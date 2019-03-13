'The Umbrella Academy' Soundtrack Dominates the TV Songs List

Seven of the month's top ten songs came from Netflix's new original series, The Umbrella Academy, created by Jeremy Slater and stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper and David Castaneda. Soundtracks from ABC's The Good Doctor and NBC's This Is Us ranked on the list again, along with Natash Lyonne's new Netflix series, Russian Doll.

Songs on this month's list featured music from notable artists such as Tiffany, They Might Be Giants, David Gray, Lindsay Stirling, Woodkid and Harry Nilsson.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.