What Matters in Hollywood Today

The state's revamped film and television tax credit program has begun its fourth year by adding a pair of relocating TV series, Bryn Elise Sandberg writes:

+ Relocating: The two moves for Lifetime’s You and NBC’s Good Girls bring the total number of series that have relocated from other states and countries as a result of the newly expanded incentive to 15 projects, and come on the heels of California's decision to extend that program for five more years.

+ Shoot days: Good Girls plans to shoot 103 days in California for its next season, and You has plans for 80 shoot days. Together, the two series are on track to employ 420 crew, 429 cast and 7,060 extras in California. Approved conditionally for $15.4M in tax credits, they will spend $61.4M in qualified expenditures, which is the portion of total expenditures allocated for wages to below-the-line workers and payments to in-state vendors. Story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Apple's latest programming hire: BBC films veteran Joe Oppenheimer has joined the streamer as a creative exec on the international team. He'll be based in London and will report to Jay Hunt, the creative director in Europe.

► Fox Sports hits World Cup ratings high. Croatia's Round of 16 win over Denmark powered the network to its personal best thus far. The game averaged a 4.6 overnight rating among households.

► HBO orders Spanish-language comedy. The network has greenlighted Los Espookys, a half-hour series that's entirely in Spanish from Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels. Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti will star.

► TNT renews Animal Kingdom and Claws. Both shows have seen atypical ratings growth in the cable space. The recent Kingdom premiere was up to 4.3M viewers. Claws improved 38 percent in the key demo.

^TNT unveils trailer for Hollywood mystery I Am the Night. Patty Jenkins is reteaming with Wonder Woman star Chris Pine for a six-episode true-crime miniseries inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), set for 2019. Full clip.

► BBC goes to court to identify Doctor Who leaker. The British Broadcasting Corporation is now in court in an effort to identify the individual responsible for posting scenes from the upcoming season of the science-fiction show.

► Netflix revives Fox pilot Mixtape. The streamer is giving 10 episodes to the musical drama from Gossip Girl scribe Joshua Safran, with almost all of the cast — Callie Hernandez, Jenna Dewan and Campbell Scott — in place.

► HBO casts John Malkovich in The New Pope. More than a year after formally announcing its follow-up to The Young Pope, the cabler and producers Sky are getting the ball rolling. Jude Law is returning also.

► Nickelodeon orders The Loud House spinoff. The cable network has handed out an order for Los Casagrandes, picking up 20 episodes of the series. It will be co-executive produced by Mike Rubiner.

► Final Emmy nomination projections in 27 categories. Scott Feinberg's check in before the unveiling on July 12 finds a perhaps familiar mix of contenders for best drama series, with Game of Thrones, Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us leading the way. Full forecast.