Webby Awards: Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes Among Nominees

6:00 AM 4/3/2018

by Deirdre Durkan

Webby Awards winners will be announced April 24, with nominees also including the Museum of Ice Cream and Netflix.

Oprah Winfrey, left, and Shonda Rhimes
Oprah Winfrey, left, and Shonda Rhimes
Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the Webby Awards, shining a spotlight on Internet-centric organizations that over the last year have addressed such hot-button topics as sexual harassment, immigration and gun control.

In its 22nd year, the IADAS has added several new categories, including for technical achievement and visual design for the gaming space and to recognize the cutting-edge technology and grounding breaking innovation in fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence.  

Vice Media has received the most nominations with 29 total nods. Conde Nast is second with 26 nominations, followed by National Geographic with 22 nominations. 

Among the famous faces up for awards are Oprah Winfrey, Colin Kaepernick, RuPaul, James Corden, Shonda Rhimes, Kumail Nanjiani, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep.

The Hollywood Reporter was named as an honoree in the category of best magazine website, and THR's Close Up series was named as an honoree in the video channels and networks entertainment category.

Winners of the 22nd annual Webbys will be announced on April 24 and celebrated at a star-studded awards show hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin on May 14 at Cipriani Wall Street.

The judges on the deciding panel of IADAS members include Jimmy Kimmel, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani, Gimlet Media CEO Alex Blumberg, Instagram’s Eva Chen, social entrepreneur Van Jones, Internet inventor Vint Cerf and Playmatics CEO Margaret Wallace. The public can also vote online for one award, the People's Voice award, from Tuesday, April 3, through Thursday, April 19.

“We witnessed Webby Nominees use the Internet in extraordinary ways this year to break down walls, amplify muted voices, discover untold stories, and capture our attention through new innovations that engaged, surprised, and inspired us,” said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves. “The Webby Awards is honored to recognize the hard work and efforts of our Nominees this year who took creativity, passion, and wonder to new heights and have truly brought out the best in the Internet.”

A list of nominees in select categories follows. Visit the Webbys' website for a full list of nominations.

  • Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Marketing & PR)

    A Message From Earth

    Waze | On the Road in 2017

    Search On Stories

    iFly KLM Selections

    South Africa in 360

  • Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Marketing & PR)

    Child Replacement Programme

    Prescribed to Death

    Palau Pledge

    Lynching in America: Confronting the Legacy of Racial Terror

    Stop The Horror

  • Best Event Activation (Advertising, Marketing & PR)

    29Rooms

    KLM Connecting Seats

    #CreateGood

    The Tailor Made Store

    Intel x Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • Best Host (Podcasts & Digital Audio)

    RuPaul: What's the Tee with Michelle Visage

    Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations

    Questlove Supreme

    Intercepted

    Criminal Podcast

  • Best Overall Social Presence (Social)

    Museum of Ice Cream
    Xbox Social Media
    Sony Alpha Brand Presence on Instagram
    Denny's Does Social
    Madewell Social Media

  • Best Use of Mobile Media (Advertising, Marketing & PR)

    Vodafone Get the Flow

    The Most Boring Films Ever Made

    Expedia/Visit Britain "The Only Place You Need to Go"

    Adidas NMD Campaign

    Spreading the Word

  • Best Web Personality/Host (Film & Video)

    Another Message for Donald Trump from Former Mexican President Vicente Fox

    Adam Savage/Tested.com

    Good Mythical Morning

    Hot Ones

    Try Living With Lucie

  • Best Writing (Podcasts & Digital Audio)

    S-Town Podcast

    A Very Fatal Murder

    Myths and Legends

    Fictional

    Stuff You Missed in History Class

  • Celebrity/Fan (Websites)

    Lemonade Rage

    Elton John

    Paloma Faith

    ellentube

    Kourtney Kardashian

  • Comedy Individual Short or Episode (Film & Video)

    The Simpsons "Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office"

    Welcome to America with Gad Elmaleh and Ron Livingston

    Get Staffed

    Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song

    Sticky

  • Entertainment (Mobile Sites & Apps)

    HBO NOW

    Rabbit

    Anchor

    Marvel Unlimited Android App

    Great Big Story

  • Best Use of Machine Learning (Advertising, Media & PR)

    Outthink Melanoma

    Silicon Valley - Not Hot Dog

    Art with Watson: Hidden Portraits

    Re:scam - the A.I. Bot that Responds to Scam Emails

    The Billion Color Film

  • VR: Cinematic or Pre-Rendered (Film & Video)

    The Long Road Home VR

    The Giant

    DISPATCH

    Raising a Rukus

    Take Every Wave: Laird in VR

  • Music (Film & Video)

    "Jazz Is The Mother Of Hip-Hop"

    This and Nothing Else: Chicago’s Hip-Hop Scene

    Gaga: Five Foot Two

    Residente: Prison Tour

    Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer (The film)

  • Best Art Direction (Games)

    Cuphead

    ECHO

    The Long Dark

    Monument Valley 2

    What Remains of Edith Finch

  • Public Service & Activism (Mobile Sites & Apps)

    Escalating GIFs

    @lgbt_history

    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Charity Network Rise Up for Good

    Disappearing Persons

    Unsafety Check

  • Fashion & Beauty Social Video (Social)

    adidas Originals Brand Film Instagram Story

    Y-3 Multi-Cam Split-Screen Instagram Live Story

    Face Forward

    Big Spaceship & Converse First Day Feels

    Centenarians: Beauty Advice from 100-Year-Olds

  • Weird (Film & Video)

    Coke Habit

    420 Special: A Quiz Show

    Being Batman

    Grand Theft Auto Pacifist

    Blark and Son

  • Viral (Film & Video)

    Used Car Commercial // 1996 Honda Accord

    7 Days of Artificial Intelligence

    Mean Tweets #11

    Hurt Bae asks: Why did you cheat on me? | Broken | The Scene

    The Netherlands welcomes Trump in his own words

  • Strategy & Simulation (Games)

    The Long Dark

    Universal Paperclips

    The Simpsons: Tapped Out

    Hearthstone

    Life is Strange: Before the Storm

  • Health & Fitness (Mobile Sites & Apps)

    Peloton app

    Calm

    Inscape

    Headspace

    ClassPass

comments powered by Disqus