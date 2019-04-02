Webby Awards: List of Nominations
Stephen Colbert, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Childish Gambino, Apple and Hulu also scored noms, with the winners set to be announced April 23.
Stephen Colbert, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Childish Gambino, and Oprah Winfrey are among the nominees for the 23rd annual Webby Awards, which were unveiled Tuesday morning.
Other nominees include Apple, Ellen DeGeneres, Fortnite, Hulu, Instagram, Marvel Entertainment, Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Trevor Noah, Kesha, John Krasinski, Hasan Minhaj and Will Smith. The Webbys, established in 1996, honor the best of the Internet in categories emcompassing websites, vdeo, advertising, media and public relations, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games.
The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year are Disney (40), WarnerMedia (39), Vice Media (35), Google (26), Condé Nast (21), NBCUniversal (21), Viacom (15), BBC (12), Al Jazeera Media Network (10), Facebook (seven), The Washington Post (seven), Meredith Corporation (six) and Spotify (five).
In addition, Disney, WarnerMedia, Vice Media, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal and Viacom are in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, presented to the media company that performs best across all categories.
Webby nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with members including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, actor and activist Jesse Williams and Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom. All nominees are eligible to win one of two awards: the Webby, chosen by the academy, and the Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by the public. Voting is open until April 18 at http://vote.webbyawards.com.
Winners will be announced April 23, with the awards being handed at a ceremony set for May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Winners are limited to five-word speeches. Jenny Slate is set to host the show.
"With all that's going on across the Internet it can be easy to miss the bright spots — so we are especially excited to elevate the companies and individuals who are harnessing the Internet to make great work, inspire people and improve the world,” said Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards. “The 23rd Annual Webby Nominees are leading the charge on creating the kind of Internet we want."
Organizers said the Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year; fewer than 10 percent were selected as nominees.
A list of nominees in select categories follows. For the full list, visit the Webby Awards website.
-
Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)
AT&T You Will
The night is young. VOGUE x Estee Lauder
2018 State of Curiosity Report
Daniel and the Sea of Sound
Showtime's 'Escape At Dannemora' | Anatomy of a Prison Break
-
Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
Stop Traffick
Save our Species
Project Revoice
Busch x National Forest Foundation
#ExcuseMe
-
Best Event Activation (Advertising, Media & PR)
Blackout Track
Price on Our Lives
The World's Most Claustrophobic Cinema
Mr Robot: Ecoin
The Flip
-
Best Host (Podcasts)
Important, Not Important
Ear Biscuits
Conversations with People Who Hate Me
Pod Save the People
Serial Season 3
-
Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social)
Deadpool 2 Social Media Campaign
HBO Brand Social Media
The New Yorker on Social Media
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
VICE
-
Best Use of Mobile Media (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Whopper Detour
Lufthansa "Walk-in Ads"
Threaten your spoiler friend
KFC - Get The Original ¬Æ
Nike Training
-
Best Web Personality/Host (Video)
Stephen Curry's '5 Minutes From Home' Series
First We Feast's Hot Ones
Adam Savage/TESTED.com
Bill Burr's Guide To Driving Etiquette
Real America with Jorge Ramos - Families & Refugees Risk It All On Migrant Caravan
-
Best Writing (Podcasts)
Stuff You Missed in History Class
Adventures in New America
Serial Season 3
The Memory Palace Episode 125: Snakes!
Masters of Scale
-
Celebrity/Fan (Social)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture
Tha Carter III Anniversary
@ConanOBrien
Power of Young Hollywood
-
Comedy Shortform (Video)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mean Tweets - Avengers Edition
Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods | CH Shorts
"How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Child-Prodigy Edition"
The Simpsons - A Tale of Two Trumps
-
Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Ellentube
Fandango
Marvel Unlimited
Neverthink
Reelgood for iOS
-
Music Video (Video)
This Is America
A Star Is Born Shallows Music Video
A Tribe Called Quest - "The Space Program"
Leon Bridges - Beyond
Jorja Smith "On Your Own"
-
News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
The Guardian app for iOS and Android
Bloomberg Mobile App
CNET: Best Tech News & Reviews
The New Yorker Today app
Reuters News App
-
Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Migracam
Clean Swell
THE VOICE OF VOICES
Notable Women
Imaginary Friend Society AR
-
Fashion & Beauty (Video)
Lady Gaga explains why Donatella Versace is an icon
Complex's Sneaker Shopping
BEAT. Contour. Snatched. How Drag Queens Shaped the Biggest Makeup Trends
Ansel Elgort - Face to Grace Series
Gigi, Bella, Anwar, and Yolanda Hadid In the Best Looks of New York Fashion Week Spring 2019
-
Experimental & Weird (Video)
MONA The Eye
#GIVEaDAM
Haunting London
LEGO Systems - Ninjago Dragon Cam
Colonel Sanders Cat Climber
-
Variety (Video)
John Krasinski Breaks Down A Quiet Place's Lantern Scene | Notes on a Scene | Vanity Fair
The Star Wars Show
The Tonight Show Cover Room
V Live - Live V
CHANNEL SURFING
-
Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Headspace - Alexa
Sleep Sounds for Amazon Alexa
Bedtime Explorers
Nike Coach
Men's Health Minute - powered by SpokenLayer