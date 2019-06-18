VFX Pros Share Secrets Behind 'Jack Ryan' Explosions, 'Good Omens' Scary Dogs and More

For Netflix's six-part miniseries that follows an angel (Michael Sheen) and demon (David Tennant) who join forces to prevent the coming of the apocalypse, London-based VFX house Milk created 650 VFX shots.

Character work included the creation of a vicious hellhound that started with photographing a carefully selected Great Dane then replacing the head and neck in CG. "To really get the level of muscle movement, we want to keep it real, and we matched the movement of the neck," says VFX supervisor Jean-Claude Deguara, a co-founder of Milk. "We really emphasized the teeth and the eyes and a lot of scarring and pointed ears. But we wanted to still keep it feeling like a real dog."

Once they had the performance of the dog, they shot another background plate and scaled it up to make the hellhound larger. The filmmakers also wanted to play up the comedy, and so "from an animation point of view, we animated the hound reacting to what the boy [Adam] is saying."