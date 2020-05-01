Virtual Graduations 2020: List of Star-Studded Events (Updating)

As the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted the closing down of schools, a myriad of Hollywood stars are doing their part in ensuring the class of 2020 is still celebrated.

Though students are unable to don their cap and gown and take the graduation stage to receive their diplomas, stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart and Awkwafina are taking part in virtual events dedicated to graduating students.

Winfrey is set to deliver the commencement speech during a Facebook and Instagram event, #Graduation 2020, whereas Hart, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry are encouraging students to "show off their walk" in a virtual celebration. Meanwhile, Her Campus — the female-focused company that owns Spoon University, College Fashionista and InfluenceHer Collective — is organizing an online graduation ceremony called I'm Still Graduating alongside stars such as Eva Longoria and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Over on the podcast front, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon and John Legend are among the stars recording speeches for graduating seniors.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at recent or upcoming virtual graduation events so far (the list will be updated as more celebrations are announced).