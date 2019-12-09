Golden Globes: Watch the Trailers for the Best Motion Picture, Drama Nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes were all nominated for the top prize of best motion picture-drama category.

Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Todd Phillips for The Joker are all nominated for best director.

Meanwhile, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes all received nods in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama category. Additionally, Scarlett Johansson is up for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for Marriage Story.

Marriage Story's Laura Dern is up for best performance by an actress in a supporting role, while The Irishman's Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and The Two Popes' Anthony Hopkins are nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role.

Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes and Steven Zaillian for The Irishman are nominated for best screenplay.

The 77th Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 6 at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Ricky Gervais will host the annual awards ceremony, which will air on NBC.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the trailers for the best motion picture, drama nominees below.