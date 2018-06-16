Tyra Banks Leaps Back to No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

6:45 AM 6/16/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Tyra Banks leaps 3-1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart dated June 20, leading the ranking for a 10th week in all.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 12.

Banks leads Gordon Ramsay, James Corden, Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes in the top five, with Mike Rowe and Stephen Colbert re-entering the ranking.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Stephen Colbert

    Last week: -

  • 9. Mike Rowe

    Last week: -

  • 8. Bill Maher

    Last week: 8

  • 7. Lawrence O'Donnell

    Last week: 10

  • 6. Mike Huckabee

    Last week: 6

  • 5. Chris Hayes

    Last week: 1

  • 4. Jake Tapper

    Last week: 2

  • 3. James Corden

    Last week: 7

    Surprise: the host of The Late Late Show posted another Twitter selfie with K-pop boyband BTS, who returned to his show June 12, and it exploded, racking up 113,000 retweets – the most of any personality in the tracking week. Corden’s rank is his highest since November 2017, when he was No. 1 because of BTS’  previous appearance on his show.

  • 2. Gordon Ramsay

    Last week: 5

  • 1. Tyra Banks

    Last week: 3

    Banks returns to No. 1 with large boosts in Facebook traffic, including a 166 percent jump in Facebook post likes, thanks to posts about the current season of America’s Got Talent and a June 9 photo wishing followers a “Happy #Pride.”

