
10:50 p.m.: Veep (HBO, series finale)
Monday, May 13
L.A.'s Finest (Spectrum)
8 p.m.: The Bachelorette (ABC)
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW, finale)
10 p.m.: Bull (CBS, finale)
Tuesday, May 14
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix)
8 p.m.: The Flash (The CW, finale)
9 p.m.: FBI (CBS, finale)
10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, finale)
Wednesday, May 15
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS, finale), Riverdale (The CW, finale)
9 p.m.: Wahlburgers (A&E, final season)
10 p.m.: The Employables (A&E)
Thursday, May 16
8 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory (CBS, one-hour series finale), Grey's Anatomy (ABC, finale)
9 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS, finale), Station 19 (ABC, finale)
9:30 p.m.: Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell (CBS)
10 p.m.: SWAT (CBS, finale), For the People (ABC, finale)
Friday, May 17
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Fleabag (Amazon)
Nailed It (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, finale)
Sunday, May 19
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC, finale)
8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC, finale), Supergirl (The CW, finale)
9 p.m.: Game of Thrones (HBO, series finale), Charmed (The CW, finale)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, finale)
10:20 p.m.: Barry (HBO, finale)
Monday, May 20
8 p.m.: Beat Shazam (Fox), Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, finale)
10 p.m.: The Fix (ABC, finale)
Tuesday, May 21
8 p.m.: NCIS (CBS, finale), American Housewife (ABC, finale)
8:30 p.m.: The Kids Are Alright (ABC, finale)
9 p.m.: Blood and Treasure (CBS), Black-ish (ABC, finale)
9:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (ABC, finale)
Wednesday, May 22
8 p.m.: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC, live)
10 p.m.: SEAL Team (CBS, finale), Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, finale)
Thursday, May 23
Vida (Starz; full season on Starz app and on demand)
10 p.m.: Elementary (CBS, final season), The Name of the Rose (Sundance)
Friday, May 24
She's Gotta Have It (Netflix)
What/If (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Dynasty (CW, finale)
Sunday, May 26
9 p.m.: Vida (Starz, on-air premiere)
Monday, May 27
8 p.m.: Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (Lifetime)
9 p.m.: The Hot Zone (National Geographic)
Tuesday, May 28
8 p.m.: America's Got Talent (NBC)
9 p.m.: Animal Kingdom (TNT)
10 p.m.: Songland (NBC), Blood and Treasure (CBS, time period premiere)
Wednesday, May 29
8 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Masterchef (Fox)
10 p.m.: The InBetween (NBC), Archer: 1999 (FXX)
Thursday, May 30
10 p.m.: Lip Sync Battle (Paramount)
Friday, May 31
Good Omens (Amazon)
When They See Us (Netflix)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Swamp Thing (DC Universe)
8 p.m.: Deadwood (HBO)
June
Saturday, June 1
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
8 p.m.: Ransom (CBS, finale), Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta (Lifetime)
Sunday, June 2
8 p.m.: Luther (BBC America), Burden of Truth (The CW)
9 p.m.: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), American Princess (Lifetime)
10 p.m.: NOS4A2 (AMC), The Weekly (FX; June 3 on Hulu), Perpetual Grace LTD (Epix)
Monday, June 3
Blitzed: Nazis on Drugs (Acorn TV)
9 p.m.: So You Think You Can Dance (Fox), Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)
Tuesday, June 4
Chasing Happiness (Amazon)
Wednesday, June 5
Black Mirror (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform)
Thursday, June 6
10 p.m.: Queen of the South (USA)
Friday, June 7
Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, Designated Survivor, 3% (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (The CW)
9 p.m.: XY Chelsea (Showtime), The Big Stage (The CW)
Saturday, June 8
8 p.m.: Adriana Trigiani's Very Valentine (Lifetime)
Sunday, June 9
8 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC), Tony Awards (CBS), Good Witch (Hallmark)
9 p.m.: Big Little Lies (HBO), Claws (TNT), The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
10 p.m.: To Tell the Truth (ABC)
Monday, June 10
Straight Forward (Acorn TV)
7 p.m.: Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Nickelodeon)
8 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior (NBC, time period premiere)
10 p.m.: Dateline (NBC, time period premiere)
Tuesday, June 11
10 p.m.: Pose (FX), Press Your Luck (ABC)
Wednesday, June 12
