Emmys: Where to Stream the Nominated Series
From 'When They See Us' and 'Ozark' on Netflix to 'Game of Thrones' and 'Sharp Objects' on HBO Now, a number of nominees are available to stream.
Looking to catch up on the 2019 Emmy nominees before the awards are handed out in September?
The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a guide to how you can watch a number of this year's multi-nominated series, whether you're buying, renting or streaming them through a subscription service.
Some nominated series distributed by Netflix (like Russian Doll and When They See Us) and Amazon (like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are only available on their respective streaming services. But nominees like AMC's Better Call Saul, BBC America's Killing Eve, NBC's The Good Place, FX's Fosse/Verdon and Pose and HBO's Barry, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, Succession and Veep are all available on a plethora of platforms.
Take a look at the list below, presented in alphabetical order by series title, to find out where to watch this year's comedy, drama and limited series nominees. Many of this year's multi-nominated shows are available on Amazon, Apple TV, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, YouTube and Vudu.
The 2019 Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 14 and 15, at the two-night Creative Arts ceremony, and on Sept. 22, during the live, televised ceremony on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.
-
'Barry'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, HBO Go, HBO Now, YouTube, Vudu
The comedy follows former Marine Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), who works as a low-rent hitman. The lonely titular character travels to Los Angeles for a job and ends up finding a community in the L.A. theater scene that accepts him. The second season picks up a few weeks after the disappearance of Detective Moss (Paula Newsome), which Barry is responsible for.
Barry is nominated for best comedy, while Hader is up for outstanding lead actor, Sarah Goldberg is nominated for outstanding supporting actress and Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root and Henry Winkler are up against each other in the outstanding supporting actor category. The series is also nominated for outstanding casting for a comedy series, sound editing, production design for a narrative program (half-hour), writing, stunt coordination, sound mixing, music composition and single-camera picture editing. Alec Berg and Hader will also compete against each other in the outstanding director for a comedy series category.
-
'Better Call Saul'
Where to watch: Amazon, AppleTV, Netflix, YouTube, Vudu
The AMC series follows Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), also known as Jimmy McGill, before his time on Breaking Bad. The character is introduced as a former con man who tries to have an honest career as a lawyer. The fourth season notably features references to Breaking Bad as the timeframe of the series is getting close to when Saul crosses paths with Walter White.
Better Call Saul is nominated for drama series, while Odenkirk is up for lead actor in a drama series. Additionally, Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathon Banks are both nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and Michael McKean is up for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. The series is also nominated in the outstanding music supervision, outstanding writing for a drama series, outstanding sound mixing and outstanding sound editing categories.
-
'Bodyguard'
Where to watch: Netflix
The Netflix original series follows a war veteran (Richard Madden) who is assigned to protect a politician (Keeley Hawes). The conservative politician was the main proponent of a terrorist attack that the bodyguard previously helped prevent.
Bodyguard is nominated in the best drama series category, while Jed Mercurio is nominated for outstanding writing for a drama series.
-
'Chernobyl'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, HBO Go, HBO Now, YouTube, Vudu
The limited series tells the story of how the 1986 nuclear plant disaster that took place in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was caused and shows how brave men and women tried to mitigate the catastrophic damage.
In addition to Chernobyl being nominated for best limited series, star Jared Harris is up for outstanding lead actor, Stellan Skarsgard is up for supporting actor and Emily Watson is up for supporting actress in a limited series. Johan Renck is nominated for outstanding directing, while Craig Mazin is up for outstanding writing for a limited series. Chernobyl is also nominated for outstanding casting, cinematography, period costumes, hairstyling, makeup (non-prosthetic), prosthetic makeup, music composition, single-camera picture editing, production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, sound editing, sound mixing and special visual effects for a supporting role.
-
'Escape at Dannemora'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Showtime, YouTube, Vudu
Based on a true story, the Showtime limited series chronicles how two prisoners (Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. The escape prompted a massive manhunt for the two convicted murderers, who were aided by a married female prison employee (Patricia Arquette).
Escape at Dannemora is up for best limited series, while Arquette is nominated for outstanding lead actress, Del Toro is up for lead actor and Dano is up for supporting actor. Ben Stiller is nominated for directing; Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl are up for outstanding writing for episode "Part 6," while Johnson and Tolkin are again nominated in the same category for writing episode "Part 7." The show is also nominated for outstanding casting, contemporary costumes, music composition, production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more) and special visual effects in a supporting role.
