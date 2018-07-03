What Matters in Hollywood Today
What's news: The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to top the holiday week box office. Plus: NBC and Lifetime relocate shows to California, Apple hires a BBC Films veteran, and a final projection for who's in the running for Emmy nominations. — Erik Hayden
Shows Move to CA
The state's revamped film and television tax credit program has begun its fourth year by adding a pair of relocating TV series, Bryn Elise Sandberg writes:
+ Relocating: The two moves for Lifetime’s You and NBC’s Good Girls bring the total number of series that have relocated from other states and countries as a result of the newly expanded incentive to 15 projects, and come on the heels of California's decision to extend that program for five more years.
+ Shoot days: Good Girls plans to shoot 103 days in California for its next season, and You has plans for 80 shoot days. Together, the two series are on track to employ 420 crew, 429 cast and 7,060 extras in California. Approved conditionally for $15.4M in tax credits, they will spend $61.4M in qualified expenditures, which is the portion of total expenditures allocated for wages to below-the-line workers and payments to in-state vendors. Story.
Elsewhere in TV...
► Apple's latest programming hire: BBC films veteran Joe Oppenheimer has joined the streamer as a creative exec on the international team. He'll be based in London and will report to Jay Hunt, the creative director in Europe.
► Fox Sports hits World Cup ratings high. Croatia's Round of 16 win over Denmark powered the network to its personal best thus far. The game averaged a 4.6 overnight rating among households.
► HBO orders Spanish-language comedy. The network has greenlighted Los Espookys, a half-hour series that's entirely in Spanish from Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels. Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti will star.
► TNT renews Animal Kingdom and Claws. Both shows have seen atypical ratings growth in the cable space. The recent Kingdom premiere was up to 4.3M viewers. Claws improved 38 percent in the key demo.
^TNT unveils trailer for Hollywood mystery I Am the Night. Patty Jenkins is reteaming with Wonder Woman star Chris Pine for a six-episode true-crime miniseries inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), set for 2019. Full clip.
► BBC goes to court to identify Doctor Who leaker. The British Broadcasting Corporation is now in court in an effort to identify the individual responsible for posting scenes from the upcoming season of the science-fiction show.
► Netflix revives Fox pilot Mixtape. The streamer is giving 10 episodes to the musical drama from Gossip Girl scribe Joshua Safran, with almost all of the cast — Callie Hernandez, Jenna Dewan and Campbell Scott — in place.
► HBO casts John Malkovich in The New Pope. More than a year after formally announcing its follow-up to The Young Pope, the cabler and producers Sky are getting the ball rolling. Jude Law is returning also.
► Nickelodeon orders The Loud House spinoff. The cable network has handed out an order for Los Casagrandes, picking up 20 episodes of the series. It will be co-executive produced by Mike Rubiner.
► Final Emmy nomination projections in 27 categories. Scott Feinberg's check in before the unveiling on July 12 finds a perhaps familiar mix of contenders for best drama series, with Game of Thrones, Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us leading the way. Full forecast.
'Ant-Man' and 'The Purge'
Holiday forecast: Independence Day is a mixed bag when it comes to moviegoing since many consumers are tied up with other activities, Pamela McClintock notes:
+ 20th film in Marvel's series: If tracking is correct, Ant-Man and the Wasp should buzz to $75M or more in its domestic debut, ahead of the $57.2M launch of Ant-Man in summer 2015.
+ Fourth Purge: Universal and Blumhouse's The First Purge is targeting a $25M-$30M Wednesday-Sunday launch, including previews on Tuesday night. (To date, the Purge franchise has grossed more than $320M against a relatively tiny production cost.) Full preview.
Elsewhere in film...
► Weinstein Co. sale update: Producer says he was frozen out over racism. The saga has moved from sexual misconduct to alleged racism as Marvin Peart has filed a $110M lawsuit over the sale to Lantern Entertainment.
► China's CMC raises $1.5B from Tencent, Alibaba. Known as a gatekeeper for investment into China's regulated entertainment sector, CMC founder Li Ruigang has invested into CAA, Warner Bros.' Chinese studio, Ron Howard's Imagine and more.
► New Regency plans Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Sanders drama. The star and director of Ghost in the Shell are reteaming for Rub & Tug, a drama about a real-life massage parlor owner. Joel Silver will produce.
► Universal options The King of Oil for Matt Damon. The actor is in early talks to star as disgraced billionaire Marc Rich in the biopic based on the book, which is being produced by John Krasinski’s Sunday Night Productions.
Quoted: "Because even as I recognized that Weinstein’s time is truly up, I also realized that he won’t go down without a fight. Just as this chapter in the #MeToo chronicle is drawing to an end, another is about to begin. Call it Harvey’s Revenge." — From Stephen Galloway's latest column on the disgraced mogul's upcoming trial.
^Oscar mailers already sent out for Paramount's A Quiet Place. The PR firm that reps John Krasinski and Emily Blunt has begun reaching out to entertainment journalists urging them not to forget the critics' darling and commercial hit: "we wanted to remind you..."
► A24 finds leads for dramatic musical. Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell will headline the cast of Waves, which is about to begin filming in South Florida. Trey Edward Shults is directing.
► Sony's Tom Hanks drama gets new release date. The actor's $40M WW II drama Greyhound is moving from Feb. 8 to March 22. Aaron Schneider is directing the movie, which is based on the novel The Good Shepherd.
► Focus Features changes awards season plans. The specialty label said it is moving coming-of-age drama Boy Erased from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, while the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex will debut on Christmas Day.
► eOne names new president of film. Bolstering its production efforts, the company has enlisted veteran executive Nick Meyer for the role. At the same time, eOne will acquire the remaining stake in Meyer's Sierra/Affinity.
In THR, Esq: Lucasfilm wins copyright battle over Star Wars app. A California federal judge has ruled that the maker of an app that lets fans play the Han Solo-Lando Calrissian card game of Sabacc has violated copyrights belonging to Disney’s Lucasfilm. Details.
On the Market
Hollywood history: This Bel-Air property was built in 1955 and is said to have been commissioned by Howard Hughes. Zsa Zsa Gabor purchased the home in 1974 and lived there for decades. A $23.45M price tag.
