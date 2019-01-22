Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Animated Feature Nominees
The 2019 Oscar nominations included five films in the animated feature category: 'Incredibles 2,' 'Isle of Dogs,' ''Mirai,' 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.'
Golden Globe winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned a best animated feature nomination for the 91st Oscars, along with Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, which is also nominated for best original score.
Those two films will compete alongside Incredibles 2, Mirai and Ralph Breaks the Internet for the best animated feature Oscar.
Watch trailers for all five films below.
-
'Incredibles 2'
-
'Isle of Dogs'
-
'Mirai'
-
'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
-
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'