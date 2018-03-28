What Matters in Hollywood Today

Edward Norton's production company is being sued by residents of the Harlem building that burned Thursday night during filming of Motherless Brooklyn, Ashley Cullins reports:

The lawsuit was filed the same day a funeral was held to remember the firefighter who died while battling the five-alarm blaze. Erica and George Cruz, who lease a fourth-floor apartment in the Nichols Avenue building, on Tuesday sued Class 5 Films and the property's owner for $7 million each.

They claim the production company kept highly flammable equipment in the building's basement and the fire was caused by recklessness, carelessness and negligence. Full complaint.

Elsewhere in film...

► U.K. creative industries get $212M funding boost. The government's goal is to double inward investment in U.K. film and TV production, from Hollywood studios and others, from more than $2.8 billion last year to $5.7 billion or more by 2025.

► MoviePass makes a deal with Mark Cuban. The service has added Cuban's Landmark Theatres (53 theaters in 27 markets) to the list of cinemas its customers can utilize. Customers will get features including screening reservations and seat selection.

► Universal casts Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. Robert Downey Jr. unveiled the new names added to the voice cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard and more.

► Marvel fills Captain Marvel with familiar names. The 2019 Brie Larson starrer will bring back SHIELD agents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), as well as presently deceased baddies Ronan (Lee Pace) and Korath (Djimon Hounsou).

► New banner: Mythos Studios. Scooter Braun, the man behind SB Projects, and former Marvel Studios chairman David Maisel have joined together to form a company which will be developing comic book properties for the big screen. The plan.

↱ Job of the day: Netflix is "attracting publicists with as much as $400,000 in salary and other compensation, or about double their prior paychecks." [Bloomberg] ↲

^Weekend box office preview. The stakes are high for Steven Spielberg's big-budget Ready Player One, which unfurls in theaters everywhere on Thursday and also launches in foreign markets timed to its U.S. bow, Pamela McClintock writes:

+ Ready Player One (budget $175M): May gross $45M-$50M by the time Easter Sunday wraps.

+ Acrimony: Tyler Perry's latest psychological thriller is tracking in the $10M range.

+ A Light in Darkness: The Pure Flix film is a sequel in the God's Not Dead series, and it should gross in the $5M range. The last film debuted to $20M. Full forecast.

► Magnolia Pictures acquires The Last Race. The distributor has nabbed U.S. rights to photographer Michael Dweck’s feature documentary debut, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. A 2018 release is planned.

► The Orchard has UFO fever. The indie distributor signed a two-picture deal for two new UFO documentaries, Hunt for the Skinwalker and Bob Lazar, both from filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell.

► Netflix enlists Pitch Perfect actress for rom-com. Brittany Snow is in final talks to join Gina Rodriguez in Someone Great. Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson of Feigco are producing the movie, as are Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story.

► Awesomeness Films finds stars for The Stand-In. Camila Mendes, Laura Marano and Matt Walsh will lead the comedy centering on a scheme to raise money for college by high school senior. Chris Nelson is directing the feature, which is currently filming in New Orleans.

► R.I.P., Stephane Audran. The icon of French New Wave cinema, who starred in movies by auteurs Eric Rohmer, Luis Bunuel and Claude Chabrol, has died at 85. Full obit.

Also: Steven Spielberg's "cease and desist" to Carl's Jr. The Ready Player One helmer posted a video of himself addressing a publicity stunt by the fast-food chain. "It has recently come to my attention that Carl’s Jr. wants to rename their charbroiled sliders 'SpielBurgers' and they’re pretty good, but I’m passing." Details.