What Matters in Hollywood Today

Having sifted through the 928 member list unveiled by the film Academy, Scott Feinberg has a few questions about the direction of the organization:

1. Is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

In order to meet its diversity goals, the Academy — and, in particular, its largest division, the actors branch — is increasingly inviting people to become members who are tremendously talented, but whose talents have primarily manifested themselves in other media.

2. If you're good enough to win an Oscar, why aren't you good enough to join the Academy?

I do believe that there is one circumstance under which someone who has not amassed a large body of standout work should still be invited to join the Academy, and that is if that person has made a contribution to a film that was deemed excellent enough to merit an Oscar.

3. Is Oscar campaigning about to go crazy?

With the latest class added, this will create the highest number of Oscar voters since the period spanning 1938 to 1945, when certain classes of members of outside guilds, including the now-defunct Screen Extras Guild, were granted full voting privileges, bringing the size of the voting rolls to approximately 12,000. Full column.

Elsewhere in film...

► MoviePass parent stock hits new low. The company is losing about $45 million a month on its plan that gives subscribers 30 movie tickets for the price of one; it may need to spend $1.2 billion more if it is to stay afloat and keep growing

► Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg reteam for Netflix film. The duo have set their next project (their fifth together) with the movie Wonderland, an adaptation from Robert B. Parker's detective series. Sean O’Keefe penned the screenplay.

► Pete Davidson to lead indie Big Time Adolescence. The SNL star will join Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck in the pic. The film, which will begin shooting next month, will be the directorial debut of Jason Orley.

► Annapurna president to exit company. Marc Weinstock is leaving after less than two years in that role. According to insiders, his decision to depart is amicable and he will not be replaced.

^Sony's Quentin Tarantino Manson drama unveils first still. Leonardo DiCaprio posted an image of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with him and Brad Pitt featured. First look.

► Amazon unveils Beautiful Boy trailer. Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet and Maura Tierney star in the drama from the streamer that hits theaters Oct. 12. Full clip.

► Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper scores rare China release date. Legendary Entertainment and Universal's action thriller has locked down a July 20 date, securing a spot right in the midst of Beijing's summer blackout on imported Hollywood fare.

► Lionsgate finds new film group marketing chief. Damon Wolf, currently co-head of marketing at Sony, will join the studio Jan. 1. His recent campaigns include work on Baby Driver and Don't Breathe.

► Constantin Film buys production group Hager Moss. The Munich-based production outfit is best known for its dramas and for crowd-pleasing films, including Oktoberfest.

► Independent Film and Television Alliance leaders renew contracts. Jean Prewitt and Jonathan Wolf have each re-upped for another three years with the trade association. Prewitt has headed the group since 2000.

► Writers Guild of America East unveils board candidates. It’s election season for the guild, which revealed a list of 16 candidates nominated for 10 open seats on its council.

In Heat Vision: Marvel's wait-and-see LGBTQ character approach. Graeme McMillan writes: Studio chief Kevin Feige recently confirmed queer characters are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which lags behind the comic book publisher. Full column.