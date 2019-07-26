"The Ultimate Rooftop": Walton Goggins Shares Favorite Outdoor Dining Spots in L.A.

Soul food at Alta Adams in historic West Adams is my pick: The brick patio feels like a backyard hideaway with vines snaking up the walls, taking me back to summer evenings growing up in Georgia, chasing fireflies and hoping for my mama's fried chicken, mashed potatoes and pimento cheese. A Lunchbox cocktail with bourbon puts me over the top

