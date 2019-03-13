'The Umbrella Academy' Soundtrack Dominates the TV Songs List
'The Good Doctor,' 'This is Us' and 'Russian Doll' each had one song from their soundtracks on the list, while all the other songs came from the hit Netflix original series.
Seven of the month's top ten songs came from Netflix's new original series, The Umbrella Academy, created by Jeremy Slater and stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper and David Castaneda. Soundtracks from ABC's The Good Doctor and NBC's This Is Us ranked on the list again, along with Natash Lyonne's new Netflix series, Russian Doll.
Songs on this month's list featured music from notable artists such as Tiffany, They Might Be Giants, David Gray, Lindsay Stirling, Woodkid and Harry Nilsson.
Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.
-
"I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 1 (Netflix)
-
"Run Boy Run" by Woodkid
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 2 (Netflix)
-
"Gotta Get Up" by Harry Nilsson
'Russian Doll' Season 1, Episode 1 (Netflix)
-
"Istanbul (Not Constantinople)" by They Might Be Giants
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 1 (Netflix)
-
"This Year's Love" by David Gray
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 4 (Netflix)
-
"Say a Little Prayer" by Lianne La Havas
'This Is Us' Season 3, Episode 13 (NBC)
-
"Phantom of the Opera Medley" by Lindsey Stirling
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 1 (Netflix)
-
"No Expectations" by AG feat. Barcelona
'The Good Doctor' Season 2, Episode 13 (ABC)
-
"Never Tear Us Apart" by Paloma Faith
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 2 (Netflix)
-
"Shingaling" by Tom Swoon
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1, Episode 4 (Netflix)