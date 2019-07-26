"The Ultimate Rooftop": Walton Goggins Shares Favorite Outdoor Dining Spots in L.A.
Before the actor stars in CBS sitcom 'The Unicorn' this fall, the Mulholland Distilling co-owner will be sipping cocktails and chowing down at these summer al fresco spots.
In spite of our 280-plus days of sunshine in Los Angeles, there's something tangibly different in the air as summer hits our city. Whether spurred by the electrifying sun or the coastal wind, L.A. is alive with the call to be creative and to trade deep thoughts on rooftops under stringed lights. It's a powerful draw, this merrymaking at our finest outdoor hangouts. Here are a few of my favorite, free-pouring outdoor spaces this season:
-
For Old-School California Cool
22716 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
The terrace of Little Beach House Malibu from Soho House is the perfect place to lounge and sip spirits while overlooking the ocean. Depending on the time of day and weather, a summer cocktail at this vintage SoCal cool space with friends, family and colleagues never fails to put me in a mood of expectation for something extraordinary.
-
For a Vibrant Mexican Vibe
18 Entrada Drive, Santa Monica
Tallula's in Santa Monica Canyon has Mezcal Manhattans on draft. It's my favorite beachside neighborhood Mexican spot (amazing tacos, too!). It also has one of the best collections of Mexican spirits on the Westside. After a day at the beach with my son, salty and sun-drenched, one of their fierce margaritas is the ideal finish.
-
For French Charm
3927 Van Buren Place, Culver City
Simonette in Culver City's Palihotel evokes an open-air Paris bistro and serves up some of L.A.'s finest cocktails — like Les Wampas (cognac, bergamot and Darjeeling) — and Old World wines. When deep conversations require a bit more liquid sustenance, the outdoor bar is just within reach.
-
For the Ultimate Rooftop
8820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
Margot is where I head when I ride the Metro to the Westside. I'm off the train and into a casual but engaging world with a stunning view of the sunset and the trains sliding by. I dig sipping a Sting & Tonic while watching the sun set over the cityscape.
-
For Italian Ambiance
1332 2nd St., Santa Monica
I love Italy, and when I need to scratch that Italian itch, it's Élephante Beach House that transports me back. After a stroll on the boardwalk to watch the sunset, put a fine Tuscan red in my hand and any of their amazing dishes on my table, situated on their timeless patio, a fusion of wood and stone, and I'm settling in and making a night of it.
-
For Southern Comfort
5359 West Adams Blvd., L.A.
Soul food at Alta Adams in historic West Adams is my pick: The brick patio feels like a backyard hideaway with vines snaking up the walls, taking me back to summer evenings growing up in Georgia, chasing fireflies and hoping for my mama's fried chicken, mashed potatoes and pimento cheese. A Lunchbox cocktail with bourbon puts me over the top
