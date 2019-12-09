Golden Globes: Watch the Trailers for the 2020 Best Animated Film Nominees

On Monday morning, Dakota Johnson, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Up for the best animated film for 2019 are Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Missing Link, How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World and The Lion King. Watch trailers for these Golden Globe-nominated films below.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Jan. 5.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.