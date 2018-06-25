What Matters in Hollywood Today

Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did notably better than expected in its U.S. debut but still didn't roar as loudly as its predecessor, Pamela McClintock writes:

+ Jurassic boosted by families. According to Universal, 56 percent of ticket buyers were under the age of 25 — the exact same percentage as for Incredibles 2. That compares to 50 percent for the first Jurassic World, or 42 percent for Avengers: Infinity War. Details.

+ Incredibles 2 soars. The film earned $81.9M to boast the biggest second weekend ever for an animated film and one of the largest for any film. It ended Sunday with a mighty 10-day cume of $350.3M and an early worldwide tally of $485M.

+ Ocean's milestone. Ocean's 8 crossed the $100M mark domestically upon placing No. 3 with $11.7M. The female-led spinoff stayed ahead of fellow Warner Bros. offering Tag, which took in $8.2M for a 10-day total of $30.4M. Weekend wrap.

Elsewhere in film...

► Why hasn't there been a comedy hit this year? Two looks at how the genre is disappointing at the summer box office.

+ Josh Rottenberg: "Barring a surprise breakout, this could be the first summer in more than 20 years in which no traditional comedy grosses more than $100 million at the domestic box office." [Los Angeles Times]

+ Ben Fritz: "most studios aren’t yet abandoning adult comedy. They have, however, slashed spending on them so that they can potentially become profitable on lower grosses than were needed in the past." [Wall Street Journal]

► MoviePass warns that "peak pricing" is coming. The term, as the company alerted its subscribers this weekend, refers to a surcharge that its users must pay "if the combination of demand for a title, date or part of day is higher." Details.

► Sony reveals title for next Spider-Man film. Star Tom Holland revealed on Instagram Saturday that Spider-Man: Far From Home is the title of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

► Fox unveils trailer for The Hate U Give. The film stars Amandla Stenberg as a teen switching between the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white school she attends. It hits theaters Oct. 19. Full clip.

► Netflix's Murder Mystery film rounds out cast. Terrence Stamp, John Kani and Gemma Arterton are joining the cast of the comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Rep Sheet Roundup: Paula Patton signs with ICM Partners, as have Cam Gigandet and Kenny Smith … APA has promoted film lit agents Sheryl Petersen and Debbie Deuble-Hill … Tony-winning producer Jordan Roth has signed with public relations firm ID … Glam Masters creator Diana Madison has signed with Gersh. More.