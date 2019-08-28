Emmys: Where to Stream the Nominated Series

Looking to catch up on the 2019 Emmy nominees before the awards are handed out in September?

The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a guide to how you can watch a number of this year's multi-nominated series, whether you're buying, renting or streaming them through a subscription service.

Some nominated series distributed by Netflix (like Russian Doll and When They See Us) and Amazon (like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are only available on their respective streaming services. But nominees like AMC's Better Call Saul, BBC America's Killing Eve, NBC's The Good Place, FX's Fosse/Verdon and Pose and HBO's Barry, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, Succession and Veep are all available on a plethora of platforms.

Take a look at the list below, presented in alphabetical order by series title, to find out where to watch this year's comedy, drama and limited series nominees. Many of this year's multi-nominated shows are available on Amazon, Apple TV, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, YouTube and Vudu.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 14 and 15, at the two-night Creative Arts ceremony, and on Sept. 22, during the live, televised ceremony on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.