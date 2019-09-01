Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'Terminator: Dark Fate'
Joaquin Phoenix stars in the new film from Todd Phillips and Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and more return for the final installment of 'Star Wars.'
Joaquin Phoenix stars in Joker from director Todd Phillips and Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and more return for the final installment of the Star Wars triple trilogies in Star Wars: Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker.
Natalie Portman stars in Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky and Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn star in director David Michôd's The King.
Meryl Streep leads Steven Soderbergh's Netflix film The Laundromat, while Aaron Paul leads El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones lead Tom Harper's adventure drama The Aeronauts, while the newest Terminator film, Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller, stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mackenzie Davis.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Joker' Final Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 4 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Todd Phillips
Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron
-
'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Tim Miller
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Edward Furlong
-
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' "D23 Special Look"
Release Date: Dec. 20 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by J.J. Abrams
Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson
-
'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 4 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Noah Hawley
Starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens
-
'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Teaser
Release Date: Oct. 11 | AMC Networks | Netflix
Directed by Vince Gilligan
Starring Aaron Paul, Charles Baker
-
'The King' Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Netflix
Directed by David Michôd
Starrring Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn
-
'The Laundromat' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 18 | Netflix
Directed by Steven Soderbergh
Starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone
-
'The Aeronauts' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 6 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Tom Harper
Starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones