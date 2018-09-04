The Best Dressed Stars at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival brought out the romance, with soft peaches and pinks, as Italian brands Valentino, Armani, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana dominated the red carpet.

The waterfront Italian setting and end-of-summer vibe led many stars to choose flowing gowns for their big fashion moments. From Lady Gaga's grand gondola entrance to Claire Foy and Naomi Watts, here are the celebs who brought their style A-game.