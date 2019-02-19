Oscars: Where to Watch 2019's Nominated Films Online
'A Star Is Born,' 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Black Panther' and 'Roma' are available to stream, rent or buy.
If you're looking to catch up on this year's Oscar-nominated films before the ceremony takes place on Feb. 24, you can do so without leaving the comfort of your home, with several titles available to rent, buy or stream online.
In fact, seven of this year's eight best picture nominees are all available online, as are other top nominees like animated feature contenders Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet and all of this year's documentary nominees, including Free Solo and RBG.
Still, some nominated films, including Mirai, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk, won't be available to stream online before the awards show.
Read on to find out where to watch some of this year's Oscar contenders across Amazon, Netflix, HBO, Redbox On Demand and iTunes.
-
'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'
Where to watch: Netflix
The Joel and Ethan Coen film is a six-part Western anthology, with separate titles for each part. The first segment, which shares its name with the title of the full film, follows a sharp-shooting singer (Tim Blake Nelson). "Near Algodones" tells the story of a wannabe bank robber (James Franco) who pays his dues. The gothic tale "Meal Ticket" is about two worn-out traveling performers. "All Gold Canyon" follows a prospector (Tom Waits) mining for gold, while "The Gal Who Got Rattled" tells the story of a woman (Zoe Kazan) who finds love on a wagon train that travels across a prairie. The film concludes with "The Mortal Remains," as a skeptical woman (Tyne Daly) joins a motley crew of strangers on a final carriage ride.
The film is nominated for best adapted screenplay, best costume design and best original song.
-
'Black Panther'
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, YouTube Movies and Redbox On Demand
The film follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who is the heir to the kingdom of Wakanda. It is his duty to lead his people into the future when his cousin Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) seeks to overthrow him based on their differing opinions of how Wakanda should be ruled.
Black Panther is nominated for best picture, best costume design, best production design, best original score, best original song, best sound editing and best sound mixing.
-
'BlacKkKlansman'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes, YouTube Movies and Redbox On Demand
The Spike Lee-directed film follows African-American police officer Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) as he infiltrates a local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of Jewish surrogate Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver).
BlacKkKlansman is up for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best film editing and best original score. Lee is also nominated for best director, while Driver earned a nod for best supporting actor.
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes, YouTube Movies and Redbox On Demand
The biographical film chronicles the life of Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and his career as the lead singer of Queen.
Bohemian Rhapsody is up for best picture, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing. Additionally, Malek is up for best actor.
-
'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes, YouTube Movies and Redbox On Demand
The film tells the true story of struggling author Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) who begins to forge and sell letters by deceased writers, playwrights and actors.
McCarthy is nominated for best actress, while Richard E. Grant is up for best supporting actor. Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty are also nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for their script.
-
'Cold War'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes and YouTube Movies
Set in the 1950s, Cold War tells the love story between music director (Tomasz Kot) and singer (Joanna Kulig). As their connection deepens, he tries to persuade her to flee to France from communist Poland.
Cold War is up for best foreign language film, while Pawel Pawlikowski is nominated for best director and Lukasz Zal is up for best cinematography.
-
'The Favourite'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes, and YouTube Movies
The Favourite follows two cousins (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) as they vie to access the sickly Queen Anne's (Olivia Colman) power in 18th century England.
The film is nominated for best picture, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best production design, best costume design and best film editing. Yorgos Lanthimos is nominated for best director, Colman is up for best actress and Stone and Weisz are competing against each other in the best supporting actress category.
-
'Free Solo'
Where to watch: Amazon and iTunes
The documentary profiles rock climber Alex Honnold as he sets out on a quest to perform a free solo climb on El Captain in 2017.
Free Solo is nominated for best documentary feature.
-
'Green Book'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes and Redbox On Demand
In Green Book, working-class, Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) drives African-American pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) on a concert tour through the deep South in the 1960s.
The film is nominated for best picture, best original screenplay and best film editing. Mortensen is up for best actor, while Ali is nominated in the best supporting actor category.
-
'Hale County This Morning, This Evening'
Where to watch: iTunes
RaMell Ross' lyrical documentary follows various residents of Hale County in Alabama's Black Belt and poses questions such as "What is the orbit of our dreaming?" and "Whose child is this?"
Hale County This Morning, This Evening is nominated in the best documentary feature category.
-
'Incredibles 2'
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon, YouTube Movies, iTunes and Redbox On Demand
The Pixar sequel catches up with the Incredibles, a family of superheroes, as they take on a new mission that changes the group's dynamics. When Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is recruited to save the world, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) must stay home and manage the household and their children.
Incredibles 2 is up for best animated feature.
-
'Isle of Dogs'
Where to watch: HBO, Amazon, YouTube Movies, iTunes and Redbox On Demand
The animated film follows a boy's journey through dystopian near-future Japan as he searches for his lost dog.
Isle of Dogs is up for best animated feature and best original score.
-
'Minding the Gap'
Where to watch: Hulu
The documentary chronicles the lives of and friendships among three young men who are united by their shared love of skateboarding in Rockford, Illinois.
Minding the Gap is nominated in the best documentary feature category.
-
'Of Fathers and Sons'
Where to watch: Amazon and iTunes
The documentary follows Talal Derki as he returns to his homeland of Syria and gains the trust of a radical Islamic family. Throughout the film, the family's daily life is shown in detail, offering insight into what it's like to grow up with a father who aims to establish an Islamic caliphate.
Of Fathers and Sons is nominated in the best documentary feature category.
-
'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes and YouTube Movies
The Wreck-It Ralph sequel catches up with Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) six years after the original film. The two friends discover a Wi-Fi router in their arcade, which leads them into a new adventure.
Ralph Breaks the Internet is nominated for best animated feature.
-
'RBG'
Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon, YouTube Movies, iTunes and Redbox On Demand
The documentary details the life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has created an admirable legal legacy and become a pop culture icon.
RBG is nominated in the best documentary feature category, while Diane Warren scored a nod in the best original song category for "I'll Fight."
-
'Roma'
Where to watch: Netflix
The film, which was directed, written and produced by Alfonso Cuaron, follows a year in the life of Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a live-in maid for a middle-class family in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.
Roma is nominated for best picture, best foreign language film, best production design, best sound editing and best sound mixing. Cuaron is individually up for best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography, while Aparicio is nominated for best actress and Marina de Tavira is up for best supporting actress.
-
'A Star Is Born'
Where to watch: YouTube Movies, iTunes and Redbox On Demand
In A Star Is Born, successful musician Jack (Bradley Cooper) takes aspiring singer Ally (Lady Gaga) under his wing. As Ally becomes increasingly famous, the two fall in love and Jack struggles with alcoholism that negatively impacts his own career.
The film is nominated for best picture, best cinematography and best sound mixing. Cooper is nominated for best actor and is up for best adapted screenplay alongside Eric Roth and Will Fetters. Lady Gaga is nominated for best actress and best original song with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for "Shallow." Sam Elliott is up for best supporting actor.