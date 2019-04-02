Webby Awards: List of Nominations

Stephen Colbert, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Childish Gambino, and Oprah Winfrey are among the nominees for the 23rd annual Webby Awards, which were unveiled Tuesday morning.

Other nominees include Apple, Ellen DeGeneres, Fortnite, Hulu, Instagram, Marvel Entertainment, Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Trevor Noah, Kesha, John Krasinski, Hasan Minhaj and Will Smith. The Webbys, established in 1996, honor the best of the Internet in categories emcompassing websites, vdeo, advertising, media and public relations, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games.

The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year are Disney (40), WarnerMedia (39), Vice Media (35), Google (26), Condé Nast (21), NBCUniversal (21), Viacom (15), BBC (12), Al Jazeera Media Network (10), Facebook (seven), The Washington Post (seven), Meredith Corporation (six) and Spotify (five).

In addition, Disney, WarnerMedia, Vice Media, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal and Viacom are in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, presented to the media company that performs best across all categories.

Webby nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with members including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, actor and activist Jesse Williams and Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom. All nominees are eligible to win one of two awards: the Webby, chosen by the academy, and the Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by the public. Voting is open until April 18 at http://vote.webbyawards.com.

Winners will be announced April 23, with the awards being handed at a ceremony set for May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Winners are limited to five-word speeches. Jenny Slate is set to host the show.

"With all that's going on across the Internet it can be easy to miss the bright spots — so we are especially excited to elevate the companies and individuals who are harnessing the Internet to make great work, inspire people and improve the world,” said Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards. “The 23rd Annual Webby Nominees are leading the charge on creating the kind of Internet we want."

Organizers said the Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year; fewer than 10 percent were selected as nominees.

A list of nominees in select categories follows. For the full list, visit the Webby Awards website.