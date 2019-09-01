Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Joker from director Todd Phillips and Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and more return for the final installment of the Star Wars triple trilogies in Star Wars: Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker.

Natalie Portman stars in Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky and Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn star in director David Michôd's The King.

Meryl Streep leads Steven Soderbergh's Netflix film The Laundromat, while Aaron Paul leads El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones lead Tom Harper's adventure drama The Aeronauts, while the newest Terminator film, Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller, stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mackenzie Davis.

Watch all the latest trailers below.