What Matters in Hollywood Today

Interview: With the AT&T-Time Warner deal closed, Warner Bros., HBO and CNN employees have a new boss: John Stankey, a 30-year AT&T veteran. The exec spoke with Matthew Belloni as he prepares for a week of town halls:

Q: You mentioned there may be some duplication and layoffs at the upper level of the company. What does that mean?

"I want to be fully transparent and clear, that's kind of how I choose to operate and work with folks. I don't think it's startling to anybody that the Time Warner corporate entity has a high degree of overlap and duplication with the AT&T corporate entity. We don't need two treasury departments that are going to be issuing debt in the market, we don't need two tax departments.

We don't need two sets of securities lawyers. And those are the kind of things where I think you're going to see displacement. There is no duplication within core AT&T for people who work at Warner Bros. or HBO or Turner..." Full Q&A.

+ Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara's memo: "While this is truly an evolution of our business, Randall Stephenson and John Stankey have both said the WarnerMedia companies will continue to have the creative freedom and resources to keep doing what we do best." Note to staff

Elsewhere in film...

► Outgoing Sony CEO's pay rose to $18.7M. Kaz Hirai landed a $10.66M retirement payment last year, to add to his $2.2M base salary and $5.84M in performance bonuses. Kenichiro Yoshida, who took over from Hirai on April 1, earned $4M in his role as chief financial officer. Details.

► AMC Entertainment sells stake in theater ad firm to Cinemark. The $156.8 million deal represents the remaining National CineMedia shares to be sold by AMC following its acquisition of Carmike Cinemas in 2016 and a consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

► Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg team for World War I drama. Mendes, who co-wrote the script for 1917 with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, will direct the film. The package was just picked up by Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, which beat out several studios.

+ The deal comes with a commitment to finance the movie to the tune of $100 million. Amblin is also planting a flag for a December 2019 release.

^Paramount's Tiffany Haddish starrer Nobody's Fool unveils trailer. The film (opening Nov. 2) was directed, written and produced by Tyler Perry and also features Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg. Full clip.

► Universal Pictures reorganizes marketing department. Michael Moses is being promoted to president of worldwide marketing at the studio, while former Sony exec Dwight Caines has been named co-president of marketing. Note to staff.

► Black Panther co-writer to direct drama. Joe Robert Cole will make his directorial debut with Netflix's All Day and a Night. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing via their Color Force banner.

► Netflix enlists Will Ferrell for new comedy. The actor will star in and also co-write the feature Eurovision, about the Eurovision Song Contest, with Saturday Night Live alum Andrew Steele.

► BAFTA confirms diversity requirements for film awards. The requirements impact two categories going into awards season: outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

In THR, Esq: judge allows copyright claims over tech used on Avengers. Disney, Paramount and Fox must contend with a lawsuit over "stolen" technology. The judge looks at past piracy cases and finds this situation more comparable to Napster than Google. Details.