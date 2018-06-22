VFX Artists Reveal How to Conjure a Yacht From Thin Air

The second season of Netflix's historical drama sees Prince Philip (Matt Smith) express a desire to live his own life and have his own adventures. He does that in part by embarking on a five-month worldwide tour aboard royal yacht The Britannia in 1956 (and leaving Queen Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy, to run the country).

For this shot, in which he embarks from Mombasa Harbour in Kenya, the scene was filmed in Cape Town (sans ship) and then the visual effects team created a fully CG Britannia. They also were tasked with removing anything in the shot that was not appropriate for the 1950s.

The CG yacht was the season's biggest visual effects hurdle, says VFX supervisor Ben Turner. "We visited the real Britannia, which is now a visitor attraction in Edinburgh," he says of the research. "We flew a drone around it and took thousands of reference photos."

U.K.-based VFX house One of Us also had to work on the scene. Says Turner, "Anything modern had to go, and we replaced the whole background with a matte painting based on reference images of the period."