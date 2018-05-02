What Matters in Hollywood Today

A war over pay TV giant Sky (and the AT&T-Time Warner trial outcome) could lead to a late Fox bid from Brian Roberts. Paul Bond and Georg Szalai write:

In what could kick off a bidding war, Comcast on April 25 made official its $31 billion bid for Sky, even though the European pay TV company had previously agreed to let Fox, a 39 percent shareholder, purchase the portion it doesn't already own.

That could be a prelude to Comcast launching a rival, and possibly hostile, bid for the same Fox assets that Disney in December agreed to buy, thus setting up a battle for size and leverage that, even by Hollywood standards, would be ferocious.

Looking at AT&T-Time Warner for clues: "If AT&T-Time Warner is ruled legal and closes, we expect a new Comcast bid for Fox immediately," says BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield. "If Disney acquires the Fox assets they are trying to buy, it will give Disney unprecedented control of the legacy media landscape."

How it could go down: A Comcast hostile bid for the Rupert Murdoch-controlled assets could also be an option, which might play out like this: Roberts could unveil a competing offer at a premium to Disney's bid, since the cable giant had in December signaled to Fox it was willing to pay a 16 percent higher price than Disney.

At the time, the Murdochs preferred Disney in part because of the regulatory risks of the Comcast offer amid the government's challenge to AT&T-Time Warner.... Full story.

Bob Greenblatt talks Sky bid...

Comcast's process: "We will go through the Sky process very collegially," the NBC Entertainment chairman said of Comcast's bid to acquire Sky, saying his company "needs to grow its international footprint."

He continued: "It's a global world. We are probably the most domestic of the companies here. In the next few years, you are going to see that change. You are going to see an enormous outreach." Read more.

NBCUniversal's Canada play...

Streaming service: NBCUniversal International unveiled plans to launch Hayu, a subscription VOD service focused on reality TV shows, in Canada by the end of the year. The streaming service will feature series like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and spinoffs, along with The Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listing.

NBC's Tom Brokaw defense...

Rolling the dice? On April 30, NBC News management circulated a memo with guidance about covering the Tom Brokaw accusations that advised NBC News anchors and producers to “include relevant portions of Brokaw’s denial, his email and the email in support of him.”

One signee of NBC News' letter of support says, "Everyone is afraid to say that this is not black and white. My hope is this is the moment that defuses #MeToo. And the silver lining is that it took someone like Tom."

"We all signed the letter knowing that more women could come forward," says another insider. "If more women come forward we’re going to revisit this." Full story.

Earnings reports...

Snap plunges: The parent company of the popular messaging app Snapchat saw shares fall by 17 percent after posting first-quarter earnings with user growth and revenues that fell well short of an analyst forecast following a redesign and user backlash.

Apple beats expectations: The company posted $61.1 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter and earnings per share of $2.73, saying the March quarter was the best fiscal second-quarter in its history. Apple also said it has authorized a share buy-back plan worth $100 billion and will increase its dividend by about 16 percent.

Average salary report...

Tech tops traditional media: In terms of recent median employee pay disclosures, of a list of companies THR analyzed, Facebook leads the charge with $240,430, followed by Alphabet ($197,274), Netflix ($183,304) and CBS Corp. ($116,654). Read more.

HBO's Golden State Killer series...

True crime: Just a week after an arrest finally came in the decades-long hunt for the Golden State Killer, HBO and Liz Garbus are moving forward with a documentary about the alleged murderer.

The true-crime series will be based on late writer and journalist Michelle McNamara's best-selling book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, widely credited with the capture of the alleged killer.

E!'s new slate...

Including a late-night show: The cable network is teaming with actress and social media favorite Busy Phillips to host a late-night talk show called Busy Tonight. The show, to premiere this year, will feature comedic commentary, interviews and segments that go behind Phillips' most popular Instagram stories. See the rest of the new shows.

They're back...

Will Ferrell's and Molly Shannon's next gig: The pair, as their parody broadcaster personas Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, will host a live commentary on HBO of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's wedding. The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! comes after the comedians, in character as Cord and Tish, hosted the Rose Parade in January on Amazon

Hulu upfronts...

The Handmaid's Tale renewed: The Emmy-winning hit will be back for a third season.

Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology a go: Her adaptation has been given a series order at the streamer, marking a reunion between Hulu and Kaling.

So is a new comedy from the Carmichael Show team: The streamer has ordered Ramy Youssef vehicle Ramy from producers Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher.

HBO's big renewal...

More Westworld: HBO's water-cooler hit will be back for a third season, though it's unclear how long the Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan drama will take off between seasons.

Decoding the new normal for TV series renewal...

Critic's notebook: "It's difficult to track when, exactly, good educated guesses about whether a series would be canceled or not stopped being accurate or relevant," writes Tim Goodman. "Networks are giving a lot of shows two seasons in order to gauge longer-term viability — which makes the series canceled after one season stand out as utter failures, while those renewed for a third get the sheen of success." Read more.