What Matters in Hollywood Today

All was relatively quiet on the Cannes market front until Saturday morning, when Universal closed a $20 million deal for U.S. rights to the female-fronted action film 355, Tatiana Siegel and Scott Roxborough write:

Just two days earlier, the film’s stars Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong'o created the festival’s best photo op during their presentation to U.S. and foreign buyers at the Majestic. The ensuing fanfare did the trick with 355 landing a wide release commitment, still the holy grail for independently financed films.

To watch: Netflix’s muted presence at the market. The streaming giant, which has been locked in a battle with the festival over its films being banned from competition, has closed just one deal, buying the animated pic Next Gen. Though the price tag eclipsed 355’s by $10 million, it generated far less buzz given that the film’s voice cast is lesser known, and the project itself was not considered high profile. Amazon has made even less noise this market, buying nothing to date. Full market report.

► A24 in talks to nab Gaspar Noe’s sex-fueled Climax. Never a company to shy from sensationalism, the distributor emerged as the likely suitor for the director's latest bacchanal that stars Sofia Boutella as a dancer who finds pleasure in a no-rules forest orgy.

► Annapurna nabs Nicole Kidman cult thriller. Dubbed a modern-day L.A. thriller, the film was directed by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation). The film was one of the few on offering that was both female-directed and with a strong female protagonist.

► Saban Films takes Keira Knightley romance anthology. Marking its fourth acquisition of the Cannes market, the distributor has acquired North American rights to Berlin, I Love You, the latest chapter in the Cities of Love franchise.

► Warner Bros. to co-produce Chinese tentpole. The studio has boarded actor-director Jiang Wen's forthcoming Hidden Man. The film is Jiang's first Chinese project since 2014's Gone With the Bullets, which earned $81 million.

► Tianying Media acquires Stan Lee sci-fi script. The Chinese company has acquired The Last Resort, a sci-fi screenplay co-written by Lee and Bob Underwood. The screenplay was partly inspired by Lee’s 1970s comic strip, The Virtue of Vera Valiant.

**Extra! The Day 6 Hollywood Reporter print daily has arrived, featuring 56 pages of deals, reviews, exec interviews, news and festival happenings. PDF here.

^Cannes trailer: Lars Von Trier's new movie. Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman feature in the controversial Danish director's House That Jack Built, which premieres Monday at the festival. Full clip.

► Film4 to co-finance Armando Iannucci's new film. The Personal History of David Copperfield, which is set to star Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie and is a hot item in Cannes, will mark the first time that Film4 has collaborated with the director.

► The Orchard nabs Birds of Passage. The distributor made its first pickup of this year's Cannes market, acquiring North American rights to the Spanish-language film, directed by Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego.

► Sony to take major stake in Snoopy IP holder. For the first entertainment acquisition under new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, the company is taking a 39 percent stake in Peanuts Holding for $185 million.

**Trend: Hollywood finally finds success at Indian box office. U.S. studios are seeing success by pivoting away from conventional Bollywood spectacles to making films with diverse subjects: "The idea is not to play safe, but to play smart." Full story.

**Close look: Fox's Deadpool 2 marketing campaign. Ryan Reynolds isn't looking for respectability this time around, but maybe he's out to prove that the breakout hit wasn't a fluke. Full story.

-> Signs of Cannes in decline? From a lack of star power to a noticeable dearth of the usual promotional billboards along the Croisette, the world's most prestigious film fest looked — and felt — much different this year. Pity the paparazzi.