8 p.m.: Press Your Luck (ABC, regular time slot)
9 p.m.: Card Sharks (ABC), Queen Sugar (OWN)
10 p.m.: Match Game (ABC), Younger (TV Land), Krypton (Syfy)
Thursday, June 13
Strange Angel (CBS All Access)
The Real World (Facebook Watch)
8 p.m.: Siren (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Baskets (FX)
Friday, June 14
Too Old to Die Young, Absentia (Amazon)
Jessica Jones (Netflix, final season), Trinkets (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Jett (Cinemax)
11 p.m.: Los Espookys (HBO)
Saturday, June 15
8:30 p.m.: All That (Nickelodeon)
Sunday, June 16
9 p.m.: The Good Fight (CBS), City on a Hill (Showtime)
10 p.m.: Euphoria (HBO)
Monday, June 17
Penelope Keith's Village of the Year (Acorn TV)
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW), MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)
10 p.m.: Grand Hotel (ABC)
Tuesday, June 18
8 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Ambitions (OWN), Drunk History (Comedy Central)
10:30 p.m.: The Detour (TBS), Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
Wednesday, June 19
10 p.m.: Yellowstone (Paramount)
Thursday, June 20
8 p.m.: MasterChef (Fox, time period premiere), The Wall (NBC), Holey Moley (ABC)
9 p.m.: Spin the Wheel (Fox), Family Food Fight (ABC)
10 p.m.: Reef Break (ABC)
Midnight: Rosehaven (Sundance)
Friday, June 21
Mr. Iglesias (Netflix)
Dark (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Andi Mack (Disney Channel)
9 p.m.: MotherFatherSon (Starz)
Sunday, June 23
8 p.m.: Highwire Live (ABC)
9 p.m.: Apollo 11 (CNN)
10 a.m.: Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (Sundance)
Monday, June 24
Martin Clunes' Islands of America (Acorn TV)
Curfew (Spectrum Originals)
9 p.m.: Years and Years (HBO)
10 p.m.: Legion (FX, final season), The Hills (MTV)
11:30 p.m.: Final Space (Adult Swim)
Tuesday, June 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)
Wednesday, June 26
8 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS, time period premiere)
Thursday, June 27
9 p.m.: In the Dark (The CW, finale)
Sunday, June 30
8 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS, time period premiere), The Rook (Starz)
9 p.m.: Instinct (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: What Just Happened??! (Fox)
10 p.m.: The Loudest Voice (Showtime), The Good Fight (CBS, time period premiere)
July
Monday, July 1
The Simple Heist (Acorn TV)
10 p.m.: Divorce (HBO)
Tuesday, July 2
Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe)
Thursday, July 4
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Sunday, July 7
9 p.m.: The Movies (CNN)
10 p.m.: Out There With Jack Randall (Nat Geo Wild)
Monday, July 8
9 p.m.: Scream (VH1)
Tuesday, July 9
8 p.m.: Love Island (CBS)
10 p.m.: Bring the Funny (NBC)
Wednesday, July 10
Harlots (Hulu), Family Reunion (Netflix)
8 p.m.: ESPY Awards (ABC)
10 p.m.: Snowfall (FX)
Thursday, July 11
8 p.m.: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)
9 p.m.: Hollywood Game Night (NBC), The Outpost (The CW)
Sunday, July 14
8 p.m.: Sweetbitter (Starz), Top Gear (BBC America)
Monday, July 15
London Kills (Acorn TV)
Tuesday, July 16
Human Discoveries (Facebook Watch)
8 p.m.: Pandora (The CW)
Wednesday, July 17
9 p.m.: Suits (USA, final season)
10 p.m.: Pearson (USA)
Friday, July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix), Queer Eye (Netflix)
Veronica Mars (Hulu)
10 p.m.: Killjoys (Syfy, final season)
Wednesday, July 24
10:30 p.m.: South Side (Comedy Central)
11 p.m.: The Last Cowboy (Paramount Network)
Thursday, July 25
Another Life (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Friday, July 26
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, final season)
Light as a Feather (Hulu)
The Boys (Amazon)
Sunday, July 28
8 p.m.: Bulletproof (The CW)
9 p.m.: Pennyworth (Epix)
Monday, July 29
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
11:30 p.m.: Lights Out With David Spade (Comedy Central)
Wednesday, July 31
Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu)
8 p.m.: No One Saw a Thing (Sundance)
9 p.m.: Jane the Virgin (The CW, series finale)
10 p.m.: Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
August
Thursday, Aug. 1
8 p.m.: iZombie (The CW, series finale)
Friday, Aug. 2
Dear White People (Netflix)
Basketball or Nothing (Netflix)
11 p.m.: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Sunday, Aug. 4
8 p.m.: Serengeti (Discovery)
9 p.m.: Preacher (AMC, final season)
10 p.m.: Euphoria (HBO, season finale)
Monday, Aug. 5
10 p.m.: Divorce (HBO, series finale)
Tuesday, Aug. 6
