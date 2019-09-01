Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

7:00 AM 9/1/2019

by Annie Howard

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the new film from Todd Phillips and Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and more return for the final installment of 'Star Wars.'

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker'
Courtesy of Venice International Film Festival

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Joker from director Todd Phillips and Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and more return for the final installment of the Star Wars triple trilogies in Star Wars: Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker.

Natalie Portman stars in Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky and Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn star in director David Michôd's The King.

Meryl Streep leads Steven Soderbergh's Netflix film The Laundromat, while Aaron Paul leads El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones lead Tom Harper's adventure drama The Aeronauts, while the newest Terminator film, Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller, stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mackenzie Davis.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Joker' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 4 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Todd Phillips

    Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron

  • 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Tim Miller

    Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Edward Furlong

  • 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' "D23 Special Look"

    Release Date: Dec. 20 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by J.J. Abrams

    Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson

  • 'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 4 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Noah Hawley

    Starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens

  • 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Teaser

    Release Date: Oct. 11 | AMC Networks | Netflix

    Directed by Vince Gilligan

    Starring Aaron Paul, Charles Baker

  • 'The King' Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Netflix

    Directed by David Michôd

    Starrring Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn

  • 'The Laundromat' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 18 | Netflix

    Directed by Steven Soderbergh

    Starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone

  • 'The Aeronauts' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 6 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Tom Harper

    Starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones