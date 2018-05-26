Tyra Banks’ BTS Selfie Lands Her at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

6:55 AM 5/26/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Courtesy of UTA

For the first time in 2018, Tyra Banks leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the ranking dated May 30.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 22.

It’s Banks’ ninth week total at No. 1, and it comes thanks almost exclusively to some choice photos and videos at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 with K-pop superstars BTS (more on that below).

Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper, Chelsea Handler and Mike Huckabee round out the top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Gordon Ramsay

    Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

    Last week: 7

  • 9. Bill Maher

    C Flanigan/Getty Images

    Last week: 8

  • 8. Trevor Noah

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Last week: -

     

    Noah returns to both the Top Comedians (No. 10) and Top TV Personalities charts for the first time since March. Why? The Comedy Central host saw jumps in nearly all chart metrics, including a hefty 848 percent boost in Twitter retweets, with tweets about Belgian soccer player Radja Nainggolan, who was taken off the country’s FIFA team, and the royal wedding.

  • 7. Steve Harvey

    Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

    Last week: 1

  • 6. Jimmy Kimmel

    FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Last week: 1

  • 5. Mike Huckabee

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Last week: 2

  • 4. Chelsea Handler

    Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

  • 3. Jake Tapper

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Last week: 3

  • 2. Chris Hayes

    Jim Spellman/Getty Images

    Last week: 6

  • 1. Tyra Banks

    Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

    Last week: 1

    Banks hits No. 1 for a ninth week, her first since last October. She returns to the top with 1.5 million Twitter favorites and 658,000 retweets thanks in large part to her selfies and videos with K-pop band BTS at the May 20 Billboard Music Awards.