9 p.m.: The 100 (The CW, finale), Intervention (A&E), A Boy. A Girl. A Dream (Starz)
10 p.m.: Undercover Billionaire (Discovery)
10:30 p.m.: Growing Up Chrisley (USA)
Wednesday, Aug. 7
9 p.m.: BH90210 (Fox), Hypnotize Me (The CW)
Thursday, Aug. 8
8 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW)
Friday, Aug. 9
GLOW (Netflix)
Free Meek (Amazon)
Sunday, Aug. 11
9 p.m.: Succession (HBO)
Monday, Aug. 12
9 p.m.: The Terror: Infamy (AMC), Our Boys (HBO)
10 p.m.: Lodge 49 (AMC)
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
10 p.m.: Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV)
Wednesday, Aug. 14
9 p.m.: Songland (NBC, time period premiere)
10 p.m.: David Makes Man (OWN), Danny's House (Viceland)
Thursday, Aug. 15
Why Women Kill (CBS All Access)
Friday, Aug. 16
Mindhunter (Netflix)
9 p.m.: Love After Lockup (WE)
Sunday, Aug. 18
10 p.m.: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
Monday, Aug. 19
9:30 p.m.: I Ship It (The CW)
Friday, Aug. 23
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Sunday, Aug. 25
8 p.m.: Power (Starz, final season)
9 p.m.: The Affair (Showtime, final season)
10 p.m.: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime), El Secreto de Selena (Telemundo), Good Eats: The Return (Food Network)
10:30 p.m.: Ballers (HBO)
Monday, Aug. 26
9 p.m.: VMAs (MTV)
Wednesday, Aug. 28
9 p.m.: Homicide Hunter (ID, final season)
Thursday, Aug. 29
9 p.m.: Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York (WE)
Friday, Aug. 30
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
Carnival Row (Amazon)
September
Monday, Sept. 2
Untouchable (Hulu)
Tuesday, Sept. 3
10 p.m.: Mayans MC (FX), Greenleaf (OWN)
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)
9 p.m.: The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo)
Thursday, Sept. 5
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: NFL Kickoff Game (NBC)
Friday, Sept. 6
Elite (Netflix)
The Spy (Netflix)
Titans (DC Universe)
10 p.m.: Couples Therapy (Showtime)
11 p.m.: Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik (Comedy Central), A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO, finale)
Saturday, Sept. 7
7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Fox College Football (Fox)
Sunday, Sept. 8
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. ET: Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 9
Tamron Hall, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Judge Jerry (Syndicated)
9 p.m.: The Deuce (HBO, final season), A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
NFL: The Grind (Epix)
Thursday, Sept. 12
The I-Land (Netflix)
7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Thursday Night Football (NFL Network)
10 p.m.: Mr. Inbetween (FX)
Midnight: This Close (Sundance)
Friday, Sept. 13
Undone (Amazon), Unbelievable (Netflix), The Ranch (Netflix)
9 p.m.: Red Bull Peaking (The CW)
11 p.m.: Room 104 (HBO)
Sunday, Sept. 15
8 p.m.: Country Music (PBS)
Monday, Sept. 16
Couples Court, Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, Personal Injury Court (Syndicated)
The Mel Robbins Show, America Says (Syndicated)
8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
1:35 a.m.: A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
8 p.m.: America's Got Talent (NBC, finale)
10 p.m.: American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), A Little Late With Lilly Sing: The Primetime Special (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 19
BET+ launches with originals First Wives Club, Bigger
Friday, Sept. 20
Disenchantment (Netflix), Criminal (Netflix), Inside Bill's Brain (Netflix)
Sunday, Sept. 22
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox)
Monday, Sept. 23
Team Kaylie (Netflix)
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS), The Voice (NBC), 911 (Fox)
8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
9 p.m.: All Rise (CBS), Prodigal Son (Fox)
10 p.m.: Bull (CBS), Bluff City Law (NBC), The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tuesday, Sept. 24
8 p.m.: NCIS (CBS), The Resident (Fox), The Conners (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (ABC)
9 p.m.: FBI (CBS), This Is Us (NBC), Empire (Fox, final season), Mixed-ish (ABC)
9:30 p.m.: Black-ish (ABC)
10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), New Amsterdam (NBC), Emergence (ABC)
Wednesday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS), Chicago Med (NBC), The Masked Singer (Fox), The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Schooled (ABC)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC), Modern Family (ABC)
