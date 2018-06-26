What Matters in Hollywood Today

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued 928 invitations to new members — surpassing the 774 invitations sent out in 2017, Gregg Kilday notes:

+ Prior Oscar names: Among the new members, 17 are Oscar winners, while 92 are Oscar nominees, including recent acting nominees like Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya.

+ Gender breakdown: Forty-nine percent of the class of 2018 are female, and, should all accept membership, that will bring overall percentage of women in the Academy to 31 percent. Thirty-eight percent of the new invitees are people of color, which, should they all accept, would bring their overall percentage of the Academy to 16 percent.

+ The executive branch sent out 41 invitations, which include offers to Tony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman; Wang Zhongjun and Wang Zhonglei, founders of China's Huayi Brothers Media; Tessa Ross, who left her post as head of Britain's Film4 in 2016 to create her own company, House Productions; and Diane Nelson, who recently stepped down as president of DC Entertainment.

+ Trivia stat: At least four actors who regularly lend their voices to The Simpsons made the cut: Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa; Julie Kavner, aka Marge; Harry Shearer, aka Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner; and Hank Azaria, who plays everyone from Apu to Moe. Full story + all 928 names.

Meanwhile...

+ Grammys expand top category nominees from 5 to 8. "In one of the most sweeping changes since the introduction of the Grammy Awards in 1959, the number of nominations in the record, song and album of the year and best new artist categories will expand from five to eight. The change takes effect immediately with the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019," Melinda Newman reports. [Billboard]

+ Spotify hires Dawn Ostroff. "The former CW network president joins Spotify after seven years leading Condé Nast Entertainment," Marc Schneider writes. [Billboard]

In film...

► Wanda plans $1.78B merger of film assets. Wanda's U.S. film companies, AMC Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment, aren't included in the proposed deal, which aims to bring together domestic Chinese film holdings.

► Alamo Drafthouse to test MoviePass-like service. The chain is light on details, but it says the beta users will be testing a variety of plans, suggesting that the promise made of "unlimited movies" might not apply to everyone.

► STX developing Mile 22 sequel. The first film doesn't hit theaters until August, but Black List writer Umair Aleem has been hired to pen the sequel of the feature team-up of Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg.

► Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema may reopen in months. The historic revival theater, one of the oldest in the region, closed in January for upgrades and enhancements. Update: "If everything goes as planned, we are looking at a December 2018 re-opening."

^Meet the Berlin Film Fest's new artistic director. Ariston Anderson writes: For those speculating about what Carlo Chatrian will mean for the fest, expect the unexpected. He plans to stick to his curatorial instincts when it comes to picking films for Berlin. He lives for the thrill of surprising audiences and discovering talent. Interview.

► New Line adds to It: Chapter 2 cast. Teach Grant is set to play bully Henry Bowers and joins an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader. Bill Skarsgard will also return for the sequel.

► Netflix adds more names to Eddie Murphy starrer. Hip-hop artist turned actor T.I., Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps and Tituss Burgess also joining the biopic of Rudy Ray Moore biopic, starring Murphy.

► Rebel Wilson plans comic book adaptation. The actress has optioned the rights to Crowded, an upcoming Image Comics book, with the goal of starring in and producing the movie adaptation.

► Sally Hawkins next drama rounds out cast. Billie Piper, Penelope Wilton, Alice Lowe and David Thewlis have joined Craig Roberts' second feature, Eternal Beauty, starring Hawkins. The film is now in production in Wales.

► David Henrie to make feature directorial debut. Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Group is behind the coming-of-age feature, titled This Is the Year, which is set to begin filming in September in Alabama.