Costume Designers on 'Space Force,' 'Star Trek: Picard' and More Reveal Secrets to Creating Sci-Fi Looks

The Apple TV+ series is set in the late 1960s — but in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union has beaten the U.S. to the moon. Despite that twist on history, Ohanneson says that when it came to the costumes, the focus from the start was to create "a real, authentic base, which was the lens through which all these new changes were happening." So she dug into researching NASA's suits and uniforms and found that the organization had put most of its archives online, which was "incredibly helpful." She discovered that there was a very short period of time when NASA dressed its aspiring astronauts in light blue jumpsuits for training, and that time period happened to align perfectly with the show. "I looked around but could not find any of the actual ones. But I was able to find something that was a similar design," she says. "I found comparable fabric, and we basically made it from scratch for all our actors, from our principals to our extras — and particularly our female group of astronauts." The story focuses in part on a group of astronauts who are each hoping to be the first woman in space, which was a highlight for Ohanneson: "It was really important for me that they each had their own look, that you got the feeling that these women were from different backgrounds."

