Tyra Banks Leaps Back to No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Tyra Banks leaps 3-1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart dated June 20, leading the ranking for a 10th week in all.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 12.

Banks leads Gordon Ramsay, James Corden, Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes in the top five, with Mike Rowe and Stephen Colbert re-entering the ranking.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.