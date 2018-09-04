The Best Dressed Stars at the Venice Film Festival
That's amore!
The Venice Film Festival brought out the romance, with soft peaches and pinks, as Italian brands Valentino, Armani, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana dominated the red carpet.
The waterfront Italian setting and end-of-summer vibe led many stars to choose flowing gowns for their big fashion moments. From Lady Gaga's grand gondola entrance to Claire Foy and Naomi Watts, here are the celebs who brought their style A-game.
Claire Foy
Foy arrived at the premiere of her film, First Man, wearing this pink-and-red Valentino, a love-letter to Italian style, with a short pink dress and fringed shawl top.
Naomi Watts
The Venice Film Festival juror was peachy on the Roma red carpet, opting for a flowing Prada gown with an embellished silhouette and puffed sleeves. Watts wore her hair pulled back for the romantic ensemble.
Naomi Watts (Again)
For the At Eternity's Gate screening, Watts wore black sandals with her embellished Dolce & Gabbana dress and De Beers jewelry.
Clemence Poesy
The actress wore a black satin top and matching skirt from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 haute couture collection. Poesy's sequined look for The Favourite premiere included Chanel all around with her bag and shoes.
Mia Goth
Goth went dark for her Suspiria screening at Venice in Givenchy haute couture from the Spring-Summer 2018 collection. With minimal eye makeup and her haired pulled back, she posed in the backless, cut out ensemble designed by Clare Waight Keller. The top, made of ultra-fine knitted silk, paired with the embroidered skirt with 3D antique silver flower buds and metallic fringe. Goth accessorized with a black leather belt and black suede platform sandals.
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett looked the part on the A Star is Born carpet. She wore Chopard gems and a black velvet Armani gown with a sweetheart neckline. While the film's star, Lady Gaga, opted for a fully-plumed look in pink feathers by Valentino, Blanchett kept it more minimal with soft shoulders.