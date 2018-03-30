What Matters in Hollywood Today

YouTube viewers could soon be getting an even bigger dose of Jake Paul, Natalie Jarvey reports:

The at-times controversial vlogger is developing a talk show with YouTube Red, sources familiar with the project say. Although YouTube Red doesn't have traditional programming blocks, the project is expected to have a late-night variety show feel.

Gavin Purcell, the showrunner on Sarah Silverman's Hulu talk show I Love You, America, has been tapped to executive produce the pilot, which could be shot as early as May, according to sources. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Chinese streaming giant makes U.S. market debut. iQiyi, the video streaming service that has been compared to Netflix, fell in its stock market debut Thursday. That gave it a valuation of about $11 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

► Ren & Stimpy creator's alleged harassment, predatory behavior detailed. Two women are claiming in a new exposé by BuzzFeed News that John Kricfalusi pursued them as teenagers.

► NBCUniversal inks Chelsea Handler to overall deal. Under the multiple-year pact, Handler will create and develop scripted and unscripted programming for NBC's Universal Television and its unscripted counterpart.

► Annapurna TV inks Michael Showalter to overall deal. The comedy vet, who co-created hits such as TBS' Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer, has inked a multiple-year, first-look deal to produce, write and direct new projects.

► HBO unveils Westworld trailer. The second season of the series from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy premieres on April 22, promising to expand on the very elaborate narratives. Watch.

► IFC renews Brockmire for two seasons. The cabler is renewing the Hank Azaria comedy ahead of its season two debut on April 25. In addition, the channel said that Documentary Now! won't return for its third season until 2019.

^The CW's Arrow says goodbye to series regular. Willa Holland, who has played Thea Queen/Speedy for six seasons, has exited the Greg Berlanti-produced DC Comics drama. Her last episode aired Thursday night.

► Fox News' advertiser boycott. Nutrish, a pet food company, e-commerce company Wayfair and travel website TripAdvisor have all committed publicly to stop advertising on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show following a remark on Twitter about Parkland student David Hogg.

► Amazon drama Homecoming enlists Sissy Spacek. The Oscar winner has boarded the Julia Roberts series in a recurring role in the political thriller. The show is based on the Gimlet Media fictional podcast of the same name.

► Freeform's Paul Feig comedy finds cast... The Feig-produced comedy Girls Code has cast its leads: Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste will star in the women-in-the-workplace comedy.

► ...and cancels Beyond. The younger-skewing, Disney-owned cable network has canceled the Tim Kring-produced series after two seasons. The decision comes a week after the sci-fi drama wrapped its second season.

► USA, Syfy promotes Tracy St. Pierre. The highly respected PR veteran has been upped to senior vp communications for both NBCUniversal-owned cable networks. She will manage program publicity and awards.

► R.I.P., Suzanne Patmore Gibbs. The executive, who helped launch Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy and Lost for Touchstone TV, ABC Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, died suddenly Thursday. She was 50. Full obit.

Also: Kathy Griffin to play Kellyanne Conway. Kate McKinnon is about to have some competition for TV's best Kellyanne Conway impression: Kathy Griffin is set to debut her take on the pundit in an hourlong Comedy Central special from The President Show next week. Details.