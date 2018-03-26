What Matters in Hollywood Today

The adult film star's interview with the CBS News program aired last night as promised, writes Ryan Parker:

The affair: Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, gave more insight into an alleged affair with Donald Trump that she says took place in 2006, when he was the host of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice — and says that he enticed her with the prospect of landing a spot on the show.

Clifford told Anderson Cooper she realized she was breaking the nondisclosure agreement she signed in return for a payment of $130,000, but that it was necessary for her to speak out now.

“Because people are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me, I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not OK with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, “Oh, you’re an opportunist.'”

"This is not a #MeToo," she added. “I was not a victim. I've never said I was a victim. I think trying to use me to further someone else's agenda does horrible damage to people who are true victims.” Read all the details from her interview.

Critic's notebook: “It's come to this,” writes Frank Scheck. “In a contest between a porn star and the president of the United States as to which of them has the most dignity, the porn star wins. Hands down.” Read more.

What people are saying:

+ Time: "When it comes to defining public opinion through the power of television, the reality-show presidency may just have met its match."

+ New Yorker: "This story is very much about the President’s poor legal judgment."

+ L.A. Times: "If the interview appeared to be less catastrophic than some had hoped (or feared) — it was more a nasty squall than a Category 5 hurricane — the full extent of the damage might not be known for some time."

Claire Foy talks pay gap...

Silence broken: “I’m surprised because I’m at the center of it, and anything that I’m at the center of like that is very very odd, and feels very very out of ordinary,” Foy told EW. “But I’m not [surprised about the interest in the story] in the sense that it was a female-led drama. But I know that Matt feels the same that I do, that it’s odd to find yourself at the center [of a story] that you didn’t particularly ask for.”

Jared Harris' take: “I think it’s an embarrassment for Left Bank Pictures," said the actor who played King George VI in the series. "I understand they made an apology but, you know, an apology and a check would be more welcome. She worked longer hours. Her performance is a huge reason why this thing is going to have a season three, four, five, and six…send her a paycheck and, in retrospect, bring her pay up to parity.”

Some Deadpool news...

Exits: FX is exiting Marvel's planned Deadpool animated TV series, and Donald Glover and Stephen Glover will no longer be involved with the show. (They were set to serve as showrunners on what was described as an animated adult action-comedy series.)

It's unclear if Marvel Television will shop the series elsewhere — or if it could wind up on Disney's planned direct-to-consumer subscription service. Read more.

Barry Diller talks...

Maureen Dowd's piece: She asked for the IAC chairman's thoughts on the current moment in Hollywood, and she got them: "I hope in the future for some form of reconciliation. Because I think all men are guilty. I’m not talking about rape and pillage. I’m not talking about Harvey-esque. I’m talking about all of the spectrum."

He went on: "Are we really going to have only capital punishment? Because right now, that’s what we have. You get accused, you’re obliterated. Charlie Rose ceases to exist.”

Elsewhere in TV...

► Simon Cowell's next show: The BBC has commissioned the America's Got Talent judge's Syco Entertainment and Thames (part of FremantleMedia U.K.) to make The Greatest Dancer, a new Saturday night show set to search for the U.K.'s best dancer.

► Kathy Griffin's comeback continues: The comedian tweeted that she planned to attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, a pointed move after the backlash of her Trump beheading photo.

► Stranger Things 3 intel: While at PaleyFest, executive producer Shawn Levy revealed that the Netflix show’s third season would take place one year after the second season, during the summer of 1985, and that “Dad Steve” would be back.

He also discussed relationships: "Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life?” Read more.

Tom Arnold reviews the Roseanne reboot...

If I can watch it, so can you: “Bottom line: If you want to watch a show because it's the voice of your political point of view, right or left, do not watch the Roseanne reboot,” writes the show’s famously fired writer-producer (and Barr’s onetime husband). “You'll be disappointed. But if you're a fan of the original Roseanne, especially the glory years — you know, the 'Tom Arnold years' — this is as good as it's going to get.” Full review.