Tyra Banks Leaps Back to No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Tyra Banks leaps 3-1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart dated June 20, leading the ranking for a 10th week in all.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 12.
Banks leads Gordon Ramsay, James Corden, Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes in the top five, with Mike Rowe and Stephen Colbert re-entering the ranking.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Stephen Colbert
Last week: -
9. Mike Rowe
Last week: -
8. Bill Maher
Last week: 8
7. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 10
6. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 6
5. Chris Hayes
Last week: 1
4. Jake Tapper
Last week: 2
3. James Corden
Last week: 7
Surprise: the host of The Late Late Show posted another Twitter selfie with K-pop boyband BTS, who returned to his show June 12, and it exploded, racking up 113,000 retweets – the most of any personality in the tracking week. Corden’s rank is his highest since November 2017, when he was No. 1 because of BTS’ previous appearance on his show.
2. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: 5
1. Tyra Banks
Last week: 3
Banks returns to No. 1 with large boosts in Facebook traffic, including a 166 percent jump in Facebook post likes, thanks to posts about the current season of America’s Got Talent and a June 9 photo wishing followers a “Happy #Pride.”