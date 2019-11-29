TV Premiere Dates 2020: The Complete Guide
Need to know when a TV show premieres or returns? The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a comprehensive list of 2020 launch dates for programs from broadcast, cable and premium networks and streaming services. Bookmark this page as it will be updated throughout the year.
In a time of ever-expanding viewing options — three major new streaming platforms are set to launch in the next year — it can be tough to keep track of when any given show will be on.
The Hollywood Reporter is here to help. Below is a comprehensive guide to premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels and on streaming services for the coming year.
The calendar will be updated throughout the year as more premiere and finale dates are announced, so bookmark this page for a one-stop guide to what's coming in 2020. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
-
January
TBD: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Avenue 5 (HBO)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
8 p.m.: Flirty Dancing (Fox)
Thursday, Jan. 2
8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Fox)
9 p.m.: Deputy (Fox)
Friday, Jan. 3
Anne With an E (Netflix, final season)
Sunday, Jan. 5
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
8 p.m.: Power (Starz, final season part two)
Monday, Jan. 6
8 p.m.: America's Got Talent: The Champions (NBC), The Bachelor (ABC)
10 p.m.: Manifest (NBC)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
8 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (NBC), Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
9 p.m.: 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox), Schitt's Creek (Pop, final season), The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)
10 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, preview), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS, final season), Party of Five (Freeform)
Friday, Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix)
8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 12
7 p.m.: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Outsider (HBO), Sanditon (PBS)
Monday, Jan. 13
9 p.m.: The New Pope (HBO)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
10 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform), 68 Whiskey (Paramount)
Thursday, Jan. 16
8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform)
8:30 p.m.: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
Friday, Jan. 17
Sex Education (Netflix)
Saturday, Jan. 18
9 p.m.: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)
Sunday, Jan. 19
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (approximate): 911: Lone Star (Fox)
Monday, Jan. 20
8 p.m.: 911: Lone Star (Fox, time period premiere)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
9 p.m.: Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
10 p.m.: Project Blue Book (History)
Thursday, Jan. 23
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
8 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Outmatched (Fox)
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (ABC, new time), The Bold Type (Freeform)
10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC, new time)
Friday, Jan. 24
Shrill (Hulu)
Sunday, Jan. 26
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Grammy Awards (CBS)
Tuesday, Jan. 28
9 p.m.: Arrow (The CW, series finale)
10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS)
Thursday, Jan. 30
8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC, series finale)
Friday, Jan. 31
BoJack Horseman (Netflix, final season part two)
-
February
Sunday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Super Bowl LIV (Fox)
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (approximate): The Masked Singer (Fox)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox, time period premiere)
9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Fox)
Thursday, Feb. 6
8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC), Katy Keene (The CW)
9 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC, new time)
9:30 p.m.: Indebted (NBC)
10 p.m.: Tommy (CBS)
Friday, Feb. 7
8 p.m.: MacGyver (CBS)
9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, new time)
Saturday, Feb. 8
2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: XFL Football (ABC)
5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT: XFL Football (Fox)
Sunday, Feb. 9
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: The Oscars (ABC)
9 p.m.: Homeland (Showtime)
10 p.m.: Kidding (Showtime)
Tuesday, Feb. 11
10 p.m.: For Life (ABC)
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)
Thursday, Feb. 13
8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, time period premiere)
Friday, Feb. 14
High Fidelity (Hulu)
Sunday, Feb. 16
Outlander (Starz)
The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Duncanville (Fox)
9 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, time period premiere), Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV)
10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC), NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, new time), Slow Burn (Epix)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (CBS, series finale)
Sunday, Feb. 23
9 p.m.: The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m.: Better Call Saul (AMC)
Monday, Feb. 24
9 p.m.: Better Call Saul (AMC, time period premiere)
-
March
TBD: Council of Dads, Little Big Shots (NBC); One Day at a Time (Pop)
Monday, March 9
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Nat Geo)
8 p.m.: All American (The CW, finale)
9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW, finale)
Monday, March 16
8 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW, new time)
9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)
-
April
Thursday, April 2
10 p.m.: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Sunday, April 5
8 p.m.: ACM Awards (CBS)
Wednesday, April 29
8 p.m.: Billboard Music Awards (NBC)
-
May
TBD: HBO Max launches
Monday, May 18
Supernatural (The CW, series finale)
-
June
Sunday, June 7
8 p.m.: Tony Awards (CBS)
-
July
-
August
-
September
-
October
-
November
-
December