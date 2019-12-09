Golden Globes: Watch the Trailers for the 2020 Best Animated Film Nominees
Queen Elsa, Hiccup and Toothless, Simba Bigfoot and the 'Toy Story' crew will battle it out for best animated film a the 2020 Golden Globes.
On Monday morning, Dakota Johnson, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes.
Up for the best animated film for 2019 are Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Missing Link, How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World and The Lion King. Watch trailers for these Golden Globe-nominated films below.
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Jan. 5.
'Frozen 2'
In the icy follow-up to Disney's 2013 Frozen, Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff venture into the great unknown to reveal the secrets of their past.
The film broke box office records when it hit theaters late November, beating out the original's $1.28 billion global gross.
Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
Closing off the dragon action-adventure franchise, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World finished the story of Hiccup and Toothless with a bang. But will the final film soar over fellow nominees at the 2020 Golden Globes?
The film, which features the voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett and America Ferrera, sends the beloved duo off for one more adventure. Hiccup leads his friends and family into a war against a rivaling group as Toothless tries to impress a female dragon.
The Hollywood Reporter's Michael Rechtshaffen writes that the final film brings the series to a bittersweet close.
'Toy Story 4'
Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the rest of the beloved Toy Story crew returned to the big screen for their latest adventure yet.
Featuring the classic voices of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks and Annie Potts, Toy Story 4 sees the toys as they travel across America to help find the newest addition to their team, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale).
The fourth installment also included the voice-acting talents of Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves.
'Missing Link'
What happens when a lonely Bigfoot crosses paths with an ambitious explorer? Their story becomes a contender for best animated film at the 2020 Golden Globes.
The buddy comedy, starring Zach Galifianakis as Mr. Link and Hugh Jackman as the adventurous Sir Lionel Frost sees its characters traverse mountains and work their way to the snowy peaks of the Yetti region.
Missing Link also stars Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry.
'The Lion King'
Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more voiced new life into The Lion King this past summer, but will it take home the 2020 Golden Globe for best animated film?
Disney's live-action take on its classic cartoon movie made a splash when it earned nearly $543.6 million worldwide back in July.
The CG reimagining of the original sees a young, hyper-realistic lion find his place as the next king for the animal kingdom.