-
'Fleabag'
Where to watch: Amazon
The British comedy-drama follows Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a woman living in London who deals with a difficult family and struggles to support her lifestyle with her job. The second season begins with Fleabag in a much healthier place than she was at the end of season one, though her attraction to a priest (Andrew Scott) and ongoing drama with her family inevitably cause tension.
Fleabag is up for 11 Emmys, including best comedy. Waller-Bridge is nominated for outstanding lead actress and outstanding writing, while Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman are up against each other in the outstanding supporting actress category. Harry Bradbeer earned a nod in the best directing category. Additionally, Fiona Shaw and Kristin Scott Thomas are up against each other in the outstanding guest actress category. The series is also nominated for outstanding casting, cinematography for a single-camera series and single-camera picture editing.
-
'Fosse/Verdon'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube, Vudu
Fosse/Verdon gives viewers an insight into the romantic and professional partnership between filmmaker, choreographer and theater director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and famed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).
In addition to Fosse/Verdon being nominated for outstanding limited series, Rockwell is up for outstanding lead actor and Williams is up for lead actress. Margaret Qualley is nominated for outstanding supporting actress, while Thomas Kail and Jessica Yu both earned nominations for best directing. Joel Fields and Steven Levenson are nominated for outstanding writing for the episode "Providence." Fosse/Verdon also earned nominations in the outstanding casting, period costumes, hairstyling, makeup (non-prosthetic), music direction, music supervision, single-camera picture editing, production design for a narrative period or fantasy program and sound mixing for a limited series or movie categories.
-
'Game of Thrones'
Where to watch: Apple TV, HBO Go, HBO Now, YouTube, Vudu
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones depicts the culmination of the Great War against the Army of the Dead and the Last War for control of the Iron Throne.
Game of Thrones dominated the 71st Emmy Awards nominations with 32 nods. In addition to being nominated for best drama series, a category it has already won four times, the show also landed acting Emmy nominations for Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and guest star Carice van Houten.
-
'The Good Place'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, Vudu
The twist-filled NBC sitcom follows four deceased individuals in the afterlife as they explore ethical issues like what it means to be a good person and what people owe to each other.
The Good Place, which is set to end with its upcoming fourth season, is up for best comedy. Danson is nominated for outstanding lead actor, while Maya Rudolph earned a nod in the outstanding guest actress category. Additionally, Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan are nominated in the outstanding writing for a comedy series category for the episode "Janet(s)."
-
'Killing Eve'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube
The second season of Killing Eve catches up with Agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as her personal life falls apart due to her mission to track down psychopath assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).
The BBC America series is nominated for best drama, while Oh and Comer will compete against each other in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. Killing Eve is also nominated for outstanding writing in a drama series, single-camera picture editing, casting and production design for a narrative contemporary program. Additionally, Fiona Shaw is up for outstanding supporting actress and Lisa Bruhlmann is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series.
-
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Where to watch: Amazon
The Amazon series follows former housewife Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she pursues a career in stand-up comedy while she struggles to balance her new profession with her family life.
In addition to being nominated for best comedy, Brosnahan is up for outstanding lead actress, Tony Shalhoub is nominated for outstanding supporting actor and Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle are up for outstanding supporting actress. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are both separately nominated in the outstanding directing category, while Luke Kirby and Rufus Sewell will compete against each other for outstanding guest actor. Jane Lynch also earned a nomination for outstanding guest actress. Other categories the show is nominated in include outstanding hairstyling, makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic), music supervision, period costumes, production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, single-camera picture editing and sound mixing.
-
'Ozark'
Where to watch: Netflix
The Netflix original series follows economic advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family after they relocate from a Chicago suburb to a resort community in Missouri following a money laundering scheme gone wrong. The second season continues to focus on the family as they become even more entangled with local criminals and a Mexican drug cartel.
Ozark is nominated for outstanding drama, while Bateman is up for outstanding lead actor and Laura Linney is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Additionally, Julia Garner is up in the outstanding supporting actress category. The series also earned nominations in the outstanding sound mixing, production design for a narrative contemporary program, casting, directing and single-camera picture editing categories.
