Virtual Graduations 2020: List of Star-Studded Events (Updating)
With the pandemic altering plans for commencement ceremonies, stars such as Kevin Hart and Oprah Winfrey are giving a helping hand in celebrating the class of 2020.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted the closing down of schools, a myriad of Hollywood stars are doing their part in ensuring the class of 2020 is still celebrated.
Though students are unable to don their cap and gown and take the graduation stage to receive their diplomas, stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart and Awkwafina are taking part in virtual events dedicated to graduating students.
Winfrey is set to deliver the commencement speech during a Facebook and Instagram event, #Graduation 2020, whereas Hart, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry are encouraging students to "show off their walk" in a virtual celebration. Meanwhile, Her Campus — the female-focused company that owns Spoon University, College Fashionista and InfluenceHer Collective — is organizing an online graduation ceremony called I'm Still Graduating alongside stars such as Eva Longoria and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Over on the podcast front, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon and John Legend are among the stars recording speeches for graduating seniors.
Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at recent or upcoming virtual graduation events so far (the list will be updated as more celebrations are announced).
#ShowMeYourWalk
Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m. PT
In collaboration with Chase bank, stars such as Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry are doing their part in making sure graduating students can still show off their walk. Aware that students are missing out on "milestones and moments" amid the pandemic, the actor and athletes are hoping to give students the opportunity to show off their walk and "onstage pose" in their virtual graduation party, #ShowMeYourWalk. "You've earned that diploma so show out," Williams said in a video message announcing the event. "We're going to make sure this is bigger than big," Hart said.
Join me, @KevinHart4real and @StephenCurry30 for a special live moment on May 2nd for all 2020 grads on @Chase Twitter and YouTube. Get ready for a virtual graduation walk like no other! Share the word and tag a 2020 grad below. #ShowMeYourWalk pic.twitter.com/KoIwOsKn4r— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 29, 2020
'Some Good News' Graduation
Sunday, May 3
After launching his weekly YouTube series Some Good News, aimed to offer joyful stories amid the coronavirus pandemic, John Krasinski is now hoping to give the class of 2020 a graduation celebration.
"Alright, that’s it, enough is enough. All you graduates of 2020? After all those long hours you’ve put in. All the hard work you’ve put in.... you’re gettin a graduation!" he wrote in a tweet announcing the event. "And that’s all there is to it! This week! I’m there with tassels on!" Calling the event #SGNgraduation, the actor asked for class valedictorians to send him videos of their speeches. Krasinski also asked graduating students — students include those graduating from middle school, high school and college — to send questions for their commencement speaker to answer at the mock ceremony, set for Sunday.
The ceremony will mark the second time Krasinski has worked to celebrate students. The actor unveiled a virtual prom in early April with a number of star guests, including Billie Eilish and Jonas Brothers, for those unable to attend their end-of-the-year dance. Wearing a tuxedo, Krasinski acted as a prom attendee.
#ImStillGraduating
Friday, May 15 at 9 a.m. PT
Her Campus is teaming up with a variety of stars to deliver the "best commencement ever." In their event dubbed #ImStillGraduating, will celebrate the class of 2020 with a virtual party set to feature appearances from Eva Longoria, Liam Payne, Andrew Yang, Jesse McCartney, Billie Jean King, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Minkoff and more. Graduating students could apply to address the class of 2020 in a speech and/or perform for attendees whether it be singing, dancing or showing off a talent. Students were also encouraged to nominate a speaker or performer they'd love to see on the virtual stage. The event will support leading nonprofit organization Active Minds, created to aid in impacting young adult mental health and coinciding with May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
#Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. PT
Facebook and Instagram are set to have a star-studded, multi-hour live event that will stream on both social media platforms. Their upcoming event, #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, will welcome Oprah Winfrey as the commencement speaker. Other notable names set to make an appearance and speak on the livestream include Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles — are also set to speak. Miley Cyrus will serve as the musical guest and perform her 2009 hit song "The Climb." #Graduation 2020 will be broadcast on Facebook Watch and will be available on facebook.com/facebookapp, with portions of the livestream posted to the official @Instagram account on Instagram, as well as on contributors’ accounts.
iHeartRadio's 'Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020'
Friday, May 15
Though not necessarily a virtual party, iHeartMedia has assembled a star-studded slate of commencement speakers to offer up words of wisdom that students can hear on their iHeart podcast special Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, available on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.
Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon and John Legend are some of the stars slated to record speeches specifically for graduating seniors unable to have a ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. The missives will be available May 15 as part of the iHeart podcast special Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.
Others expected to record speeches for the podcast include cosmetics entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, comedian Chelsea Handler, restaurateur David Chang, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, former NFL player Eli Manning, NPR correspondent Guy Raz, journalist Katie Couric, TV personality Dr. Oz, Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, actress Sienna Miller, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone. Several recording artists, including Halsey, Kesha, DJ Khaled, Khalid, Pitbull and Tim McGraw, are also participating.
Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brennan, Angela Yee and Woody will also record speeches. More speakers are expected to be added.
'Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020'
Saturday, May 16 at 5 p.m. PT
NBA superstar LeBron James is partnering with Laurene Powell Jobs' XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to host a virtual graduation ceremony and one-hour special called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.
Together, they've enlisted a variety of of actors, musicians, athletes and activists to participate in the festivities, including the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, H.E.R., Brandan Bmike Odums and TikTok-ers Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.
The commercial-free special will air simultaneously across all broadcast platforms — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — and on a host of leading entertainment, social media and streaming platforms — including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PeopleTV and Complex Networks. The event will include commencement speeches, performances and inspirational vignettes. Using the hashtag #GraduateTogether, students, educators and families are invited to submit their own videos and photos online for consideration to be included in the telecast.