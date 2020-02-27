From 'Virginia Woolf' to Bob Dylan: 7 Highly Anticipated Spring Broadway Shows
Among incoming highlights are a reimagined Sondheim classic, a Dylan alt-musical, new plays by Martin McDonagh and Tracy Letts, a stunning saga of American capitalism and a unique ode to America’s favorite pastime.
'Company'
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Opens March 22
Commitment-phobic protagonist Bobby becomes Bobbie in director Marianne Elliott's gender-flipped revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's 1970 musical about contemporary relationships. The lauded London production hits New York with a new cast headed by The Band's Visit Tony winner Katrina Lenk and including one indispensable holdover in Patti LuPone, who raises a glass to "The Ladies Who Lunch."
'Girl From the North Country'
Belasco Theatre - Opens March 5
Writer-director Conor McPherson dodges the clichés of the jukebox musical with this piercing tone poem set in Minnesota during the Great Depression and soulfully annotated with the songs of Bob Dylan. A critical darling during its sold-out run at the Public, the show moves uptown with most of its original cast intact, including an especially stirring Mare Winningham.
'Hangmen'
John Golden Theatre - Opens March 19
Martin McDonagh redefines gallows humor with this corrosively dark comedy-thriller set in a Lancashire pub in the mid-1960s. It stars Mark Addy as England's second-most-famous executioner, still adjusting to the nation's abolition of capital punishment when he receives a troubling visit from a shady stranger played by Dan Stevens.
'The Lehman Trilogy'
Nederlander Theatre - Opens March 26
An exemplary cast of three, Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, play the German Jewish immigrants who founded the banking dynasty, as well as their various spouses, descendants and successors over more than 160 years in this sweeping, novelistic saga of capitalism and the American Dream corrupted, a thrilling feat of theatrical storytelling masterfully directed by Sam Mendes.
'The Minutes'
Cort Theatre - Opens March 15
Reuniting with Anna D. Shapiro, his director on August: Osage County, Tracy Letts plays the mayor in the fictional small town of Big Cherry in his timely satirical skewering of democracy in action, with Armie Hammer as an idealistic whistleblower who sets off sparks in a fractious municipal council meeting.
'Take Me Out'
Hayes Theatre - Opens April 23
Richard Greenberg's serio-comedy about race, class, homophobia and masculinity in professional sports won four Tony Awards including best play first time around in 2003. It returns with Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the money manager with a consuming passion for baseball, and Jesse Williams as the star player whose exit from the closet shakes up the season and exposes intolerance among his teammates.
'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'
Booth Theatre - Opens April 9
This fourth Broadway revival of Edward Albee's blistering masterwork about an adversarial marriage continues the great Laurie Metcalf's remarkable run of leading one major production in each of the last five seasons, winning back to back Tony Awards in 2017 for A Doll's House, Part 2 and in 2018 for Albee's Three Tall Women. She reunites with her director on the latter production, Joe Mantello, to take on the ferocious Martha, opposite Rupert Everett as George, Russell Tovey as Nick and Patsy Ferran as Honey.
