Golden Globes: Watch the Trailers for the Best Motion Picture, Drama Nominees
'1917,' 'The Irishman,' 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story' and 'The Two Popes' are facing off for the top award.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Monday.
1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes were all nominated for the top prize of best motion picture-drama category.
Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Todd Phillips for The Joker are all nominated for best director.
Meanwhile, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes all received nods in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama category. Additionally, Scarlett Johansson is up for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for Marriage Story.
Marriage Story's Laura Dern is up for best performance by an actress in a supporting role, while The Irishman's Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and The Two Popes' Anthony Hopkins are nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role.
Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes and Steven Zaillian for The Irishman are nominated for best screenplay.
The 77th Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 6 at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Ricky Gervais will host the annual awards ceremony, which will air on NBC.
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.
Watch the trailers for the best motion picture, drama nominees below.
-
'1917'
The World War I drama follows two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman), that are given a seemingly impossible mission. The two must race against time and cross enemy territory to deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake's brother.
Mendes wrote, produced and co-wrote the film alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch round out the cast.
1917 will open in limited release on Dec. 25 and wide on Jan. 10.
-
'The Irishman'
Scorsese's The Irishman tells the true story of mob hitman and World War II veteran Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (Robert De Niro). The film follows Sheeran in his later years as he reflects on the events that defined his career as a notorious hitman, particularly the role he played in the disappearance of labor leader and his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Additionally, the film looks back at Sheeran's involvement with the Bufalino crime family.
The film is based on Charles Brandt's 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses.
Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham, Kathrine Narducci, Domenick Lombardozzi, Anna Paquin, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ray Romano and Jesse Plemons round out the cast of the film.
-
'Joker'
The 1981-set film follows Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a clown who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. After being disregarded and mistreated by his peers in Gotham City, Arthur begins a downward spiral of violent crime as he transforms into his alter ego: Joker.
Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy round out the cast of the film. In addition to directing, Phillips produced and co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver.
-
'Marriage Story'
Baumbach's Marriage Story follows stage director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole (Johansson) as they struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce.
Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty and Merritt Wever round out the cast. In addition to directing and writing the screenplay, Baumbach also produced the film.
-
'The Two Popes'
The Two Popes follows Cardinal Bergoglio (Pryce), who requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012 after he becomes frustrated with the direction of the church. Pope Benedict then summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that shakes the foundation of the Catholic Church. Once at the Vatican, the two very different men find common ground and work together to create a future for their followers around the world.
Sidney Cole, Lisandro Fiks and Maria Ucedo also star in the Fernando Meirelles film.