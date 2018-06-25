What Matters in Hollywood Today
What's news: Boosted by families, Universal's Jurassic World sequel opens at $150M stateside, higher than expected. Plus: Roseanne Barr's post-firing interview gets released, a bleak box office summer for comedies and MoviePass warns subscribers that "peak pricing" is coming soon. — Erik Hayden
"Blockbustersaurus Rex" Revived
Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did notably better than expected in its U.S. debut but still didn't roar as loudly as its predecessor, Pamela McClintock writes:
+ Jurassic boosted by families. According to Universal, 56 percent of ticket buyers were under the age of 25 — the exact same percentage as for Incredibles 2. That compares to 50 percent for the first Jurassic World, or 42 percent for Avengers: Infinity War. Details.
+ Incredibles 2 soars. The film earned $81.9M to boast the biggest second weekend ever for an animated film and one of the largest for any film. It ended Sunday with a mighty 10-day cume of $350.3M and an early worldwide tally of $485M.
+ Ocean's milestone. Ocean's 8 crossed the $100M mark domestically upon placing No. 3 with $11.7M. The female-led spinoff stayed ahead of fellow Warner Bros. offering Tag, which took in $8.2M for a 10-day total of $30.4M. Weekend wrap.
Elsewhere in film...
► Why hasn't there been a comedy hit this year? Two looks at how the genre is disappointing at the summer box office.
+ Josh Rottenberg: "Barring a surprise breakout, this could be the first summer in more than 20 years in which no traditional comedy grosses more than $100 million at the domestic box office." [Los Angeles Times]
+ Ben Fritz: "most studios aren’t yet abandoning adult comedy. They have, however, slashed spending on them so that they can potentially become profitable on lower grosses than were needed in the past." [Wall Street Journal]
► MoviePass warns that "peak pricing" is coming. The term, as the company alerted its subscribers this weekend, refers to a surcharge that its users must pay "if the combination of demand for a title, date or part of day is higher." Details.
► Sony reveals title for next Spider-Man film. Star Tom Holland revealed on Instagram Saturday that Spider-Man: Far From Home is the title of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.
► Fox unveils trailer for The Hate U Give. The film stars Amandla Stenberg as a teen switching between the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white school she attends. It hits theaters Oct. 19. Full clip.
► Netflix's Murder Mystery film rounds out cast. Terrence Stamp, John Kani and Gemma Arterton are joining the cast of the comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.
Rep Sheet Roundup: Paula Patton signs with ICM Partners, as have Cam Gigandet and Kenny Smith … APA has promoted film lit agents Sheryl Petersen and Debbie Deuble-Hill … Tony-winning producer Jordan Roth has signed with public relations firm ID … Glam Masters creator Diana Madison has signed with Gersh. More.
Hair Tussle, Revisited
The infamous hair incident on The Tonight Show became fodder for the president to pick a fight with Jimmy Fallon last night, Kimberly Nordyke writes:
+ Trump's Twitter tirade: "@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"
+ Fallon's retort: "In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name."
+ What started it. "It was definitely a down time," Fallon told Scott Feinberg about the reaction to his treatment of Trump in 2016. "And it's tough for morale ... You go, 'Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do?" Original podcast I Story.
Elsewhere in TV...
► About HBO's Westworld season 2 finale. Tim Goodman's take: "A lot to grumble about, but a lot to like and a big leap into the real world." Critic's notebook.
► Roseanne Barr's post-firing interview. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach has released his conversation with Barr following the cancelation of the comedian's ABC sitcom. "It’s really hard to say this but, I didn’t mean what they think I meant," she says.
► Netflix airs "strong black lead" spot days after firing PR chief over N-word use. The commercial, which debuted during the BET Awards, had been in the works at the streamer for months ahead of communication exec Jonathan Friedland's dismissal on Friday. Full clip.
► World Cup U.S. ratings down. Through the first round, U.S. viewership is down around 44 percent compared to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, according to Nielsen. But that drop was largely expected, with less-favorable broadcast times for the 2018 event in Russia and with no U.S. team to support.
► MTV's Catfish goes back to production. The series "will resume filming after an investigation into a sexual harassment allegation against the show’s co-host Nev Schulman turned up empty," Andrew R. Chow writes. [New York Times]
► TV Land/Paramount Network cancel Nobodies. The Melissa McCarthy-produced half-hour scripted comedy bounced between networks and couldn't find a footing in its second season.
Also: SNL star Colin Jost's guide to the Hamptons. In his own words: "I chose to buy a house in Montauk because it has a sleepier vibe than the rest of the East End. I also felt that I would run into city people in East Hampton and wanted more of a buffer." Full column.
At the BET Awards
Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman and Tiffany Haddish claimed wins at the BET Awards last night:
+ The winners: Black Panther took the award for best movie, while SZA walked home with the best new artist award. Beyonce and Bruno Mars took home best R&B/pop artist honors, while Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman were named best actress and actor, respectively. Full list.
+ Childish Gambino's impromptu performance. Donald Glover stepped up for a rendition of "This Is America" after host Jamie Foxx called him onstage. Full clip.
+ Janelle Monae's Pride dress. The artist strayed from her usual black-and-white ensembles with a striking gown that she accessorized with a black hat and rainbow crystal-studded clutch. The dress. I All red carpet photos.
What else we're reading...
— "Why size alone won’t help old media beat Netflix." Elizabeth Winkler writes: "Tech companies are expected to spend at least $16 billion combined on content creation in 2018 and legacy media is trying to gain scale to compete." [Wall Street Journal]
— "Shake, rattle and Rolls." Ed Pilkington's profile: "Eugene Jarecki, director of The King, goes on the road in Presley’s Roller to discuss his film on Elvis, the American dream and the era of Trump." [The Guardian]
— "YouTube fights to keep creators happy as Facebook circles." Tim Bradshaw and Hannah Kuchler write: "The launch of IGTV starts a battle with YouTube for users’ attention, but not necessarily a battle to the death." [Financial Times]
— "Disney’s Star Wars headaches." A triple-byline story: "Wall Street analysts such as Cowen & Co.’s Doug Creutz have been warning for years that expensive sci-fi and superhero franchises could become increasingly risky." [Bloomberg]
— "Why the Hollywood 'resistance' must abandon Trump-friendly AMI." Marlow Stern notes: "These periodicals ... subsist on celebrity collaboration. They rely on insider tips from Hollywood publicists and managers." [Daily Beast]
From the archives...
+ On June 25, 1971, MGM held the premiere for the detective thriller Shaft in Los Angeles: "It will surely do very well this summer financially." Flashback review.
Home news...
+ Last night, The Hollywood Reporter nabbed 12 wins at the SoCal Journalism Awards. Details.
Today's birthdays: La La Anthony, 39, Busy Philipps, 39, Angela Kinsey, 47, Ricky Gervais, 57, Timur Bekmambetov, 57, Carly Simon, 73.