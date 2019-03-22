In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Us,' 'Hotel Mumbai' and More
Read what The Hollywood Reporter's critics have to say about Friday's releases.
On Friday, audiences will have their choice of a few new releases hitting theaters, including Jordan Peele's Us.
The new psychological horror film Us is Peele's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Get Out. His latest film depicts a family who finds themselves in an eerie and unexpected predicament when outside invaders torment their home.
Moviegoers can also catch Dev Patel in Hotel Mumbai, which is a dramatization of the 2008 terrorist attack in India.
Further titles hitting theaters this week include Ramen Shop, a Singaporean film following the endeavors of a ramen chef who leaves Japan to discover new findings from his past, and Sunset, which tells the story of a young woman in Budapest searching for a way to understand her family's past while trying to take responsibility for her deceased parents' hat store.
Read on to see what The Hollywood Reporter's critics had to say about the upcoming releases.
-
'Hotel Mumbai'
Release date: March 22
Hotel Mumbai recounts the 2008 terrorist attack that took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai India. Among the hotel staff is chef Hemant Oberoi (Anupam Kher) and a waiter (Dev Patel) who risk their lives to help get their guests to safety. Meanwhile, a couple (Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi) have to make considerable sacrifices to protect their baby.
THR's Jordan Mintzer gives some insight into the film: "Eschewing any probing political or social commentary to focus solely on the event itself, while offering up a triumph-over-adversity tale we’ve seen too many times before, the film is both gripping in its execution — although a two-hours-plus running time feels a bit stretched — and totally bland in what it’s trying to say, with characters who don’t really stand out onscreen."
-
'Ramen Shop'
Release date: March 22
Eric Khoo's latest film follows a young ramen chef (Takumi Saito) who departs from his hometown in Japan to go on a culinary expedition and explore his background. He comes to find out about much more than just recipes and his family lineage.
"Though this co-production from Singapore, Japan and France wanders dangerously close to becoming a sentimental Asian pudding at times, it is saved by its underlying theme of forgiveness and reconciliation between long-estranged family members, for whom the cruel memory of the Japanese invasion and occupation of Singapore during World War II is still alive," writes THR's Deborah Young.
-
'Sunset' ('Napszallta')
Release date: March 22
Taking place in 1913 Budapest, Sunset follows Irisz Leiter (Juli Jakab), a young woman who ventured to the Hungarian capital to work at the legendary hat store that was owned by her late parents. When the new owner turns her away, things take an unexpected turn as she is sent on a quest that leads to the uncovering of dark secrets.
"Undeniably, Sunset is an impressive piece of filmmaking, and from a technical point of view it stirs memories of the boldly shot Hungarian cinema revival of the 1960s. The spirit of Stanley Kubrick certainly haunts the film." writes THR's Deborah Young.
-
'Us'
Release date: Mar. 22
In Jordan Peele's follow-up to his acclaimed film Get Out, he introduces a horror that feels all too familiar. When Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) and her husband, Gabe (Winston Duke), take their family on vacation to Santa Cruz, Adelaide is faced with remembering her childhood trauma that is connected with their vacation spot. Her worries come back to haunt her when a family arrives in the Wilson's driveway. Things quickly become chaotic and chilling when the invaders reveal themselves to be distorted doppelgängers.
"Clearly the work of an ambitious writer-director who can see himself inheriting the mantle of Rod Serling (the Peele-hosted Twilight Zone reboot launches in less than a month), it offers twists and ironies and false endings galore — along with more laughs than the comedian-turned-auteur dared to include in his debut film," says THR's John DeFore. "Though probably more commercially limited by its genre than its hard-to-pigeonhole predecessor, it packs a punch."