'Two Popes' to 'Joker': How Cinematographers Captured the Sistine Chapel, Joker's Dance and More

James Mangold's longtime collaborator Phedon Papamichael (Oscar-nominated for Nebraska) helped create a thrilling, high-octane ride in Ford v Ferrari, the story of auto designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they work to build a race car for the Ford Motor Co. to take on Ferrari at the 24-hour Le Mans race in France in 1966. Papamichael stuck to the classics when it came to lensing the film. "Mangold decided that our film language should consist of more classic, traditional ways of capturing the action — no drone or aerial shots, no fancy crane or wraparound tracking shots," says the cinematographer, who also took inspiration from racing films such as Grand Prix and Le Mans. "We preferred to show the race through the perspective of Ken Miles."

It was shot with ARRI Alexa LF (Large Format) cameras paired with Panavision anamorphic lenses — C-Series and T-Series, both "expanded" to cover the large-format sensor, Papamichael says, adding that he believes this might be the first time this was done for a motion picture.

"We hard-mounted multiple cameras for close-up coverage of Bale and choreographed the action to unfold through his perspective," he says. Plus, they chose not to use vibration isolators for the cameras. "All the shaking camera in conjunction with the sound design helped to up the intensity of the race experience."

To capture the thrill of the race, Papamichael also created point-of-view shots from the cockpit, through the windshield and as seen through the rearview mirrors. "All this helps the audience experience what it's like to be in the middle of the action," he says of the film, which was lensed primarily on locations around Los Angeles, plus in Georgia, with a day each near Monte Carlo and Le Mans. "It keeps you emotionally involved with the main character — and, by the way, it helps our actors' performances, since almost none of it was done onstage with a greenscreen."

And while a "pod car" was used (in which the main car was rigged with a pod on the roof so a stunt driver could be in control of the car), Papamichael says that "all the actors got to go through the roller-coaster ride in our pod car, experiencing the actual G-forces of the Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobras taking turns on the track at 90 miles per hour."