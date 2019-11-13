TV Premiere Dates 2019: The Complete Guide

In the Peak TV era of more than 500 scripted shows — and hundreds more unscripted ones — it can be tough to keep track of when any given show will be on.

The Hollywood Reporter is here to help. Below is a comprehensive guide to premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels and on streaming services for the coming year.

The calendar will be updated throughout the year as more premiere and finale dates are announced, so bookmark this page for a one-stop guide to what's coming in 2019. All times are ET/PT unless noted.