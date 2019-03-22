In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Us,' 'Hotel Mumbai' and More

On Friday, audiences will have their choice of a few new releases hitting theaters, including Jordan Peele's Us.

The new psychological horror film Us is Peele's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Get Out. His latest film depicts a family who finds themselves in an eerie and unexpected predicament when outside invaders torment their home.

Moviegoers can also catch Dev Patel in Hotel Mumbai, which is a dramatization of the 2008 terrorist attack in India.

Further titles hitting theaters this week include Ramen Shop, a Singaporean film following the endeavors of a ramen chef who leaves Japan to discover new findings from his past, and Sunset, which tells the story of a young woman in Budapest searching for a way to understand her family's past while trying to take responsibility for her deceased parents' hat store.

Read on to see what The Hollywood Reporter's critics had to say about the upcoming releases.