Webby Awards: List of Nominations

5:00 AM 4/2/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

Stephen Colbert, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Childish Gambino, Apple and Hulu also scored noms, with the winners set to be announced April 23.

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Stephen Colbert, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Childish Gambino, and Oprah Winfrey are among the nominees for the 23rd annual Webby Awards, which were unveiled Tuesday morning.

Other nominees include Apple, Ellen DeGeneres, Fortnite, Hulu, Instagram, Marvel Entertainment, Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Trevor Noah, Kesha, John Krasinski, Hasan Minhaj and Will Smith. The Webbys, established in 1996, honor the best of the Internet in categories emcompassing websites, vdeo, advertising, media and public relations, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games.

The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year are Disney (40), WarnerMedia (39), Vice Media (35), Google (26), Condé Nast (21), NBCUniversal (21), Viacom (15), BBC (12), Al Jazeera Media Network (10), Facebook (seven), The Washington Post (seven), Meredith Corporation (six) and Spotify (five). 

In addition, Disney, WarnerMedia, Vice Media, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal and Viacom are in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, presented to the media company that performs best across all categories.

Webby nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with members including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, actor and activist Jesse Williams and Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom. All nominees are eligible to win one of two awards: the Webby, chosen by the academy, and the Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by the public. Voting is open until April 18 at http://vote.webbyawards.com.

Winners will be announced April 23, with the awards being handed at a ceremony set for May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Winners are limited to five-word speeches. Jenny Slate is set to host the show.

"With all that's going on across the Internet it can be easy to miss the bright spots — so we are especially excited to elevate the companies and individuals who are harnessing the Internet to make great work, inspire people and improve the world,” said Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards. “The 23rd Annual Webby Nominees are leading the charge on creating the kind of Internet we want."

Organizers said the Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year; fewer than 10 percent were selected as nominees.

A list of nominees in select categories follows. For the full list, visit the Webby Awards website.

  • Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)

    AT&T You Will
    The night is young. VOGUE x Estee Lauder
    2018 State of Curiosity Report
    Daniel and the Sea of Sound
    Showtime's 'Escape At Dannemora' | Anatomy of a Prison Break

  • Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

    Stop Traffick
    Save our Species
    Project Revoice
    Busch x National Forest Foundation
    #ExcuseMe

  • Best Event Activation (Advertising, Media & PR)

    Blackout Track
    Price on Our Lives
    The World's Most Claustrophobic Cinema
    Mr Robot: Ecoin
    The Flip

  • Best Host (Podcasts)

    Important, Not Important
    Ear Biscuits
    Conversations with People Who Hate Me
    Pod Save the People
    Serial Season 3

  • Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social)

    Deadpool 2 Social Media Campaign
    HBO Brand Social Media
    The New Yorker on Social Media
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
    VICE

  • Best Use of Mobile Media (Advertising, Media & PR)

    The Whopper Detour
    Lufthansa "Walk-in Ads"
    Threaten your spoiler friend
    KFC - Get The Original ¬Æ
    Nike Training

  • Best Web Personality/Host (Video)

    Stephen Curry's '5 Minutes From Home' Series
    First We Feast's Hot Ones
    Adam Savage/TESTED.com
    Bill Burr's Guide To Driving Etiquette
    Real America with Jorge Ramos - Families & Refugees Risk It All On Migrant Caravan

  • Best Writing (Podcasts)

    Stuff You Missed in History Class
    Adventures in New America
    Serial Season 3
    The Memory Palace Episode 125: Snakes!
    Masters of Scale

  • Celebrity/Fan (Social)

    The Ellen DeGeneres Show
    Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture
    Tha Carter III Anniversary
    @ConanOBrien
    Power of Young Hollywood

  • Comedy Shortform (Video)

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    Mean Tweets - Avengers Edition
    Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods | CH Shorts
    "How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Child-Prodigy Edition"
    The Simpsons - A Tale of Two Trumps

  • Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

    Ellentube
    Fandango
    Marvel Unlimited
    Neverthink
    Reelgood for iOS

  • Music Video (Video)

    This Is America
    A Star Is Born Shallows Music Video
    A Tribe Called Quest - "The Space Program"
    Leon Bridges - Beyond
    Jorja Smith "On Your Own"

  • News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

    The Guardian app for iOS and Android
    Bloomberg Mobile App
    CNET: Best Tech News & Reviews
    The New Yorker Today app
    Reuters News App

  • Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

    Migracam
    Clean Swell
    THE VOICE OF VOICES
    Notable Women
    Imaginary Friend Society AR

  • Fashion & Beauty (Video)

    Lady Gaga explains why Donatella Versace is an icon
    Complex's Sneaker Shopping
    BEAT. Contour. Snatched. How Drag Queens Shaped the Biggest Makeup Trends
    Ansel Elgort - Face to Grace Series
    Gigi, Bella, Anwar, and Yolanda Hadid In the Best Looks of New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

  • Experimental & Weird (Video)

    MONA The Eye
    #GIVEaDAM
    Haunting London
    LEGO Systems - Ninjago Dragon Cam
    Colonel Sanders Cat Climber

  • Variety (Video)

    John Krasinski Breaks Down A Quiet Place's Lantern Scene | Notes on a Scene | Vanity Fair
    The Star Wars Show
    The Tonight Show Cover Room
    V Live - Live V
    CHANNEL SURFING

  • Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

    Headspace - Alexa
    Sleep Sounds for Amazon Alexa
    Bedtime Explorers
    Nike Coach
    Men's Health Minute - powered by SpokenLayer