What Matters in Hollywood Today

The reality TV kingpin has been selling series and signing new pacts right and left, Michael O'Connell writes:

+ New contract: The veteran producer and reality pioneer has signed a new deal with the company, one that will see him extend his contract through 2022 and carry the new title of Worldwide Television Group chairman.

+ MGM resume: Burnett has overseen the key acquisitions of unscripted shingles Evolution Media (Vanderpump Rules) and Big Fish Entertainment (Live PD). He has also seen scripted output thrive, most notably with the 2017 breakout The Handmaid's Tale. Fargo, Vikings, Get Shorty and Condor are also on its current slate. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Showtime orders Halo live-action series. Based on the game franchise, the scripted drama from showrunner Killen and director Rupert Wyatt has been slated for 10 episodes by the premium cable network. Pick up I Game's lore.

► YouTube orders Jordan Peele sci-fi anthology. The Oscar-winning writer-director has set the series Weird City at the platform. The straight-to-series pickup comes less than a month after Peele inked an overall TV deal with Amazon Studios.

► DC outlines comic universe streaming service. There will be original TV and animated series based on DC’s characters, a library of shows and movies spanning decades, and will also serve up digital comic books and a storefront.

► Amazon makes play for younger viewers with YA orders. Picked up to pilot are Panic, from writer Lauren Oliver and based on her book of the same name; The Wilds, from Sarah Streicher; and drama College, from Marja-Lewis Ryan.

^CBS' Late Show gives floor to Jon Stewart for Trump remarks. "I know you're upset about all the criticism you've been taking with the fake news and the fake late-night show, it's just that we're all still having a hard time adjusting to your presidency as it goes into its' 500th year." Full clip.

► HBO's televangelist comedy finds stars. The premium cable network has handed out a pilot order to the comedy The Righteous Gemstones, with Danny McBride (also writing and directing) and John Goodman starring.

► Netflix to adapt Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children. Sources say the streamer hopes the British Indian author's magical realist novel will help the company expand further into the Indian market. Details.

► Comedy Central plans Bruce Willis roast. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will preside while Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, Dom Irrera, Edward Norton, Kevin Pollak, Jeff Ross and Cybill Shepherd will be present.

► World Cup TV ratings strong, not historic. Viewership figures for the first round of the tournament have been impressive with several on-field upsets helping to drive international viewership. Ratings I Telemundo suspends hosts.

*R.I.P., Harlan Ellison. The eccentric science-fiction writer and fantasist, whose innovative body of work spanned novels, short stories, comic books and one contentious episode of the original Star Trek, has died. He was 84. Full obit.

+ CAA launches online database of TV writers of color. The agency's Amplify Database is a searchable directory of more than 800 television scribes of color. The pool of writers was compiled based on voluntary self-identification and publicly available sources. Details.