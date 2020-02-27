From 'Virginia Woolf' to Bob Dylan: 7 Highly Anticipated Spring Broadway Shows

This fourth Broadway revival of Edward Albee's blistering masterwork about an adversarial marriage continues the great Laurie Metcalf's remarkable run of leading one major production in each of the last five seasons, winning back to back Tony Awards in 2017 for A Doll's House, Part 2 and in 2018 for Albee's Three Tall Women. She reunites with her director on the latter production, Joe Mantello, to take on the ferocious Martha, opposite Rupert Everett as George, Russell Tovey as Nick and Patsy Ferran as Honey.

