Webby Awards: Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes Among Nominees

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the Webby Awards, shining a spotlight on Internet-centric organizations that over the last year have addressed such hot-button topics as sexual harassment, immigration and gun control.

In its 22nd year, the IADAS has added several new categories, including for technical achievement and visual design for the gaming space and to recognize the cutting-edge technology and grounding breaking innovation in fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Vice Media has received the most nominations with 29 total nods. Conde Nast is second with 26 nominations, followed by National Geographic with 22 nominations.

Among the famous faces up for awards are Oprah Winfrey, Colin Kaepernick, RuPaul, James Corden, Shonda Rhimes, Kumail Nanjiani, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep.

The Hollywood Reporter was named as an honoree in the category of best magazine website, and THR's Close Up series was named as an honoree in the video channels and networks entertainment category.

Winners of the 22nd annual Webbys will be announced on April 24 and celebrated at a star-studded awards show hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin on May 14 at Cipriani Wall Street.

The judges on the deciding panel of IADAS members include Jimmy Kimmel, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani, Gimlet Media CEO Alex Blumberg, Instagram’s Eva Chen, social entrepreneur Van Jones, Internet inventor Vint Cerf and Playmatics CEO Margaret Wallace. The public can also vote online for one award, the People's Voice award, from Tuesday, April 3, through Thursday, April 19.

“We witnessed Webby Nominees use the Internet in extraordinary ways this year to break down walls, amplify muted voices, discover untold stories, and capture our attention through new innovations that engaged, surprised, and inspired us,” said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves. “The Webby Awards is honored to recognize the hard work and efforts of our Nominees this year who took creativity, passion, and wonder to new heights and have truly brought out the best in the Internet.”

A list of nominees in select categories follows. Visit the Webbys' website for a full list of nominations.