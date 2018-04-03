Webby Awards: Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes Among Nominees
Webby Awards winners will be announced April 24, with nominees also including the Museum of Ice Cream and Netflix.
The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the Webby Awards, shining a spotlight on Internet-centric organizations that over the last year have addressed such hot-button topics as sexual harassment, immigration and gun control.
In its 22nd year, the IADAS has added several new categories, including for technical achievement and visual design for the gaming space and to recognize the cutting-edge technology and grounding breaking innovation in fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Vice Media has received the most nominations with 29 total nods. Conde Nast is second with 26 nominations, followed by National Geographic with 22 nominations.
Among the famous faces up for awards are Oprah Winfrey, Colin Kaepernick, RuPaul, James Corden, Shonda Rhimes, Kumail Nanjiani, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep.
The Hollywood Reporter was named as an honoree in the category of best magazine website, and THR's Close Up series was named as an honoree in the video channels and networks entertainment category.
Winners of the 22nd annual Webbys will be announced on April 24 and celebrated at a star-studded awards show hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin on May 14 at Cipriani Wall Street.
The judges on the deciding panel of IADAS members include Jimmy Kimmel, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani, Gimlet Media CEO Alex Blumberg, Instagram’s Eva Chen, social entrepreneur Van Jones, Internet inventor Vint Cerf and Playmatics CEO Margaret Wallace. The public can also vote online for one award, the People's Voice award, from Tuesday, April 3, through Thursday, April 19.
“We witnessed Webby Nominees use the Internet in extraordinary ways this year to break down walls, amplify muted voices, discover untold stories, and capture our attention through new innovations that engaged, surprised, and inspired us,” said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves. “The Webby Awards is honored to recognize the hard work and efforts of our Nominees this year who took creativity, passion, and wonder to new heights and have truly brought out the best in the Internet.”
A list of nominees in select categories follows. Visit the Webbys' website for a full list of nominations.
-
Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Marketing & PR)
A Message From Earth
Waze | On the Road in 2017
Search On Stories
iFly KLM Selections
South Africa in 360
-
Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Marketing & PR)
Child Replacement Programme
Prescribed to Death
Palau Pledge
Lynching in America: Confronting the Legacy of Racial Terror
Stop The Horror
-
Best Event Activation (Advertising, Marketing & PR)
29Rooms
KLM Connecting Seats
#CreateGood
The Tailor Made Store
Intel x Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Best Host (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
RuPaul: What's the Tee with Michelle Visage
Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
Questlove Supreme
Intercepted
Criminal Podcast
-
Best Overall Social Presence (Social)
Museum of Ice Cream
Xbox Social Media
Sony Alpha Brand Presence on Instagram
Denny's Does Social
Madewell Social Media
-
Best Use of Mobile Media (Advertising, Marketing & PR)
Vodafone Get the Flow
The Most Boring Films Ever Made
Expedia/Visit Britain "The Only Place You Need to Go"
Adidas NMD Campaign
Spreading the Word
-
Best Web Personality/Host (Film & Video)
Another Message for Donald Trump from Former Mexican President Vicente Fox
Adam Savage/Tested.com
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones
Try Living With Lucie
-
Best Writing (Podcasts & Digital Audio)
S-Town Podcast
A Very Fatal Murder
Myths and Legends
Fictional
Stuff You Missed in History Class
-
Celebrity/Fan (Websites)
Lemonade Rage
Elton John
Paloma Faith
ellentube
Kourtney Kardashian
-
Comedy Individual Short or Episode (Film & Video)
The Simpsons "Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office"
Welcome to America with Gad Elmaleh and Ron Livingston
Get Staffed
Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song
Sticky
-
Entertainment (Mobile Sites & Apps)
HBO NOW
Rabbit
Anchor
Marvel Unlimited Android App
Great Big Story
-
Best Use of Machine Learning (Advertising, Media & PR)
Outthink Melanoma
Silicon Valley - Not Hot Dog
Art with Watson: Hidden Portraits
Re:scam - the A.I. Bot that Responds to Scam Emails
The Billion Color Film
-
VR: Cinematic or Pre-Rendered (Film & Video)
The Long Road Home VR
The Giant
DISPATCH
Raising a Rukus
Take Every Wave: Laird in VR
-
Music (Film & Video)
"Jazz Is The Mother Of Hip-Hop"
This and Nothing Else: Chicago’s Hip-Hop Scene
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Residente: Prison Tour
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer (The film)
-
Best Art Direction (Games)
Cuphead
ECHO
The Long Dark
Monument Valley 2
What Remains of Edith Finch
-
Public Service & Activism (Mobile Sites & Apps)
Escalating GIFs
@lgbt_history
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Charity Network Rise Up for Good
Disappearing Persons
Unsafety Check
-
Fashion & Beauty Social Video (Social)
adidas Originals Brand Film Instagram Story
Y-3 Multi-Cam Split-Screen Instagram Live Story
Face Forward
Big Spaceship & Converse First Day Feels
Centenarians: Beauty Advice from 100-Year-Olds
-
Weird (Film & Video)
Coke Habit
420 Special: A Quiz Show
Being Batman
Grand Theft Auto Pacifist
Blark and Son
-
Viral (Film & Video)
Used Car Commercial // 1996 Honda Accord
7 Days of Artificial Intelligence
Mean Tweets #11
Hurt Bae asks: Why did you cheat on me? | Broken | The Scene
The Netherlands welcomes Trump in his own words
-
Strategy & Simulation (Games)
The Long Dark
Universal Paperclips
The Simpsons: Tapped Out
Hearthstone
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
-
Health & Fitness (Mobile Sites & Apps)
Peloton app
Calm
Inscape
Headspace
ClassPass