What Matters in Hollywood Today

Where should we draw the line between ripping off and paying homage to another culture? Columnist Marc Bernardin tackles the cultural appropriation debate around Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs:

The question of who gets to make what art is a thorny one. Are we allowed, as artists, to tell stories that move us, or are we supposed to pass some kind of test to be allowed to tell those stories?

And who is grading that test? If I’m, say, a Mexican filmmaker who loves giant robots and giant monsters, do I have to present myself to an anime gatekeeper for permission? Full column.

Elsewhere in film...

► Hugh Jackman lines up new feature. The actor is in talks to star in Automatik's Bad Education from Thoroughbreds helmer Cory Finley. The script was written by Mike Makowsky with Fred Berger of La La Land fame producing.

► Scarlett Johansson in talks for Taika Waititi's World War II film. The actress is joining the Thor: Ragnarok helmer's Jojo Rabbit, a Fox Searchlight project set in Nazi-era Germany. Production is set to begin in the spring.

► Wonder Woman 2 casts Narcos star. Pedro Pascal is joining the DC universe in an unspecified role for the Warner Bros. follow-up that will be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

► Reed Morano in talks to direct Anne Frank movie. Fresh off of her Emmy win for The Handmaid's Tale, the director is eyeing a Fox Searchlight drama about the search for a publisher of Frank's diary.

► The Chi star books rom-com. Jacob Latimore has joined K.J. Apa in The Last Summer, a romantic comedy from financier Gulfstream Pictures and director William Bindley.

^Ready Player One could qualify for ... an animated Oscar. Carolyn Giardina notes: "All scenes in the Oasis — which makes up an estimated 90 minutes of the movie's two hours and 20 minutes run time — are CG and were created with virtual production techniques." An animated movie?

► New Regency/Fox Searchlight pick up prison musical. The production company and studio have teamed for an untitled prison dance movie from Ben Sinclair, the co-creator of HBOs High Maintenance, and cannabis journalist Abdullah Saeed.

► Blumhouse plans left vs. right thriller. Damon Lindelof is teaming with Blumhouse and Universal for The Hunt with Craig Zobel on board to direct. The film is described as a subversive feature that takes its cues from the current political climate in America.

► Sally Hawkins to produce psychological thriller. The Shape of Water actress lands her first executive-producing gig for Cordelia, a film about the 2005 terrorist bombing in London. Antonia Campbell-Hughes plays the title character.

► Handmaid's Tale star moves from TV to film. Actress Yvonne Strahovski has joined Noomi Rapace in Angel of Mine, the upcoming Australian thriller. The film is produced by Brian and Josh Etting of Garlin Pictures, alongside Su Armstrong of SixtyFourSixty.

► Lone Scherfig casts ensemble for New York film. Bill Nighy, Jay Baruchel and Caleb Landry Jones have boarded Danish director Scherfig’s untitled project, previously called the Secrets From the Russian Tea Room movie.

► Cannes enlists Christopher Nolan for 70mm Space Odyssey. The director will be on the Croisette to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi epic, introducing the world premiere of an unrestored print edition of the film on May 12. Details.