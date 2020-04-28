Webby Awards: Lizzo, Jennifer Garner, Hollywood Reporter Among Nominees
THR scores a nom in the general website category, with Trevor Noah, Billie Eilish, Leonardo DiCaprio and Idris Elba among contenders for the awards recognizing the best of the internet.
The nominations are in for the 24th annual Webby Awards.
Conde Nast leads the nominations with 27 nods, followed by Google with 24, National Geographic with 22, The Washington Post with 19 and BBC with 14.
Well-known personalities that earned nominations include Lizzo, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Wiz Khalifa, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.
Social issues such as climate change, women’s rights, gun violence, freedom of information, personal safety and bullying were tackled by this year's nominees through campaigns including The Truth is Worth It, Roo by Planned Parenthood, Generation Lockdown, AT&T’s It Can Wait, Flash Drives for Freedom, The Epidemic and Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World."
The Hollywood Reporter was nominated in the general website category.
The nominees were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members of the Academy include Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US chief creative officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code founder & CEO Reshma Saujani and Pineapple Street Media co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.
"The internet is our glue right now. It's the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s nominees are the companies and people leading the charge," said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves in a statement. "They’ve accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing and helping people all over the world."
All nominees are eligible to win Webby Awards selected by the Academy and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Fans can vote here.
In addition to encouraging people to vote for this year's winners, the Webbys have partnered with vote.org to host one of the largest digital registration rallies for the upcoming presidential election. Starting with public voting through the winners' announcement, members of the Webby community can confirm their voter registration status to help make voter turnout for the 2020 election the biggest in U.S. history.
This year's ceremony, which honors the best of the internet, was originally set to take place in New York City on May 11. But due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the winners will now be announced on May 19 during a special Internet celebration.
Read on to see a selection of this year's nominees. For the full list, visit the Webby Awards website.
-
Best Social Video Series (Social)
Under a Minute: ALL ARTS
60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media
Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle
NFL Draft Letters: NFL
Apple - @apple - Experiments: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
-
Best Influencer (Social)
#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i
#twoistoofew: Lyft
Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen
NASA Names 'Rolling Stones Rock' on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Nike - PLAYlist: R/GA
-
Experimental & Innovation (Social)
Let's Get Consensual - Consent Drop: Heat
Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals
Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester
Vogue Non issue - AR experience: Mccann Paris
Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency
-
Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social)
HBO: ENGINE
National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker
Vogue: Vogue
Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media
-
Celebrity/Fan (Social)
Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network
Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Variety's Power of Young Hollywood: Variety
-
Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
Red, White, and You Do You: Billie
e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty
Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York
eos "Make It Awesome": Mekanism
Beauty Mark: Digitas
-
Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)
Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
BMI's Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.
A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc
#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks
-
Art & Experimental (Video)
Epoch: Artist
A$AP Rocky "The Kids Turned Out Fine": Happy Place
Serious Klein - The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
Brothers: MEMORY
Post Malone | Circles: Powster
-
Best Web Personality/Host (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central - Viacom
Joe La Puma - Complex's "Sneaker Shopping": Complex Networks
Amazon Studios - Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith
Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios
-
Best Writing (Video)
The Lift: & Co. / NoA
#MoviePosterMovie "In The Time It Takes To Get There": Black Dog Films
The Truth is Worth It: Droga5
AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy
-
Viral (Video)
Best Ever Food Review Show
Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment
Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work
Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly
La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures
-
Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)
CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: "Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie": CH Media
Now That's A Cardiac: Kovert Creative
Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents": Mamag Studios
Make It with Idris Elba : Squarespace
Lyft - Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool
-
Comedy: Shortform (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central - Viacom
Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die
Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's "Historians Roast the President": Warner Media
-
Music Video (Video)
DAE - "Where We're Going (Official Video): DAE
Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs
Bon Iver - Naeem: Park Pictures
Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky
Agoria - Call of the Wild: Soldats Films
-
Fashion & Beauty (Video)
Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who’s stepped into Karl Lagerfeld’s shoes: CNN Worldwide
Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment
Vogue - Simon: A Survivor's Story: Good Company
How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER
Shady, Mica: Refinery29
-
Variety (Video)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive
Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive
Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment
Best Interview Ever - Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.
-
Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm
Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment
NFL Mobile App: National Football League
Reelgood: Reelgood
Apollo's Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel
-
Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross
Corti: Audio to augment medical professionals: Corti
Bedtime Explorers: Kinderling Kids Radio
Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett
Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier
-
News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports
The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media
National Geographic: National Geographic
The New Yorker Today App: The New Yorker
The Washington Post app for smart TVs: Apps & mobile sites general (News & magazines): The Washington Post
-
Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Pre-Check: Colenso BBDO
Call Me Out: Commonwealth-Mccann
Global Citizen Mobile App: Global Citizen
Malaria Must Die Voice Petition: R/GA
.comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium
-
Best Influencer Endorsements (Advertising)
Giving Songs: De La Cruz & Associates
It's bubly!: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Bring on Winter: Host/Havas
Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York
OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency
-
Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)
Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain
GOOGLE YEAR IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio
Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO
PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks
Allbirds | The View From Above: T Brand<
-
Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
Walk Like a Woman: Cummins&Partners
Heart the Hate: Facebook
Project Understood: FCB
Covering Climate Now: TBWA\Chiat\Day
UNICEF Backpack Graveyard: UNICEF
-
Best Host (Podcasts)
Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media
The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster
ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions
Second Life: Who What Wear
-
Best Mini-Series (Podcasts)
The Dropout: ABC News
The Shrink Next Door
Dolly Parton's America: OSM Audio
The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mob Queens: Stitcher
-
Best Writing (Podcasts)
Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network
Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks
The Dream: Little Everywhere
Fiasco: Luminary Media
The Only Podcast Left - Daybreak: Netflix
-
Television & Film (Podcasts)
Here To Make Friends: HuffPost
MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE
Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix
Office Ladies: Stitcher
Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair
-
Best User Interface (Websites)
BASIC® Culture Manual: BASIC®
Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN
HAUS website: HAUS
Astro ID: Logitech
Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP