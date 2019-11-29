TV Premiere Dates 2020: The Complete Guide

In a time of ever-expanding viewing options — three major new streaming platforms are set to launch in the next year — it can be tough to keep track of when any given show will be on.

The Hollywood Reporter is here to help. Below is a comprehensive guide to premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels and on streaming services for the coming year.

The calendar will be updated throughout the year as more premiere and finale dates are announced, so bookmark this page for a one-stop guide to what's coming in 2020. All times are ET/PT unless noted.