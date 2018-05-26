Tyra Banks’ BTS Selfie Lands Her at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

For the first time in 2018, Tyra Banks leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the ranking dated May 30.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 22.

It’s Banks’ ninth week total at No. 1, and it comes thanks almost exclusively to some choice photos and videos at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 with K-pop superstars BTS (more on that below).

Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper, Chelsea Handler and Mike Huckabee round out the top five.

