What Matters in Hollywood Today

The wild success of Roseanne cannot be stressed enough. In a climate where TV reunions, particularly on the sitcom front, are a popular way to cut through the clutter, Barr's show did one better, Michael O'Connell writes:

+ Who watched: The hourlong opener took a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 18.1 million viewers in one night alone. Time-shifting has already driven the episode to 21.9 million viewers and a 6.1 rating after only three days of additional viewing.

+ Ad $$$: Those numbers should see advertising rates climb for the upcoming return. These episodes were already able to command a strong $175,000 for 30-second spots, and the unexpectedly strong ratings will drive that number even higher.

+ Already renewed: As for season two, there is no immediate word whether the network plans to have it ready for fall, but sources say the order has been increased from nine episodes to 13. Full ratings story I No Trump callouts? I More bizarre tweets.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Fox News' Laura Ingraham to take off time amid ad boycott. Ingraham lost eight corporate advertisers on Thursday and 10 more on Friday, including major brands like Hulu, Honda and Expedia. She plans to take next week off for a pre-planned vacation.

► Amazon developing A League of Their Own series. Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham and Broad City's Abbi Jacobson are exec producing the half-hour comedy based on the Geena Davis and Tom Hanks feature.

► HBO's True Detective director exits. Season three director Jeremy Saulnier, set to split directing duties for the entire run with show creator Nic Pizzolatto, has left after the first two episodes. Prolific TV helmer Daniel Sackheim is filling the void.

► CW moves Life Sentence from schedule. The series, starring Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, could only muster a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 400,000 on its highest-ranking Wednesday night.

► Netflix titles leaving in April. Tomorrow Apollo 13, The Shawshank Redemption, The Whole Nine Yards, Cool Runnings, The Pursuit of Happyness and Wild Wild West leave. Also leaving the streaming service at the beginning of the month are four Batman films. Full list. I What's arriving.

► R.I.P., Howard G. Malley, who won an Emmy and a pair of MTV Music Awards for producing the video material for the charitable We Are the World project. He was 72. Full obit.

In THR, Esq: New Bill O'Reilly lawsuit update. Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, Andrea Mackris and Rebecca Diamond — three women who settled misconduct claims against the former Fox News host — are now seeking permission to add 21st Century Fox to a lawsuit. Details.