Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Documentary Feature Nominees

7:50 AM 1/22/2019

by Annie Howard

The 2019 Oscar nominations included five films in the best documentary feature category. Watch all of the trailers below.

'RBG'
Free Solo, Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Minding the Gap, Of Fathers and Sons and RBG each earned a coveted spot on this year's list of documentary feature nominees for the 91st Oscars. RBG, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary, also scored a nomination in the best original song category.

Watch the trailers for all five best documentary feature nominees below.

  • 'Free Solo'

  • 'Hale County This Morning, This Evening'

  • 'Minding the Gap'

  • 'Of Fathers and Sons'

  • 'RBG'