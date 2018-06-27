'Westworld': Every Episode, Ranked

[This story contains full spoilers from HBO's Westworld, from the pilot episode "The Original," through the season two finale, "The Passenger."]

Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have unleashed twenty episodes of Westworld upon the world, serving up enough violent delights to send viewers into a cortical meltdown. On the heels of "The Passenger," the 90-minute season two finale, fans have never had a better sense of what to expect from the HBO drama's future, thanks to a clear sense of its past.

Every loyal Westworld watcher walks away from the genre-bending series with their own sets of favorite characters, whether that's empathizing more with the plight of the hosts, or finding some measure of sympathy in the devil known as the Man in Black (Ed Harris). Likewise, each fan will have their own preferences when it comes to the individual episodes themselves. Consider this one fan's take, in that regard. Agree or disagree by providing your own episode rankings in the comments section below, and make sure to keep checking THR.com/Westworld for continuing coverage of the series.