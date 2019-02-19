Oscars: Where to Watch 2019's Nominated Films Online

If you're looking to catch up on this year's Oscar-nominated films before the ceremony takes place on Feb. 24, you can do so without leaving the comfort of your home, with several titles available to rent, buy or stream online.

In fact, seven of this year's eight best picture nominees are all available online, as are other top nominees like animated feature contenders Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet and all of this year's documentary nominees, including Free Solo and RBG.

Still, some nominated films, including Mirai, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk, won't be available to stream online before the awards show.

Read on to find out where to watch some of this year's Oscar contenders across Amazon, Netflix, HBO, Redbox On Demand and iTunes.