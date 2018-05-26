Tyra Banks’ BTS Selfie Lands Her at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
For the first time in 2018, Tyra Banks leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the ranking dated May 30.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 22.
It’s Banks’ ninth week total at No. 1, and it comes thanks almost exclusively to some choice photos and videos at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 with K-pop superstars BTS (more on that below).
Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper, Chelsea Handler and Mike Huckabee round out the top five.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: 7
9. Bill Maher
Last week: 8
8. Trevor Noah
Last week: -
Noah returns to both the Top Comedians (No. 10) and Top TV Personalities charts for the first time since March. Why? The Comedy Central host saw jumps in nearly all chart metrics, including a hefty 848 percent boost in Twitter retweets, with tweets about Belgian soccer player Radja Nainggolan, who was taken off the country’s FIFA team, and the royal wedding.
7. Steve Harvey
Last week: 1
6. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: 1
5. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 2
4. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 4
3. Jake Tapper
Last week: 3
2. Chris Hayes
Last week: 6
1. Tyra Banks
Last week: 1
Banks hits No. 1 for a ninth week, her first since last October. She returns to the top with 1.5 million Twitter favorites and 658,000 retweets thanks in large part to her selfies and videos with K-pop band BTS at the May 20 Billboard Music Awards.