-
'Pose'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Netflix, YouTube, Vudu
The latest FX series from prolific creator Ryan Murphy, Pose, co-created by Steven Canals and Murphy's longtime collaborator Brad Falchuk, explores the LGBTQ ballroom culture of the late '80s and early '90s in New York. The groundbreaking show made history when it debuted for casting an unprecedented five trans women of color as series regulars.
Pose is nominated for best drama, while Billy Porter is up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The show was also nominated in four technical categories, including outstanding period costumes, hairstyling for a single-camera series, makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic) and casting for a drama series.
-
'Russian Doll'
Where to watch: Netflix
The Netflix original series follows Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), as she dies and comes back to life repeatedly in a time loop that always resets at her birthday party.
Russian Doll is up for best comedy, while Lyonne is nominated for outstanding lead actress and writing for a comedy series alongside Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler. Allison Silverman also earned a nod in the outstanding writing category. The series is also up for outstanding casting, cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour), contemporary costumes, music supervision, single-camera picture editing, production design for a narrative program (half-hour or less), sound editing, sound mixing and stunt coordination.
-
'Schitt's Creek'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Netflix, YouTube, Vudu
Created by and starring Eugene and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek follows the wealthy Rose family after they lose their fortune after being defrauded by their business manager. They are forced to relocate and rebuild their life in a small town called Schitt's Creek.
The series is up for best comedy, while Eugene Levy is up for outstanding lead actor and Catherine O'Hara is nominated for outstanding lead actress. The show also earned a nomination in the outstanding contemporary costumes category.
-
'Sharp Objects'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, HBO Go, HBO Now, YouTube, Vudu
The HBO limited series follows crime reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), who returns to her hometown in Missouri to investigate the murders of two young girls. Once home, she finds herself under the critical eye of her mother (Patricia Clarkson), which forces Camille to confront her demons head on.
Sharp Objects is nominated for outstanding limited series. Adams is up for outstanding lead actress and Clarkson is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series. Additionally, the show is nominated for outstanding casting, contemporary costumes, hairstyling, makeup (non-prosthetic) and single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie.
-
'Succession'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, HBO Go, HBO Now, YouTube, Vudu
The HBO series follows Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four adult children, who control one of the world's largest media and entertainment conglomerates. The first season chronicles the family's journey as they navigate how to run the business as their aging father begins to step back from his involvement in the company.
Succession is up for best drama series. Adam McKay is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series, while Jesse Armstrong is nominated in the outstanding writing category. Additionally, the series is nominated for outstanding casting for a drama series.
-
'This Is Us'
Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube, Vudu
The NBC series chronicles the lives of the Pearson family members over the course of many timelines that highlight important moments. Season three notably dove into Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) experience fighting in the Vietnam War as well as his frayed relationship with his brother (Michael Angarano).
This Is Us is nominated in the best drama category, while Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are up for outstanding lead actor. Mandy Moore is nominated in the outstanding lead actress category, and Chris Sullivan is up for outstanding supporting actor. Angarano and Ron Cephas Jones are both nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, while Phylicia Rashad is up for outstanding guest actress. Additionally, the series is nominated in the outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score) category.
-
'Veep'
Where to watch: HBO Now, HBO Go, AppleTV, YouTube, Vudu
The final season of the HBO series follows Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her staff as they prepare for an intense primary campaign against challengers including Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) and Tom James (Hugh Laurie).
Veep is nominated for best comedy, while Louis-Dreyfus is up for outstanding lead actress, Anna Chlumsky is up for best supporting actress, Tony Hale is nominated for supporting actor and Peter MacNicol is up for outstanding guest actor. Additionally, David Mandel is nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series.
-
'When They See Us'
Where to watch: Netflix
The Ava DuVernay-helmed limited series, which is based on the 1989 Central Park jogger case, explores the lives of the five teenage boys, who were wrongfully convicted of rape and spent years behind bars before the real assailant was revealed.
The Netflix show is up for 16 awards, including outstanding limited series, casting, cinematography, music composition, sound editing and sound mixing for a limited series or movie. Jharrel Jerome is nominated for outstanding lead actor, while Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash are nominated in the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie category. Asante Blackk, John Leguizamo and Michael K. Williams are nominated in the outstanding supporting actor category, while Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga are up for supporting actress. DuVernay is nominated for outstanding directing and outstanding writing alongside Michael Starrbury for the episode "Part Four."