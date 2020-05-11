Not "Another F***ing Dinner at Home": Walton Goggins Shares 6 Favorite L.A. Takeout Spots

With all the uncertainties swirling through my head — how will the world be different and how will I be different? — the one I keep coming back to is, "How will my neighborhood be different?"

There are many things in my life that I want to stay exactly the same. I love the small section of city — Hollywood — I am fortunate enough to call my own. And beyond, across this varied landscape, L.A.'s restaurants and bars ground me. These are the spaces that give me a sense of belonging within the community, they are the reasons I and my family go east or west, north or south.

In normal times, I'll happily battle my way to the out-of-the-way places, because there is joy in just arriving (am I actually nostalgic for traffic right now?). Many restaurants across L.A. are still open in a limited capacity, providing takeout. Trying to hold on. Trying to survive. In my heart, I know we'll once again celebrate in person at the altar of these temples of socialization instead of calling them for curbside pickup because we couldn't make another fucking dinner at home! This is a thank-you from me and my partner Matthew Alper at Mulholland Distilling to some of our favorite establishments that are still going strong. Making food, mixing cocktails to go, lifting our spirits. "City of Angels" is an understatement.

To the places spotlighted here, and to all those that aren't: Hold on, y'all. We see you and salute you. And on the next go-round, I'm eager to re-experience them anew with a much deeper appreciation.