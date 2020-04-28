Webby Awards: Lizzo, Jennifer Garner, Hollywood Reporter Among Nominees

The nominations are in for the 24th annual Webby Awards.

Conde Nast leads the nominations with 27 nods, followed by Google with 24, National Geographic with 22, The Washington Post with 19 and BBC with 14.

Well-known personalities that earned nominations include Lizzo, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Wiz Khalifa, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.

Social issues such as climate change, women’s rights, gun violence, freedom of information, personal safety and bullying were tackled by this year's nominees through campaigns including The Truth is Worth It, Roo by Planned Parenthood, Generation Lockdown, AT&T’s It Can Wait, Flash Drives for Freedom, The Epidemic and Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World."

The Hollywood Reporter was nominated in the general website category.

The nominees were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members of the Academy include Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US chief creative officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code founder & CEO Reshma Saujani and Pineapple Street Media co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.

"The internet is our glue right now. It's the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s nominees are the companies and people leading the charge," said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves in a statement. "They’ve accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing and helping people all over the world."

All nominees are eligible to win Webby Awards selected by the Academy and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Fans can vote here.

In addition to encouraging people to vote for this year's winners, the Webbys have partnered with vote.org to host one of the largest digital registration rallies for the upcoming presidential election. Starting with public voting through the winners' announcement, members of the Webby community can confirm their voter registration status to help make voter turnout for the 2020 election the biggest in U.S. history.

This year's ceremony, which honors the best of the internet, was originally set to take place in New York City on May 11. But due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the winners will now be announced on May 19 during a special Internet celebration.

Read on to see a selection of this year's nominees. For the full list, visit the Webby Awards website.