9:30 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS, finale), Single Parents (ABC)
10 p.m.: Chicago PD (NBC), It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX), Stumptown (ABC), South Park (Comedy Central)
10:30 p.m.: Crank Yankers (Comedy Central), Cake (FXX)
Thursday, Sept. 26
Creepshow (Shudder)
7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Thursday Night Football (Fox)
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS), Superstore (NBC), Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: The Unicorn (CBS), Perfect Harmony (NBC)
9 p.m.: Mom (CBS), The Good Place (NBC, final season), A Million Little Things (ABC)
9:30 p.m.: Carol's Second Act (CBS), Sunnyside (NBC)
10 p.m.: Evil (CBS), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Friday, Sept. 27
The Politician (Netflix)
Transparent (Amazon, finale)
8 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS), American Housewife (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (CBS), Dateline (NBC), 20/20 (ABC)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS), Van Helsing (Syfy)
Saturday, Sept. 28
10 p.m.: 48 Hours (CBS)
11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Sunday Sept. 29
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
7:30 p.m. ET: 60 Minutes (CBS, follows NFL doubleheader)
8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m.: God Friended Me (CBS), Bless the Harts (Fox)
9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Fox), Shark Tank (ABC), Poldark (PBS, final season)
9:30 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS), Family Guy (Fox)
10 p.m.: The Rookie (ABC), Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
October
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Living Undocumented (Netflix)
8 p.m.: All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (TNT)
9 p.m.: SEAL Team (CBS), Almost Family (Fox)
10 p.m.: SWAT (CBS)
Friday, Oct. 4
Big Mouth (Netflix), Peaky Blinders (Netflix), Raising Dion (Netflix), Goliath (Amazon)
8 p.m.: The Blacklist (NBC), WWE Smackdown (Fox, moves from USA)
Saturday, Oct. 5
9 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Mystery (NBC)
Sunday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Batwoman (The CW), Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Back to Life (Showtime)
9 p.m.: Supergirl (The CW), The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m.: Madam Secretary (CBS, final season), Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel, final season), Mr. Robot (USA, final season), Get Shorty (Epix)
Monday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: All American (The CW)
9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: The Flash (The CW), Finding Your Roots (PBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8 p.m.: Riverdale (The CW)
9 p.m.: Nancy Drew (The CW)
Thursday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW, final season)
9 p.m.: Legacies (The CW)
10 p.m.: Temptation Island (USA)
Friday, Oct. 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Insatiable (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Charmed (The CW)
9 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)
Sunday, Oct. 13
9 p.m.: Succession (HBO, finale)
10 p.m.: Why We Hate (Discovery), The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, finale)
10:30 p.m.: Ballers (HBO, series finale)
Monday, Oct. 14
Letterkenny (Hulu)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW, final season), The Purge (USA Network)
10 p.m.: Treadstone (USA Netework)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Limetown (Facebook Watch)
Impulse (YouTube)
Friday, Oct. 18
Living With Yourself (Netflix)
Looking for Alaska (Hulu, all episodes)
Modern Love (Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 20
Leavenworth (Starz)
9 p.m.: Watchmen (HBO)
Monday, Oct. 21
10 p.m.: Catherine the Great (HBO)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
10 p.m.: The Misery Index (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Netflix)
9 p.m.: The Oval (BET)
10 p.m.: Sistas (BET)
11 p.m.: The Cry (Sundance)
Thursday, Oct. 24
Daybreak (Netflix)
Friday, Oct. 25
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix, final season part one)
Prank Encounters (Netflix)
Sunday, Oct. 27
10 p.m.: Silicon Valley (HBO, final season)
10:30 p.m.: Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
Monday, Oct. 28
9 p.m.: The Deuce (HBO, series finale)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Midnight: Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC)