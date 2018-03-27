What Matters in Hollywood Today

A California appeals court has reversed Olivia de Havilland's early court win against the network, writes Ashley Cullins:

Victory: In a major win for docudrama creators, a California appeals court on Monday ruled that Olivia de Havilland's lawsuit against Ryan Murphy and FX should have been tossed because it's precluded by the First Amendment.

What happened: The 101-year-old actress sued in June, claiming the series Feud: Bette and Joan makes her seem like a vulgar hypocrite and gossip. Judge Holly Kendig found Feud is protected speech, but also that de Havilland showed a minimal probability of prevailing on the merits of her claims and she allowed the matter to proceed.

Ryan Murphy: "The reversal is a victory for the creative community, and the First Amendment," the producer said in a statement. "Today's victory gives all creators the breathing room necessary to continue to tell important historical stories inspired by true events. Most of all, it's a great day for artistic expression and a reminder of how precious our freedom remains." Full story.

U.S. v. AT&T update...

The death of skinny bundles? That's what Dish programming executive Warren Schlichting testified could be the result of an AT&T-Time Warner merger, thanks to less negotiating power companies like Dish would have against a hypothetical combined company that would own DirecTV.

"It's easy to imagine someone with this clout saying you need to take all eight [of their networks],” said Schlichting. "That breaks our model." Read more.

Amazon's big play...

Cortes: Amazon Studios has handed out a straight-to-series order for a four-hour miniseries based on the saga of legendary conquistador Hernan Cortes, with Javier Bardem set to star.

Bardem isn’t the only big named attached: Created for television and written by Steven Zaillian (Schindler's List), Cortes is based on the screenplay from the late Dalton Trumbo. Amblin Television and Steven Spielberg will exec produce the miniseries.

Connie Britton's next big role...

Dirty John: The actress is set to star in and executive produce the first season of Bravo's Dirty John anthology, based on the popular L.A. Times podcast about "Dirty" John Meehan and his relationship with Debra Newell, who'll be played by Britton.

Steven Soderbergh does another Starz show...

Straight to series: The premium cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for the half-hour comedy Now Apocalypse, which hails from the Girlfriend Experience executive producer and is created and exec produced by Gregg Araki. The coming-of-age comedy follows a group of friends in the city who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame.

Roseanne talks Roseanne...

Ready for more? Her updated show hasn't even aired yet, but Roseanne Barr is already looking to the future: “We all want to definitely [do more seasons]. We had such a blast. And it was just so fun to be together again,” she said during a Monday night Paley Center panel. “We remember all the old jokes and all the old things that we used to do and they were so funny and still fun.” Read more.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Netflix's unscripted renewals: The streamer picked up another season of the hit reboot Queer Eye, as well as four other unscripted titles: Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us.

...and one scripted renewal: The rebooted Norman Lear comedy One Day at a Time will return for a 13-episode third season for 2019.

► Trevor Noah's big deal: Viacom is launching an international production and distribution company with the Daily Show host called Day Zero Productions. The multiyear partnership gives Viacom the first-look rights to Noah’s future projects, be they television, feature films or shortform video content — similar to the deal the company struck last year with Tyler Perry.

► Bad Boys finds its villain: The NBC spinoff has cast Zach McGowan, known for The 100 and Shameless, to play the show's main baddie.

► Nickelodeon departure: The network and prolific TV producer Dan Schneider — the longtime showrunner of hit TV shows like iCarly, Drake & Josh and Victorious — have opted to end their longtime partnership. Details.

About that 60 Minutes interview...

Ratings blockbuster: At least by the show's standards. The Stormy Daniels sitdown drew in the highest audience the program has seen in a decade, topping 22 million viewers during its high-profile porn star interview Sunday night.

For comparison's sake: Daniels drew in more viewers than Trump's interview episode in 2016 (20 million) but less than Obama's sitdown in 2008 (25 million).

Galloway: Does TV's Stormy obsession distort what really matters? "Landing an interview with the porn star was a terrific scoop for Anderson Cooper, but it further lowered an already-low bar," writes Stephen Galloway. "It was the kind of thing once reserved for the tabloids, until the dividing line between tabloid and mainstream vanished with the Monica Lewinsky scandal that came to light exactly a quarter-century ago." Read more.